Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a new exchange, within which 200 Ukrainians returned home, including servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Special Transport Service, border guards, and national guardsmen, among them defenders of Mariupol. The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners noted that this is "the first stage of the exchange according to the agreements in Geneva" and "the next stage will be held in the near future," UNN writes.

Today, 200 Ukrainian families received the most anticipated message: their relatives are returning home. And this is always good news for all of us, for the whole country – the return of our people to their native land. Among those returning are defenders of Mariupol, Donetsk region, Luhansk region, Kharkiv region, Zaporizhzhia. Soldiers of the Armed Forces, the State Special Transport Service, border guards, and national guardsmen. - Zelenskyy announced on social media.

The President emphasized: "Every time our people are home, it proves that Ukraine is working to bring everyone back. We do not forget anyone. We involve mediators."

"I am grateful to everyone who helps Ukraine. Thank you to the United States for supporting the implementation of this exchange. I am grateful to all our soldiers who are on the front lines providing replenishment of the exchange fund for Ukraine. The return of our people home is the result of the strength of Ukrainian defenders," Zelenskyy emphasized.

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War noted that 200 Ukrainians were released from Russian captivity, and this is "the first stage of the exchange according to the agreements in Geneva."

"Today, the first stage of the prisoner exchange, which was agreed upon during negotiations in Geneva, was conducted. The Coordination Headquarters, on behalf of the President of Ukraine, liberated 200 servicemen from Russian captivity. Servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including representatives of the Naval Forces, Ground Forces, Territorial Defense, Unmanned Systems Forces, Airborne Assault Forces, Air Force, as well as the National Guard of Ukraine, the State Border Guard Service, and the State Special Transport Service, are returning home," the Coordination Headquarters detailed.

Among those liberated, as stated, "are defenders of Mariupol, who spent almost 4 years in captivity; the liberated servicemen defended the country in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia directions." "In addition to soldiers and sergeants, officers were also liberated," the Coordination Headquarters emphasized.

"Those released from captivity will undergo a full medical examination, receive assistance with physical and psychological rehabilitation, and all state-provided payments," the headquarters noted.

Today's event, as stated, "is the implementation of agreements on prisoner exchange reached during trilateral negotiations in Geneva." "We express our gratitude to the United States of America and President Donald Trump for their fruitful work in returning Ukrainians from the territory of the Russian Federation. We also thank all relevant structures and organizations for their coordinated efforts aimed at liberating our citizens," the statement reads.

The Coordination Headquarters, as noted, "continues its work and the next stage of the liberation of Ukrainian defenders will be held in the near future."

"We are working to bring everyone back! Glory to Ukraine!" the Coordination Headquarters emphasized.