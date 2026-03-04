Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny Blanco

$43.450.22
50.460.14
ukenru
Exclusive
01:52 PM • 10567 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
12:44 PM • 11618 views
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
09:19 AM • 18650 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 46372 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 75322 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 63302 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 66557 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
March 3, 01:07 PM • 61203 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
March 3, 12:11 PM • 34674 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Exclusive
March 3, 11:55 AM • 28644 views
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3.8m/s
66%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
New enemy attacks led to power outages in 5 regions, emergency blackouts returnedMarch 4, 08:18 AM • 21043 views
War in Iran almost halted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz - how many oil tankers have passed recentlyMarch 4, 08:29 AM • 20882 views
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partners11:44 AM • 18551 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?11:48 AM • 18639 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhoto12:28 PM • 10860 views
Publications
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
01:52 PM • 10571 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?11:48 AM • 18756 views
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partners11:44 AM • 18665 views
Paid entry to the EU for Ukrainians from 2026 - all about the new rulesMarch 3, 01:14 PM • 73770 views
Full Moon on March 3rd or the “Worm Moon” – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenonMarch 3, 09:14 AM • 94933 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Oleh Kiper
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Qatar
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideo03:04 PM • 296 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhoto12:28 PM • 10956 views
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 29378 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"VideoMarch 3, 02:39 PM • 37191 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 PM • 41223 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
The Diplomat
Social network
Heating

Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny Blanco

Kyiv • UNN

 • 296 views

American singer Selena Gomez shared her plans for a large family with her husband, producer Benny Blanco. The artist dreams of having four children, although she understands that life can turn out differently.

Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny Blanco

American singer and actress Selena Gomez shared her thoughts on a future large family with her husband, producer Benny Blanco. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Friends Keep Secrets podcast.

Details

The 33-year-old artist admitted that she dreams of having four children. At the same time, she realistically assesses the future and understands that life can turn out differently. The hosts of the podcast are Blanco himself, as well as their friends — rapper Lil Dicky (real name — Dave Burd) together with his wife Christine Batalukko.

During the broadcast, Blanco asked the couple how many children they would like to have. Burd replied that a maximum of two, while Batalukko said that she sees her family with three children. Gomez, however, voiced a more ambitious dream.

"I want four, but that already sounds a bit unrealistic," the singer noted.

According to the artist, her idea of a large family was influenced by a scene from the Christmas movie "The Family Stone." The film tells the story of an eccentric family who meet their son's chosen one for the first time during a holiday dinner. The film starred Diane Keaton, Sarah Jessica Parker, Rachel McAdams, Luke Wilson, Claire Danes, and others. Gomez admitted that the image of Keaton's character is associated with her own grandmother, and the scene of a large family table does not leave her head.

Christine Batalukko called it a "family community," to which Gomez agreed, joking that the path to raising children would probably be "crazy hell," but the result would be worth it. We remind you that the couple officially got married in September 2025 in Santa Barbara. Currently, the couple actively shares personal moments and thoughts about the future, demonstrating that family values for them are not just words, but a conscious choice.

Recall

Selena Gomez was vacationing in Mexico with friends, showing off her figure in a pink swimsuit. The star was spotted on the beach and yacht in the company of, among others, Nina Dobrev.

Stanislav Karmazin

News of the WorldUNN Lite