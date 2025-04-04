Kyriakos Mitsotakis

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 121074 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 10984 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 37407 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 65672 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 51682 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 121895 views
News by theme

Greece will spend billions of euros on defense over 12 years: the amounts have become known

The Greek government plans to spend over 20 billion euros to strengthen the country's defense capabilities by 2037. These investments are a response to Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Greece has named the conditions for sending its peacekeepers to Ukraine: what Athens is guided by

Greece will agree to participate in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine only on the condition of a ceasefire, no deployment on the territory of the Russian Federation, and the presence of a clear exit strategy.

Zelenskyy had phone conversations with four European leaders. The Presidential Administration provided details

The President of Ukraine discussed military support and cooperation with the Prime Ministers of the Netherlands, Albania, Britain and Greece. Key topics included the delivery of F-16s, security guarantees and joint European initiatives.

Thousands evacuate Santorini as earthquakes strike island

More than 300 earthquakes have been recorded near the Greek island of Santorini over the past two days. About 9,000 local residents have evacuated to the mainland, the authorities are taking emergency security measures.

Rutte and Erdogan discuss war in Ukraine and NATO 2026 summit

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte met with Turkish President Erdogan. They discussed the war in Ukraine and security challenges. Turkey was praised for its support of Ukraine's defense industry and diplomatic efforts.

Zelenskyy meets with leaders of Albania, North Macedonia, Greece and Slovenia

The President of Ukraine discussed the situation at the front and defense needs with the prime ministers of the three countries and the President of Slovenia. Zelenskyy thanked for the solidarity and support of Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression.

Ursula von der Leyen, Kaya Callas and Antonio Costa nominated for top EU positions

Ursula von der Leyen, Kaya Callas and Antonio Costa were nominated for top positions in the EU after an agreement between EU leaders representing the bloc's three main political groups.

Von der Leyen, Costa and Callas agreed as heads of the European Commission, European Council and EU diplomacy - Politico

Six EU leaders agreed that Ursula von der Leyen, Antonio Costa and Kaya Callas should receive leadership positions in the European Commission, the European Council and the foreign policy service, respectively.

Protecting port infrastructure is key to preserving food exports from Ukraine - Mitsotakis

Protecting port infrastructure and free shipping is key to preserving Ukraine's global food exports and containing food prices, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said at the Global Peace Summit.

Greece says it will close the way to the EU for North Macedonia: what is the reason

Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis warned the new leadership of North Macedonia that Athens would block its path to EU membership if it did not fulfill the 2018 agreement to change the country's name to North Macedonia.

Greece is studying Ukraine's new and old requests for military assistance - media

Greece is examining Ukraine's old and new requests for military assistance, including missiles, anti-aircraft systems, fighter jets, and ammunition, while ensuring that this does not negatively impact the capabilities of its own armed forces.

Poland and Greece call on the EU to create a joint air defense shield

Poland's prime minister and the Greek prime minister have asked the president of the European Commission to create a European air defense shield to protect the EU from future threats such as planes, missiles, and drones.

Zelenskyy calls with Greek Prime Minister to discuss upcoming Peace Summit and preparation of joint security agreement

President Zelenskyy discussed with Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis efforts to engage a wide range of states in the upcoming Peace Summit and prepare for the conclusion of a bilateral security agreement between Ukraine and Greece.

Greek Prime Minister supports the creation of a European air defense system based on the "Iron Dome" model

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has proposed to create a European air defense system modeled on Israel's Iron Dome to collectively protect all EU member states from potential threats.

Greece refuses to provide Ukraine with air defense systems

Greece refuses to provide Ukraine with such important air defense systems as Patriot and S-300, as they are critical for the protection of Greek airspace.

FT: Ukraine's partners put pressure on Greece, Spain to hand over part of its air defense systems to Kyiv

Ukraine's NATO and EU partners are pressuring Greece and Spain to provide Ukraine with more air defense systems, such as Patriot, to protect vulnerable regions from Russian attacks.

"It was an act of intimidation": Greek Prime Minister is sure that russia deliberately shelled Odesa during his visit to the city

The Greek prime minister is convinced that russian troops deliberately launched a missile strike on Odesa to intimidate Athens when he and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy were visiting the city.

Zelenskyy discusses involvement of countries of the Global South in the Peace Summit with Greek Prime Minister

During his visit to Vilnius, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis. The parties discussed preliminary agreements and the involvement of other countries in the Peace Summit in Switzerland.

Zelensky: Patriot and other air defense systems are needed in Ukraine now

Zelenskyy emphasized the urgent need to receive Patriot and other air defense systems from partners to protect Ukrainian cities and communities from Russian missile terror.

Zelensky discussed with Mitsotakis agreements on strengthening air defense: "The prime minister was convinced of the need in Odessa on March 6"

Zelensky discussed with Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis strengthening Ukraine's air defense and speeding up work on a bilateral security agreement within the framework of the Vilnius G7 declaration.

Croatia introduces a controversial term in the Criminal Code: journalists and opposition consider it an attempt to "shut them up"

Croatia has introduced a controversial law that penalizes whistleblowers who pass information from court investigations to the press, despite opposition and journalist concerns about curbing media freedom and whistleblowing.

"He is an inadequate person": Zelensky names putin's target in war against Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the shelling of Odesa during the visit of a foreign delegation to the city shows the inadequacy of russian leader vladimir putin's actions.

For Putin, a truce would be a way to catch his breath - Zelensky on Pope's proposal

For Putin, a truce would be a way to catch his breath and restore the combat capability of his army, not real negotiations, Zelensky said, commenting on the Pope's proposal for talks.

Macron postpones visits to Ukraine because he wants to visit the country "with tangible results" - Politico

French President Emmanuel Macron continues to postpone his visit to Ukraine, as he wants to coordinate with allies and come "with tangible results".

"I don't know who they wanted to hit": Zelensky about the shelling of Odesa during his visit to the city with the Prime Minister of Greece

Commenting on the shelling of Odesa, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he could not say who or what was the target of the Rrussian missile attack.

We cannot exclude that yesterday's Russian attack on Odesa was aimed at the delegation of Zelensky and Mitsotakis - Zhovkva

The Russian missile strike on Odesa may have targeted the delegations of Ukrainian President Zelensky and Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis, exploding just 500 meters away.

Greek Prime Minister after seeing Russia's strike on Odesa: "We all have a message for the Kremlin"

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, having witnessed Russia's missile attack on Odesa, reaffirmed Europe's unwavering support for Ukraine.

Kipper expresses condolences to the families and victims of the missile attack on Odesa

Russian missile attack on Odesa leaves dead and wounded, Odesa governor expresses condolences to the families of the victims.

Spravdi denies fake news that Zelensky's motorcade came under rocket fire in Odesa

A Russian missile strike targeted the infrastructure of the Odesa port during Zelenskyy's official visit with the Greek Prime Minister, but did not hit the presidential motorcade, as falsely reported by Russian media.

In the port of Odesa, Zelenskyy and the Greek Prime Minister got acquainted with the functioning of the "grain corridor"

During a visit to the port of Odesa, President Zelenskiy and Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis saw how the Black Sea 'grain corridor' is working, exporting nearly 28 million tons of grain to 38 countries since russia withdrew from the grain deal despite ongoing russian attacks on port infrastructure.

