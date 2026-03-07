$43.810.09
March 6, 03:35 PM • 24848 views
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
March 6, 03:23 PM • 36536 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
March 6, 01:05 PM • 31429 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
March 6, 12:50 PM • 53963 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
March 6, 12:20 PM • 25584 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
March 6, 11:26 AM • 23576 views
Politico: model for Ukraine's accelerated accession in EU 'have been scuttled'
March 6, 10:48 AM • 22506 views
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivityPhoto
March 6, 09:57 AM • 20504 views
Ukrainians should not travel to Hungary - Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations after the detention of armored vehicles
March 6, 09:32 AM • 20636 views
Ukraine's international reserves "shrank" by 5% - NBU says, due to currency sales and debt repayment
Exclusive
March 6, 09:22 AM • 18059 views
Buckwheat prices and whether there will be enough reserves to last until the new harvest - forecast
Israeli Navy accidentally shelled UN fuel truck in Gaza Strip

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

The Israeli army admitted that its munition hit a UN fuel truck in Gaza during a combat mission. The incident occurred in the morning when the empty truck was heading to a checkpoint.

Israeli Navy accidentally shelled UN fuel truck in Gaza Strip

The Israel Defense Forces Command has officially acknowledged that one of its munitions struck a United Nations fuel truck during a combat mission at sea. Reuters reports this, according to UNN.

Details

The incident was recorded on Thursday around 5 AM when an empty truck belonging to the UN Office for Project Services (UNOPS) was heading to the Kerem Shalom crossing. Despite the humanitarian transport route being pre-coordinated with the Israeli side, one of the munition components deviated from its trajectory and damaged the vehicle.

Consequences of the shelling and reaction of humanitarian missions

As a result of the munition hit, the fuel truck sustained technical damage, but no mission personnel were injured. UNOPS leadership expressed deep concern over the risks their teams face daily while providing vital services in the region.

Israel Defense Forces announce strike on Iranian 'command center' in Lebanon, hundreds dead - media06.03.26, 21:54 • 4196 views

The agency's Executive Director, Jorge Moreira da Silva, called for an immediate and full investigation into the circumstances of the attack on a civilian object that bore special distinguishing marks.

Our teams take extraordinary risks every day to support humanitarian operations and vital services. They should not have to do so under fire.

— stated UNOPS Executive Director Jorge Moreira da Silva.

Israeli army's position on the incident

The Israeli military leadership explained the incident as a technical error during naval defense operations. The General Staff's statement indicates that specialists have already reviewed the incident and drawn appropriate conclusions to prevent similar occurrences in the future. However, the army did not disclose the type of weapon used or the initial target of the attack, merely stating that the projectile deviated from its planned course.

The incident has been reviewed, and appropriate conclusions have been drawn from it.

— stated the Israeli military in a message without providing further details.

Israel showed the destruction of Ali Khamenei's bunker in Tehran06.03.26, 17:32 • 5098 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Israel
charity
Reuters
United Nations
Israel Defense Forces
Gaza Strip