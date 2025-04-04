The Greek government plans to spend over 20 billion euros to strengthen the country's defense capabilities by 2037. These investments are a response to Russian aggression against Ukraine.
Greece will agree to participate in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine only on the condition of a ceasefire, no deployment on the territory of the Russian Federation, and the presence of a clear exit strategy.
The President of Ukraine discussed military support and cooperation with the Prime Ministers of the Netherlands, Albania, Britain and Greece. Key topics included the delivery of F-16s, security guarantees and joint European initiatives.
More than 300 earthquakes have been recorded near the Greek island of Santorini over the past two days. About 9,000 local residents have evacuated to the mainland, the authorities are taking emergency security measures.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte met with Turkish President Erdogan. They discussed the war in Ukraine and security challenges. Turkey was praised for its support of Ukraine's defense industry and diplomatic efforts.
The President of Ukraine discussed the situation at the front and defense needs with the prime ministers of the three countries and the President of Slovenia. Zelenskyy thanked for the solidarity and support of Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression.
Ursula von der Leyen, Kaya Callas and Antonio Costa were nominated for top positions in the EU after an agreement between EU leaders representing the bloc's three main political groups.
Protecting port infrastructure and free shipping is key to preserving Ukraine's global food exports and containing food prices, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said at the Global Peace Summit.
Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis warned the new leadership of North Macedonia that Athens would block its path to EU membership if it did not fulfill the 2018 agreement to change the country's name to North Macedonia.
Greece is examining Ukraine's old and new requests for military assistance, including missiles, anti-aircraft systems, fighter jets, and ammunition, while ensuring that this does not negatively impact the capabilities of its own armed forces.
Poland's prime minister and the Greek prime minister have asked the president of the European Commission to create a European air defense shield to protect the EU from future threats such as planes, missiles, and drones.
President Zelenskyy discussed with Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis efforts to engage a wide range of states in the upcoming Peace Summit and prepare for the conclusion of a bilateral security agreement between Ukraine and Greece.
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has proposed to create a European air defense system modeled on Israel's Iron Dome to collectively protect all EU member states from potential threats.
Greece refuses to provide Ukraine with such important air defense systems as Patriot and S-300, as they are critical for the protection of Greek airspace.
Ukraine's NATO and EU partners are pressuring Greece and Spain to provide Ukraine with more air defense systems, such as Patriot, to protect vulnerable regions from Russian attacks.
The Greek prime minister is convinced that russian troops deliberately launched a missile strike on Odesa to intimidate Athens when he and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy were visiting the city.
During his visit to Vilnius, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis. The parties discussed preliminary agreements and the involvement of other countries in the Peace Summit in Switzerland.
Zelenskyy emphasized the urgent need to receive Patriot and other air defense systems from partners to protect Ukrainian cities and communities from Russian missile terror.
Zelensky discussed with Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis strengthening Ukraine's air defense and speeding up work on a bilateral security agreement within the framework of the Vilnius G7 declaration.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the shelling of Odesa during the visit of a foreign delegation to the city shows the inadequacy of russian leader vladimir putin's actions.
For Putin, a truce would be a way to catch his breath and restore the combat capability of his army, not real negotiations, Zelensky said, commenting on the Pope's proposal for talks.
French President Emmanuel Macron continues to postpone his visit to Ukraine, as he wants to coordinate with allies and come "with tangible results".
The Russian missile strike on Odesa may have targeted the delegations of Ukrainian President Zelensky and Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis, exploding just 500 meters away.
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, having witnessed Russia's missile attack on Odesa, reaffirmed Europe's unwavering support for Ukraine.
A Russian missile strike targeted the infrastructure of the Odesa port during Zelenskyy's official visit with the Greek Prime Minister, but did not hit the presidential motorcade, as falsely reported by Russian media.
During a visit to the port of Odesa, President Zelenskiy and Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis saw how the Black Sea 'grain corridor' is working, exporting nearly 28 million tons of grain to 38 countries since russia withdrew from the grain deal despite ongoing russian attacks on port infrastructure.