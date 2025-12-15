$42.190.08
03:22 PM • 394 views
Ukrainian "Sub Sea Baby" drones hit Russian submarine in Novorossiysk for the first time in historyVideo
03:05 PM • 1956 views
Umerov hopes that by the end of the day, positions with the American side regarding the agreement will be finally coordinated.Photo
02:54 PM • 3266 views
General Staff confirms damage to Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 4538 views
Ministry of Health ignores the need for a full inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic in Odesa
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 12036 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
12:05 PM • 13268 views
Ukraine's energy grid on the verge of collapse due to massive Russian attacks - media
11:20 AM • 16440 views
EU imposes new sanctions against 9 more individuals and entities for supporting Russia's "shadow fleet"
10:16 AM • 18790 views
Conflict of interest at NACP? The wife of the Agency's head, Pavlushchyk, works at the company of former NABU deputy director Uglava, who has whistleblower statusPhoto
09:35 AM • 19758 views
Not paper promises: Kallas revealed the necessary security guarantees for Ukraine if NATO is not discussed
Exclusive
December 15, 07:53 AM • 20736 views
Up to 25% of dairy farms in Ukraine are at risk of closure - representative of the Association of Milk Producers
Umerov hopes that by the end of the day, positions with the American side regarding the agreement will be finally coordinated.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1974 views

Umerov announced a constructive dialogue with the US, expecting an agreement by the end of the day. He thanked Trump and his team for their efforts aimed at a peace agreement.

Umerov hopes that by the end of the day, positions with the American side regarding the agreement will be finally coordinated.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov reported on a constructive and productive dialogue with the American side. In his post on the social network X (Twitter), he expressed hope that "by the end of the day, we will reach an agreement that will bring us closer to peace," UNN writes.

Details

Umerov noted that the Ukrainian-American negotiations over the past two days have been constructive, and "real progress" has been made. He also urged the public not to succumb to "rumors and provocations," referring to media speculation.

Meeting between Trump's advisers and Zelenskyy on Monday was "productive" - Media15.12.25, 16:19 • 4170 views

The Ukrainian team expressed gratitude to the American delegation, led by Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, for their work. The message emphasizes that the American side is working extremely constructively to "help Ukraine find a path to a long-term peace agreement."

Umerov also thanked "President Trump and his team for all the efforts they are making."

US representatives invited to Zelenskyy's evening talks with European leaders in Berlin - media15.12.25, 14:59 • 1632 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
US Elections
Social network
War in Ukraine
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Berlin