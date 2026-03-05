Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photos

American actress Megan Fox has reactivated her social media presence after a long hiatus. On March 3, the star posted a new update on Instagram for the first time in almost two years, sharing a series of candid photos and effectively announcing her return to the platform. This was reported by UNN with reference to the actress's Instagram.

In the photos, the actress poses in a black T-shirt and thong, complementing the look with a choker, knee-high stockings, and high-platform shoes.

The celebrity's return to Instagram happened shortly before her 40th birthday — the actress will celebrate it on March 16. It is worth recalling that last year, when Fox celebrated her 38th birthday, she completely cleared her profile, deleting all previous posts and subscriptions.

In addition to the main post, the actress also posted her first story after a long break.

"I'm alive, new photos just appeared," she wrote.

In the comments, subscribers actively congratulate Fox on her return to social media and hope that the star will now share new content more often.

