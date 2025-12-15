Umerov hopes that by the end of the day, positions with the American side regarding the agreement will be finally coordinated.
Umerov announced a constructive dialogue with the US, expecting an agreement by the end of the day. He thanked Trump and his team for their efforts aimed at a peace agreement.
Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov reported on a constructive and productive dialogue with the American side. In his post on the social network X (Twitter), he expressed hope that "by the end of the day, we will reach an agreement that will bring us closer to peace," UNN writes.
Details
Umerov noted that the Ukrainian-American negotiations over the past two days have been constructive, and "real progress" has been made. He also urged the public not to succumb to "rumors and provocations," referring to media speculation.
The Ukrainian team expressed gratitude to the American delegation, led by Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, for their work. The message emphasizes that the American side is working extremely constructively to "help Ukraine find a path to a long-term peace agreement."
Umerov also thanked "President Trump and his team for all the efforts they are making."
