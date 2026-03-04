$43.450.22
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in London

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

A new family portrait of Elton John with his husband David Furnish and their sons Zachary and Elijah was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in London. The photograph, taken at their home in Old Windsor, was created by photographer Catherine Opie.

Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in London

A new family portrait of the legendary British musician Elton John, created with his husband David Furnish and their sons, was unveiled in London. The photograph was presented at the National Portrait Gallery, where it immediately attracted public attention and received warm reviews from the artist's fans. This was reported by UNN with reference to Hellomag.

In the picture, the family poses in their own home in Old Windsor. The frame features 15-year-old Zachary and 13-year-old Elijah, as well as the family labrador, which added a touch of home comfort and naturalness to the photograph. The atmosphere of the work is calm and relaxed, without the theatrical pathos that fans of the musician are accustomed to.

The portrait was created by the famous American photographer Catherine Opie. She is known for her attention to detail and her ability to subtly convey the character of her subjects through space and composition. This time, she managed to create an intimate, almost personal image of the family, showing them outside the stage and public life.

Elton John and David Furnish have repeatedly admitted that they have long admired Opie's work, so they gladly agreed to entrust her with the creation of such a personal portrait. The couple noted that they are proud to have the photographer's works in their collection.

The new portrait has become not only an artistic event but also a reminder of the importance of family values. Behind the image of a global star and loud titles stands, first and foremost, a loving husband and caring father – it is this side of the musician's life that was conveyed in the presented work.

