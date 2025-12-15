Meeting between Trump's advisers and Zelenskyy on Monday was "productive" - Media

The meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and American negotiators on Monday was productive, a US official told Axios journalist Barak Ravid on X, writes UNN.

The second round of negotiations with US representatives, with the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has concluded in Berlin.

AFP reported that American negotiators still want Ukraine to cede control of the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions as a condition for peace talks with Russia.

