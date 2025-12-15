Many details: Zelenskyy called the conversation with Trump's envoys productive

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the conversation with the American side was constructive. The Head of State said this at the closing of the German-Ukrainian Economic Forum, as reported by UNN.

"Yesterday and today in Berlin, our consultations with the American side took place... The conversation was productive, many, many details," the President said.

According to Zelenskyy, it is important that peace becomes dignified.

"For us, this is important... Dignity is what stopped Russia," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Umerov hopes that by the end of the day, positions with the American side regarding the agreement will be finally coordinated.

Recall

The second round of negotiations with US representatives, with the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, took place in Berlin.

AFP reported that American negotiators still want Ukraine to cede control of the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions as a condition for peace talks with Russia.

