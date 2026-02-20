"Found love in old age" - Liliya Sandulesa secretly married for the fifth time during the war

Photo: www.instagram.com/liliyasandulesa

People's Artist of Ukraine and ex-wife of the famous singer Ivo Bobul, Liliya Sandulesa, unexpectedly shared the news of her latest official marriage. By the way, this is her fifth legal husband. This is reported by UNN with reference to an interview that Sandulesa gave to Rostyslav Kalatsynsky for his YouTube channel.

Details

The 67-year-old singer had been hiding her personal life for quite a long time and only recently revealed the secret. According to the celebrity, her acquaintance with her new husband began during the war through online messengers. Sandulesa says that her future beloved listened to her songs, and later a very warm communication developed between them.

I've been married for three years. We met a long time ago on the phone, in a messenger, on YouTube. He listened to my songs, we talked. At first very rarely, and then we met, and that's how it happened. Besides my family, relatives, and friends, I didn't tell anyone. - said Sandulesa.

The artist noted that her chosen one is a little older than her, but with him, she feels like a real woman. The star is not yet in a hurry to reveal all the details about her husband. She did not even say his name or where they got married.

In the twilight of our years, when we found each other, I am very grateful to God. He is a little older than me. I never thought that after so many years, God would give me such a person who would be close to my soul. - summarized Liliya.

Recall

Earlier, we wrote that Liliya Sandulesa admitted that in the mid-1990s she had an abortion from Ivo Bobul. The singer insisted on terminating the pregnancy due to the beginning of their joint career.