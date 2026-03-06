Israel showed the destruction of Ali Khamenei's bunker in Tehran

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) showed footage of the destruction of the underground bunker of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, located in the very center of Tehran under the complex of buildings of the Iranian leadership. This was reported by UNN with reference to the IDF press center.

Details

The Israeli military noted that the bunker was used by Khamenei as a secure command center in emergencies. According to Israeli intelligence, this complex stretched for several streets in central Tehran and had numerous entrances and meeting rooms for high-ranking members of the Iranian regime.

The underground complex was created by the regime as a base for promoting military actions and extremist ideologies against the State of Israel and the Western world. It was one of the most important military command centers of the Iranian leadership. The attack on the bunker further weakens the regime's command and control capabilities - the IDF statement said.

Recall

Iranian state media and leading news agencies Fars and Tasnim confirmed the death of the country's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Subsequently, the Iranian Assembly of Experts elected the son of the deceased Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Mojtaba, as the new Supreme Leader under pressure from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated that any leader appointed by the Iranian clergy would be a target for destruction.