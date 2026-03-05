$43.720.26
50.830.37
ukenru
Exclusive
12:41 PM • 10541 views
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of HarvestPhoto
12:39 PM • 18937 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
12:11 PM • 19622 views
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Exclusive
12:00 PM • 20408 views
No longer to strike with "Kalibrs" - SBU revealed details of damage to frigate "Admiral Essen"Photo
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 32010 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
08:05 AM • 18297 views
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM • 40875 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
March 4, 07:36 PM • 71934 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 87932 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 81626 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
5.5m/s
57%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Australia joins G7 global alliance for critical minerals extractionMarch 5, 04:09 AM • 27102 views
China's government ordered refineries to halt fuel exports due to the Persian Gulf WarMarch 5, 04:30 AM • 103127 views
Pentagon identifies soldiers killed in Iranian drone attack in KuwaitMarch 5, 04:49 AM • 21293 views
Ukraine reacted to Russia's transfer of captured Ukrainians to Hungary - the Coordination Headquarters called for not making soldiers a "bargaining chip"March 5, 06:54 AM • 19491 views
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs Service09:41 AM • 37430 views
Publications
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attacked12:59 PM • 17461 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 32013 views
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs Service09:41 AM • 39064 views
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhotoMarch 4, 03:53 PM • 57693 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 87933 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Emmanuel Macron
Giorgia Meloni
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
United Arab Emirates
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhoto11:40 AM • 12502 views
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 30987 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhotoMarch 4, 12:28 PM • 46770 views
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 50075 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"VideoMarch 3, 02:39 PM • 56848 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
The Diplomat

Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18885 views

Today, 200 Ukrainian families received news of their loved ones' return. Among them are defenders of Mariupol, Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions, as well as soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Special Transport Service, border guards, and national guardsmen.

Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a new exchange, within which 200 Ukrainians returned home, including servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Special Transport Service, border guards, and national guardsmen, among them defenders of Mariupol. The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners noted that this is "the first stage of the exchange according to the agreements in Geneva" and "the next stage will be held in the near future," UNN writes.

Today, 200 Ukrainian families received the most anticipated message: their relatives are returning home. And this is always good news for all of us, for the whole country – the return of our people to their native land. Among those returning are defenders of Mariupol, Donetsk region, Luhansk region, Kharkiv region, Zaporizhzhia. Soldiers of the Armed Forces, the State Special Transport Service, border guards, and national guardsmen.

- Zelenskyy announced on social media.

The President emphasized: "Every time our people are home, it proves that Ukraine is working to bring everyone back. We do not forget anyone. We involve mediators."

"I am grateful to everyone who helps Ukraine. Thank you to the United States for supporting the implementation of this exchange. I am grateful to all our soldiers who are on the front lines providing replenishment of the exchange fund for Ukraine. The return of our people home is the result of the strength of Ukrainian defenders," Zelenskyy emphasized.

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War noted that 200 Ukrainians were released from Russian captivity, and this is "the first stage of the exchange according to the agreements in Geneva."

"Today, the first stage of the prisoner exchange, which was agreed upon during negotiations in Geneva, was conducted. The Coordination Headquarters, on behalf of the President of Ukraine, liberated 200 servicemen from Russian captivity. Servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including representatives of the Naval Forces, Ground Forces, Territorial Defense, Unmanned Systems Forces, Airborne Assault Forces, Air Force, as well as the National Guard of Ukraine, the State Border Guard Service, and the State Special Transport Service, are returning home," the Coordination Headquarters detailed.

Among those liberated, as stated, "are defenders of Mariupol, who spent almost 4 years in captivity; the liberated servicemen defended the country in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia directions." "In addition to soldiers and sergeants, officers were also liberated," the Coordination Headquarters emphasized.

"Those released from captivity will undergo a full medical examination, receive assistance with physical and psychological rehabilitation, and all state-provided payments," the headquarters noted.

Today's event, as stated, "is the implementation of agreements on prisoner exchange reached during trilateral negotiations in Geneva." "We express our gratitude to the United States of America and President Donald Trump for their fruitful work in returning Ukrainians from the territory of the Russian Federation. We also thank all relevant structures and organizations for their coordinated efforts aimed at liberating our citizens," the statement reads.

The Coordination Headquarters, as noted, "continues its work and the next stage of the liberation of Ukrainian defenders will be held in the near future."

"We are working to bring everyone back! Glory to Ukraine!" the Coordination Headquarters emphasized.

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
National Guard of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Mariupol