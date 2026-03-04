Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yield

Properly and, most importantly, timely pruned trees grow and bear fruit much better. By getting rid of unnecessary branches, we ensure light access to the crown and thereby improve photosynthesis. However, this must be done in a timely manner – so that it is not too early or too late, as this also affects the result. UNN has selected the most important tips for proper pruning of fruit trees.

One of the main conditions for a good harvest on a tree is its access to light. Pruning provides enough sunlight for photosynthesis. Central branches may yield fewer and poorer fruits, as without regular pruning, they remain without light. Also, the risk of pests with regular pruning is significantly reduced, as they usually develop on overgrown or weakened branches.

When to prune trees

It is important to properly prepare the tree for the process and buy quality tools. It is worth remembering that the pruning season depends on your goal and the tree itself.

If you want to prune dry and damaged branches after harvesting, it is best to do it in the autumn.

If you want to stimulate active growth - in winter.

And if you want to form new shoots and prune weakened branches - in spring.

Garden pruning tools

To ensure proper pruning and not damage the tree, you should prepare well-sharpened tools, including secateurs, scissors, and saws. Each of these tools is needed, as branches come in different sizes and thicknesses. Also, do not forget about gloves; they will protect your hands.

Main rules for pruning trees

It is important to form the crown, as this will determine the overall appearance and provide conditions for the tree's growth.

There are two main types of crowns:

A spreading crown is suitable for small trees or bushes with widely spaced branches, such as plums.

A pyramidal crown is suitable for tall trees with vertical growth, such as pears or apples.

In spring, it is best to prune from March to mid-April, while the trees are dormant. It is important that the night temperature does not drop below -5 degrees. If the temperature is too low, pruning can weaken the branches.

Prune only damaged branches. Removing damaged and dry branches will help the tree direct energy not to restoring already dead branches, but to productivity.

Regulate the crown to ensure light. It is important that light reaches all parts of the tree, so you can prune overly thick branches inside the crown that block light.

Direct energy only to good shoots. For a better harvest, remove unnecessary shoots that absorb solar energy.

Don't forget to shape the crown and use clean and sharp tools.