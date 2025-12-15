Meeting between Trump's advisers and Zelenskyy on Monday was "productive" - Media

$42.190.08
49.470.05
ukenru
03:22 PM • 1312 views
Ukrainian "Sub Sea Baby" drones hit Russian submarine in Novorossiysk for the first time in historyVideo
03:05 PM • 2924 views
Umerov hopes that by the end of the day, positions with the American side regarding the agreement will be finally coordinated.Photo
02:54 PM • 4056 views
General Staff confirms damage to Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 5276 views
Ministry of Health ignores the need for a full inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic in Odesa
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 12680 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
12:05 PM • 13689 views
Ukraine's energy grid on the verge of collapse due to massive Russian attacks - media
11:20 AM • 16908 views
EU imposes new sanctions against 9 more individuals and entities for supporting Russia's "shadow fleet"
10:16 AM • 19200 views
Conflict of interest at NACP? The wife of the Agency's head, Pavlushchyk, works at the company of former NABU deputy director Uglava, who has whistleblower statusPhoto
December 15, 09:35 AM • 20142 views
Not paper promises: Kallas revealed the necessary security guarantees for Ukraine if NATO is not discussed
Exclusive
December 15, 07:53 AM • 21037 views
Up to 25% of dairy farms in Ukraine are at risk of closure - representative of the Association of Milk Producers
Popular news
Earthquake in Bukovyna this morning: detailsDecember 15, 07:57 AM • 7678 views
Ukrainian couple attacked on a tram in Poland for "speaking their native language": two attackers detained09:49 AM • 17460 views
Ukraine switches to a new air raid alert system: what will change10:36 AM • 6250 views
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual supportPhoto11:52 AM • 18218 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave advice01:34 PM • 10180 views
Publications
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 77538 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 94476 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Frank-Walter Steinmeier
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Berlin
Germany
Odesa
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 21905 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 39141 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 40454 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 44873 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 79664 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
Mi-8

Meeting between Trump's advisers and Zelenskyy on Monday was "productive" - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4326 views

The meeting between Trump's advisers and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday was productive, a US official said. This became known after the second round of talks in Berlin involving Zelenskyy and US representatives.

Meeting between Trump's advisers and Zelenskyy on Monday was "productive" - Media

The meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and American negotiators on Monday was productive, a US official told Axios journalist Barak Ravid on X, writes UNN.

Monday's meeting between Trump's advisers and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy was productive, a US official told me

- wrote Axios journalist Ravid.

Recall

The second round of negotiations with US representatives, with the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has concluded in Berlin.

AFP reported that American negotiators still want Ukraine to cede control of the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions as a condition for peace talks with Russia.

Security guarantees for Ukraine will be central to Monday's talks in Berlin - Bloomberg15.12.25, 12:55 • 2638 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Berlin