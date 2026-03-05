MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years old

Ukrainian singer MILA NITICH presents the Ukrainian version of the song "Kayus" (I Repent) - a composition that entered her life at the age of 18 and has accompanied the singer for over a decade and a half. What was once a very personal story now sounds like a confession of acceptance, forgiveness, and the ability to move on. The artist admits: the translation was a risk, but it was precisely this that revealed a new, deeper, and universal meaning in the song, reports UNN with reference to the celebrity's press service.

The song "Kayus" was born for the performer at a very early period of her life. At that time, she literally fought for its place in her repertoire - and this struggle became part of the composition's history.

This song appeared in my life too early - at 18 years old. I remember very well how I literally fought for its place in my repertoire with Volodymyr Bebeshko. He didn't want to take it, he thought it was too early for me to sing this song then. But I resisted and defended it because I felt it was mine. At first, I put one very personal story into it - the story of my parents. But today I understand: now this song has completely different meanings. It's not about a specific person. It's about each of us - says MILA NITICH.

For a long time, the singer did not dare to translate "Kayus" into Ukrainian. She was scared of the responsibility - not to destroy the subtle emotion and not to lose the depth, because unsuccessful translations often strip songs of their power. The decision came unexpectedly during a studio meeting with poet and lyricist Hidayat Seidov - they simply gathered to write new music.

I was very worried that the song would not be defiled. We all know how sometimes translations make songs worse. But somehow I knew that he would be able to find the words that would convey the true essence. When I read the finished text - I just cried. Really. Because I felt: the song got a completely different meaning - recalls the artist.

It was then that the singer realized: "Kayus" is not about another love drama. It is a song about an internal dialogue, about the torn core of each of us, about losses, pain, and those events after which we are never the same again.

I realized that this song is written about each of us. About the fact that I have something to repent for - before God and before myself. And that the only person I must forgive in my life is myself. It sounds so deep and broad that everyone will find their own story in it. Such songs happen very rarely in life - says MILA.

The reaction of listeners only confirmed this feeling: people admit that they listen to "Kayus" several times a day and cannot hold back tears. For the singer, this is the main value of music - the ability to touch the deepest strings of the soul.

Someone once told me that music should be written in a way that grabs a person by the spine. For me, a hit is not a fast or dance song. A hit is something that touches the heart. I always knew that "Kayus" was born to remain in people's hearts - emphasizes the performer.

Today, MILA calls "Kayus" a song about acceptance. About the moment when nothing can be changed anymore - and all that remains is to repent, ask for forgiveness, and move on. The first words of the composition - "I regret nothing" - she considers personal and directly related to her own story.

I truly regret nothing today. I understand that everything happened for a reason - at that very time and in that very place, no earlier and no later. I am who I am today because I went through this whole journey. However painful, difficult, or hopeless it sometimes seemed, at every moment of my life it was necessary to arrive today at the person I am - admits the singer.

The singer expresses special gratitude to Serhiy Mohylevsky, who worked on the sound, and to the entire team that contributed to the creation of the song. She is convinced that today "Kayus" sounds not like a story about a relationship between two people, but like a confession about a journey, pain, acceptance, and the most difficult art in life - forgiving oneself for decisions made.

