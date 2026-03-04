Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny Blanco

American singer and actress Selena Gomez shared her thoughts on a future large family with her husband, producer Benny Blanco. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Friends Keep Secrets podcast.

The 33-year-old artist admitted that she dreams of having four children. At the same time, she realistically assesses the future and understands that life can turn out differently. The hosts of the podcast are Blanco himself, as well as their friends — rapper Lil Dicky (real name — Dave Burd) together with his wife Christine Batalukko.

During the broadcast, Blanco asked the couple how many children they would like to have. Burd replied that a maximum of two, while Batalukko said that she sees her family with three children. Gomez, however, voiced a more ambitious dream.

"I want four, but that already sounds a bit unrealistic," the singer noted.

According to the artist, her idea of a large family was influenced by a scene from the Christmas movie "The Family Stone." The film tells the story of an eccentric family who meet their son's chosen one for the first time during a holiday dinner. The film starred Diane Keaton, Sarah Jessica Parker, Rachel McAdams, Luke Wilson, Claire Danes, and others. Gomez admitted that the image of Keaton's character is associated with her own grandmother, and the scene of a large family table does not leave her head.

Christine Batalukko called it a "family community," to which Gomez agreed, joking that the path to raising children would probably be "crazy hell," but the result would be worth it. We remind you that the couple officially got married in September 2025 in Santa Barbara. Currently, the couple actively shares personal moments and thoughts about the future, demonstrating that family values for them are not just words, but a conscious choice.

