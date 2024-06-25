ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Von der Leyen, Costa and Callas agreed as heads of the European Commission, European Council and EU diplomacy - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

Six EU leaders agreed that Ursula von der Leyen, Antonio Costa and Kaya Callas should receive leadership positions in the European Commission, the European Council and the foreign policy service, respectively.

Von der Leyen, Costa and Callas agreed as heads of the European Commission, European Council and EU diplomacy - Politico

Six EU leaders who are negotiating the highest positions in the bloc have agreed that Ursula von der Leyen of Germany, Antonio Costa of Portugal and Kaya Callas of Estonia should receive the highest positions in the European Commission, the European Council and the foreign policy service respectively, five EU officials has said, UNN writes with reference to Politico.

Details

The six participants in the talks include Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Polish prime minister Donald Tusk (from the European People's party), Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (from the Socialists), as well as French President Emmanuel Macron and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte ( from the Liberals).

The next step will be a meeting of EU leaders in Brussels on Thursday, where the three names will be presented to the heads of state and government for approval.

One official said Italian Prime Minister George and Meloni would not like that she (again) did not participate in the negotiations. However, Italy is likely to get a very "high portfolio" in the next European Commission.

The same official said:"Now that they agree, it [should easily pass] through the European Council.

However, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban tweeted on social media after news broke on Tuesday that the agreement the EPP "concluded with the left and liberals contradicts everything the EU was based on. Instead of inclusion, it sows the seeds of division. Top EU officials should represent every member state, not just leftists and liberals!".

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

