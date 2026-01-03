$42.170.00
Venezuelan Vice President visits Russia after US statement on Maduro's capture

Kyiv • UNN

 • 312 views

Delcy Rodriguez arrived in Russia after the US President announced the capture of Nicolas Maduro. Rodriguez's brother, the head of the National Assembly, is in Caracas.

Venezuelan Vice President visits Russia after US statement on Maduro's capture
Photo: Reuters

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez visited Russia amid US statements about the capture of President Nicolas Maduro. This was reported by Reuters, transmits UNN.

Details

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez is in Russia, four sources familiar with her movements said on Saturday, after President Donald Trump said President Nicolas Maduro had been captured by US forces after an attack on the country.

- the publication writes.

Meanwhile, Delcy Rodriguez's brother, Venezuelan National Assembly Speaker Jorge Rodriguez, is in Caracas, according to three Reuters sources. He has not appeared publicly since the attack.

Earlier that day, Delcy Rodriguez made an audio address on state television, in which she called for evidence that Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores were alive.

Recall

US Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores will face a US court for narco-terrorism and illegal arms trafficking. Maduro has already been detained and will be taken to New York after an operation conducted by the Delta Force special operations army group.

