MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years old

$43.720.26
50.830.37
ukenru
Exclusive
12:41 PM • 15540 views
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of HarvestPhoto
12:39 PM • 32255 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
12:11 PM • 30907 views
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Exclusive
12:00 PM • 31519 views
No longer to strike with "Kalibrs" - SBU revealed details of damage to frigate "Admiral Essen"Photo
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 50112 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 08:05 AM • 22187 views
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM • 45420 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
March 4, 07:36 PM • 75587 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 96869 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 82500 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
4m/s
48%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine reacted to Russia's transfer of captured Ukrainians to Hungary - the Coordination Headquarters called for not making soldiers a "bargaining chip"March 5, 06:54 AM • 30348 views
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs ServiceMarch 5, 09:41 AM • 57610 views
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhoto11:40 AM • 18438 views
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attacked12:59 PM • 29297 views
Shahed that hit British airbase in Cyprus was not launched from Iran - APPhoto01:04 PM • 26299 views
Publications
Useful, tasty, and quick to prepare - culinary preps that will make life easierPhoto02:41 PM • 3072 views
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attacked12:59 PM • 29515 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 50111 views
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs ServiceMarch 5, 09:41 AM • 57807 views
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhotoMarch 4, 03:53 PM • 66996 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Emmanuel Macron
Giorgia Meloni
Kyriakos Mitsotakis
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Qatar
Cyprus
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideo03:38 PM • 124 views
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhoto11:40 AM • 18571 views
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 36074 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhotoMarch 4, 12:28 PM • 51495 views
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 54520 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
The Diplomat

MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years old

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

Singer MILA NITICH released the Ukrainian version of the song "I Repent," which has been with her for over a decade and a half. The translation revealed a new, universal meaning of acceptance and forgiveness in the composition.

MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years old

Ukrainian singer MILA NITICH presents the Ukrainian version of the song "Kayus" (I Repent) - a composition that entered her life at the age of 18 and has accompanied the singer for over a decade and a half. What was once a very personal story now sounds like a confession of acceptance, forgiveness, and the ability to move on. The artist admits: the translation was a risk, but it was precisely this that revealed a new, deeper, and universal meaning in the song, reports UNN with reference to the celebrity's press service.

Details

The song "Kayus" was born for the performer at a very early period of her life. At that time, she literally fought for its place in her repertoire - and this struggle became part of the composition's history.

This song appeared in my life too early - at 18 years old. I remember very well how I literally fought for its place in my repertoire with Volodymyr Bebeshko. He didn't want to take it, he thought it was too early for me to sing this song then. But I resisted and defended it because I felt it was mine. At first, I put one very personal story into it - the story of my parents. But today I understand: now this song has completely different meanings. It's not about a specific person. It's about each of us

- says MILA NITICH.

For a long time, the singer did not dare to translate "Kayus" into Ukrainian. She was scared of the responsibility - not to destroy the subtle emotion and not to lose the depth, because unsuccessful translations often strip songs of their power. The decision came unexpectedly during a studio meeting with poet and lyricist Hidayat Seidov - they simply gathered to write new music.

I was very worried that the song would not be defiled. We all know how sometimes translations make songs worse. But somehow I knew that he would be able to find the words that would convey the true essence. When I read the finished text - I just cried. Really. Because I felt: the song got a completely different meaning 

- recalls the artist.

It was then that the singer realized: "Kayus" is not about another love drama. It is a song about an internal dialogue, about the torn core of each of us, about losses, pain, and those events after which we are never the same again.

I realized that this song is written about each of us. About the fact that I have something to repent for - before God and before myself. And that the only person I must forgive in my life is myself. It sounds so deep and broad that everyone will find their own story in it. Such songs happen very rarely in life

 - says MILA.

The reaction of listeners only confirmed this feeling: people admit that they listen to "Kayus" several times a day and cannot hold back tears. For the singer, this is the main value of music - the ability to touch the deepest strings of the soul.

Someone once told me that music should be written in a way that grabs a person by the spine. For me, a hit is not a fast or dance song. A hit is something that touches the heart. I always knew that "Kayus" was born to remain in people's hearts

- emphasizes the performer.

Today, MILA calls "Kayus" a song about acceptance. About the moment when nothing can be changed anymore - and all that remains is to repent, ask for forgiveness, and move on. The first words of the composition - "I regret nothing" - she considers personal and directly related to her own story.

I truly regret nothing today. I understand that everything happened for a reason - at that very time and in that very place, no earlier and no later. I am who I am today because I went through this whole journey. However painful, difficult, or hopeless it sometimes seemed, at every moment of my life it was necessary to arrive today at the person I am

- admits the singer.

The singer expresses special gratitude to Serhiy Mohylevsky, who worked on the sound, and to the entire team that contributed to the creation of the song. She is convinced that today "Kayus" sounds not like a story about a relationship between two people, but like a confession about a journey, pain, acceptance, and the most difficult art in life - forgiving oneself for decisions made.

"Found love in old age" - Liliya Sandulesa secretly married for the fifth time during the war2/20/26, 3:28 PM • 25122 views

Stanislav Karmazin

CultureUNN Lite