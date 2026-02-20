"Found love in old age" - Liliya Sandulesa secretly married for the fifth time during the war

$43.270.03
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
12:53 PM • 1736 views
EU plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia next Monday - Kallas
12:27 PM • 4492 views
Chinese drone exports to Russia use new route via Thailand - Bloomberg
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 15047 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
09:43 AM • 6490 views
10,000 North Korean soldiers are now in Russia and are being trained in hybrid warfare - Zelenskyy
07:56 AM • 16557 views
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - NSDC Deputy Secretary
Exclusive
February 19, 03:01 PM • 47561 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
February 19, 02:46 PM • 80936 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
February 19, 02:37 PM • 50343 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 85371 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Popular news
Missile strike on Kharkiv: windows blown out and cars damagedFebruary 20, 04:02 AM • 7784 views
Trump ordered the declassification of government documents on extraterrestrial life and UFOsFebruary 20, 06:27 AM • 25197 views
"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALSFebruary 20, 06:37 AM • 27347 views
US and Canada intercepted 5 Russian aircraft near Alaska on February 19 - NORAD07:52 AM • 14232 views
Trump reportedly struggled to stay awake at the inaugural Peace Council meeting - mediaVideo08:31 AM • 21675 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?01:32 PM • 72 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhoto11:49 AM • 7500 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 15034 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 50752 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 85362 views
"Found love in old age" - Liliya Sandulesa secretly married for the fifth time during the war01:28 PM • 126 views
Trump reportedly struggled to stay awake at the inaugural Peace Council meeting - mediaVideo08:31 AM • 21762 views
"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALSFebruary 20, 06:37 AM • 27433 views
Trump ordered the declassification of government documents on extraterrestrial life and UFOsFebruary 20, 06:27 AM • 25277 views
MELOVIN commented on rumors about his ex-lover's infidelityFebruary 19, 09:12 PM • 25018 views
"Found love in old age" - Liliya Sandulesa secretly married for the fifth time during the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

People's Artist of Ukraine Liliya Sandulesa announced her fifth official marriage. The 67-year-old singer met her future husband online during the war.

"Found love in old age" - Liliya Sandulesa secretly married for the fifth time during the war
Photo: www.instagram.com/liliyasandulesa

People's Artist of Ukraine and ex-wife of the famous singer Ivo Bobul, Liliya Sandulesa, unexpectedly shared the news of her latest official marriage. By the way, this is her fifth legal husband. This is reported by UNN with reference to an interview that Sandulesa gave to Rostyslav Kalatsynsky for his YouTube channel.

Details

The 67-year-old singer had been hiding her personal life for quite a long time and only recently revealed the secret. According to the celebrity, her acquaintance with her new husband began during the war through online messengers. Sandulesa says that her future beloved listened to her songs, and later a very warm communication developed between them.

I've been married for three years. We met a long time ago on the phone, in a messenger, on YouTube. He listened to my songs, we talked. At first very rarely, and then we met, and that's how it happened. Besides my family, relatives, and friends, I didn't tell anyone.

- said Sandulesa.

The artist noted that her chosen one is a little older than her, but with him, she feels like a real woman. The star is not yet in a hurry to reveal all the details about her husband. She did not even say his name or where they got married.

In the twilight of our years, when we found each other, I am very grateful to God. He is a little older than me. I never thought that after so many years, God would give me such a person who would be close to my soul.

- summarized Liliya.

Recall

Earlier, we wrote that Liliya Sandulesa admitted that in the mid-1990s she had an abortion from Ivo Bobul. The singer insisted on terminating the pregnancy due to the beginning of their joint career.

Stanislav Karmazin

