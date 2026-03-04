Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yield

$43.450.22
50.460.14
ukenru
Exclusive
03:27 PM • 2176 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
01:52 PM • 13051 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
12:44 PM • 13451 views
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
March 4, 09:19 AM • 20233 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 47946 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 76396 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 64031 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 67074 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
March 3, 01:07 PM • 61525 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
March 3, 12:11 PM • 34817 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
4m/s
61%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
New enemy attacks led to power outages in 5 regions, emergency blackouts returnedMarch 4, 08:18 AM • 22341 views
War in Iran almost halted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz - how many oil tankers have passed recentlyMarch 4, 08:29 AM • 22253 views
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partners11:44 AM • 20864 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?11:48 AM • 20945 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhoto12:28 PM • 12802 views
Publications
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhoto03:53 PM • 280 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
03:27 PM • 2182 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
01:52 PM • 13054 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?11:48 AM • 21087 views
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partners11:44 AM • 21002 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ali Khamenei
Pete Hegseth
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideo03:04 PM • 2484 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhoto12:28 PM • 12928 views
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 30133 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"VideoMarch 3, 02:39 PM • 37877 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 PM • 41889 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
The Diplomat
The Guardian
Heating

Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yield

Kyiv • UNN

 • 284 views

Proper tree pruning ensures light access to the crown, improves photosynthesis, and reduces the risk of pests. It is important to consider the pruning season, goals, and use quality tools.

Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yield

Properly and, most importantly, timely pruned trees grow and bear fruit much better. By getting rid of unnecessary branches, we ensure light access to the crown and thereby improve photosynthesis. However, this must be done in a timely manner – so that it is not too early or too late, as this also affects the result. UNN has selected the most important tips for proper pruning of fruit trees.

One of the main conditions for a good harvest on a tree is its access to light. Pruning provides enough sunlight for photosynthesis. Central branches may yield fewer and poorer fruits, as without regular pruning, they remain without light. Also, the risk of pests with regular pruning is significantly reduced, as they usually develop on overgrown or weakened branches.

When to prune trees

It is important to properly prepare the tree for the process and buy quality tools. It is worth remembering that the pruning season depends on your goal and the tree itself.

If you want to prune dry and damaged branches after harvesting, it is best to do it in the autumn.

If you want to stimulate active growth - in winter.

And if you want to form new shoots and prune weakened branches - in spring.

Garden pruning tools

To ensure proper pruning and not damage the tree, you should prepare well-sharpened tools, including secateurs, scissors, and saws. Each of these tools is needed, as branches come in different sizes and thicknesses. Also, do not forget about gloves; they will protect your hands.

Main rules for pruning trees

It is important to form the crown, as this will determine the overall appearance and provide conditions for the tree's growth.

There are two main types of crowns:

  • A spreading crown is suitable for small trees or bushes with widely spaced branches, such as plums.
    • A pyramidal crown is suitable for tall trees with vertical growth, such as pears or apples.

      In spring, it is best to prune from March to mid-April, while the trees are dormant. It is important that the night temperature does not drop below -5 degrees. If the temperature is too low, pruning can weaken the branches.

      Prune only damaged branches. Removing damaged and dry branches will help the tree direct energy not to restoring already dead branches, but to productivity.

      Regulate the crown to ensure light. It is important that light reaches all parts of the tree, so you can prune overly thick branches inside the crown that block light.

      Direct energy only to good shoots. For a better harvest, remove unnecessary shoots that absorb solar energy.

      Don't forget to shape the crown and use clean and sharp tools.

      Oleksandra Mesenko

      Life hackPublications
      Frosts in Ukraine
      Technology