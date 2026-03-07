Israeli Navy accidentally shelled UN fuel truck in Gaza Strip

The Israel Defense Forces Command has officially acknowledged that one of its munitions struck a United Nations fuel truck during a combat mission at sea. Reuters reports this, according to UNN.

Details

The incident was recorded on Thursday around 5 AM when an empty truck belonging to the UN Office for Project Services (UNOPS) was heading to the Kerem Shalom crossing. Despite the humanitarian transport route being pre-coordinated with the Israeli side, one of the munition components deviated from its trajectory and damaged the vehicle.

Consequences of the shelling and reaction of humanitarian missions

As a result of the munition hit, the fuel truck sustained technical damage, but no mission personnel were injured. UNOPS leadership expressed deep concern over the risks their teams face daily while providing vital services in the region.

The agency's Executive Director, Jorge Moreira da Silva, called for an immediate and full investigation into the circumstances of the attack on a civilian object that bore special distinguishing marks.

Our teams take extraordinary risks every day to support humanitarian operations and vital services. They should not have to do so under fire. — stated UNOPS Executive Director Jorge Moreira da Silva.

Israeli army's position on the incident

The Israeli military leadership explained the incident as a technical error during naval defense operations. The General Staff's statement indicates that specialists have already reviewed the incident and drawn appropriate conclusions to prevent similar occurrences in the future. However, the army did not disclose the type of weapon used or the initial target of the attack, merely stating that the projectile deviated from its planned course.

The incident has been reviewed, and appropriate conclusions have been drawn from it. — stated the Israeli military in a message without providing further details.

