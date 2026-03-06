Israel showed the destruction of Ali Khamenei's bunker in Tehran

$43.810.09
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
03:23 PM • 1616 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
01:05 PM • 11275 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
12:50 PM • 21493 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
12:20 PM • 12799 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
11:26 AM • 16949 views
Politico: model for Ukraine's accelerated accession in EU 'have been scuttled'
10:48 AM • 17296 views
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivityPhoto
09:57 AM • 17939 views
Ukrainians should not travel to Hungary - Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations after the detention of armored vehicles
March 6, 09:32 AM • 18715 views
Ukraine's international reserves "shrank" by 5% - NBU says, due to currency sales and debt repayment
Exclusive
March 6, 09:22 AM • 16145 views
Buckwheat prices and whether there will be enough reserves to last until the new harvest - forecast
Popular news
European Commission proposes changes to enlargement rules for accelerated accession of UkraineMarch 6, 06:05 AM • 10492 views
Hungary says it detained Ukrainians with armored cars in 'money laundering' case09:52 AM • 14789 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcements09:52 AM • 24112 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operations11:16 AM • 15231 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stage01:09 PM • 10339 views
Publications
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food supplies02:46 PM • 3758 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stage01:09 PM • 10495 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran12:50 PM • 21493 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operations11:16 AM • 15383 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcements09:52 AM • 24271 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Pyshnyi
Donald Trump
Robert Fico
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
Hungary
United States
Budapest
Iran
UNN Lite
Britney Spears arrested in California on suspicion of DUIMarch 6, 02:40 AM • 24465 views
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photosPhotoMarch 5, 06:11 PM • 21611 views
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideoMarch 5, 03:38 PM • 23707 views
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhotoMarch 5, 11:40 AM • 44910 views
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 51126 views
Israel showed the destruction of Ali Khamenei's bunker in Tehran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 760 views

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released footage of the destruction of the underground bunker of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in Tehran. This complex was used as a secure command center and a base for advancing military operations.

Israel showed the destruction of Ali Khamenei's bunker in Tehran

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) showed footage of the destruction of the underground bunker of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, located in the very center of Tehran under the complex of buildings of the Iranian leadership. This was reported by UNN with reference to the IDF press center.

Details

The Israeli military noted that the bunker was used by Khamenei as a secure command center in emergencies. According to Israeli intelligence, this complex stretched for several streets in central Tehran and had numerous entrances and meeting rooms for high-ranking members of the Iranian regime.

The underground complex was created by the regime as a base for promoting military actions and extremist ideologies against the State of Israel and the Western world. It was one of the most important military command centers of the Iranian leadership. The attack on the bunker further weakens the regime's command and control capabilities

- the IDF statement said.

Recall

Iranian state media and leading news agencies Fars and Tasnim confirmed the death of the country's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Subsequently, the Iranian Assembly of Experts elected the son of the deceased Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Mojtaba, as the new Supreme Leader under pressure from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated that any leader appointed by the Iranian clergy would be a target for destruction.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
Skirmishes
Ali Khamenei
Israel
Israel Defense Forces
Tehran