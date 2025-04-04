OpenAI has released updates for Advanced Voice Mode in ChatGPT. Now, the AI assistant interrupts users less often, and the individuality of the voice assistant has been improved for paid subscribers.
The chatbot issued a fake story in which the man allegedly killed two sons and received 21 years in prison. The Norwegian has appealed to the court against OpenAI for false information.
Chinese Baidu introduced two new artificial intelligence models: ERNIE X1, which will compete with DeepSeek R1, and ERNIE 4. 5 with multimodal understanding. New developments demonstrate the growing competition in the field of AI.
Operation Cumberland was conducted in 18 countries to combat the spread of AI child abuse materials. 25 people were detained, 272 suspects were identified, and 173 electronic devices were seized.
OpenAI has released a new language model, GPT-4. 5, which is the largest and best for chat at the moment. The model has improved pattern recognition capabilities and is less prone to hallucinations, and will be available to ChatGPT Pro developers and owners first.
Meta plans to launch an autonomous AI application in the second quarter of the year. The company is also considering the possibility of introducing a paid subscription similar to OpenAI.
Nvidia reported revenue of $39. 3 billion in the fourth quarter, up 78% year-on-year. The company expects further sales growth to reach $43 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2026.
Grok AI chatbot from xAI suggested executing Donald Trump and Elon Musk in response to provocative questions. xAI has already fixed the problem and is investigating the incident.
Work. ua's HR expert spoke about the key rules for writing an effective resume in today's environment. Detailed recommendations on the structure, design, and current trends of resumes in 2025 are provided.
A study by Microsoft and Carnegie Mellon University has shown that overconfidence in AI impairs people's cognitive abilities. A survey of 319 IT professionals revealed a direct correlation between confidence in AI and a decrease in critical thinking.
The EU is launching a Digital Identity Wallet for the use of electronic documents between countries by the end of 2026. Ukraine is already testing the integration of Diia with this system for SIM card registration and banking services.
OpenAI has announced the opening of its first office in Germany, which will be located in Munich. The company plans to hire marketing, global affairs and communications staff as it expands its presence in the EU.
Apple plans to present an updated iPhone SE with iPhone 14 design, Face ID, and USB-C port. The smartphone will receive a new A18 chip and may be announced next week.
OpenAI has launched data residency in Europe to comply with local data sovereignty requirements. The new system allows processing and storing data from European ChatGPT Enterprise and API customers within the region.
Sundar Pichai announced large-scale changes in Google Search with the introduction of new AI technologies. The company plans to integrate Project Astra, Gemini Deep Research, and Project Mariner to transform the user experience.
DeepSeek has been verified by the App Store and Google Play, but its security is still being analyzed. According to Borniakov, the app has been verified by marketplaces and is unlikely to contain spyware.
OpenAI has introduced the “deep research” feature for ChatGPT, which allows performing complex analytical tasks. The feature is available to Pro users with a limit of 100 queries and demonstrates an accuracy of 26.6% in the “Last Exam of Humanity” test.
Sam Altman acknowledged that the Chinese chatbot DeepSeek has weakened OpenAI's leadership in the AI industry. The company plans to revise its policy on open source and disclosure of information about the “thought process” of models.
The US Congressional Administration has restricted the use of DeepSeek due to security threats. Employees are not allowed to install the Chinese chatbot on official devices.
The Italian regulator Garante blocked access to the Chinese AI application DeepSeek due to the threat to personal data. The company refused to provide information on the use of data, claiming that it does not operate in Italy.
The Minister of Digital Transformation explained how the agency has changed over the past two years. He also spoke about the implementation of OKR and key challenges on the way to digitalization.
Chinese AI application DeepSeek has overtaken ChatGPT in the US App Store and caused a drop in tech stocks. Experts warn of privacy risks due to data storage on servers in China.
The world's 500 richest people lost $108 billion due to the fall in tech stocks. Larry Ellison ($27.6 billion) and Jensen Huang ($20.8 billion) suffered the largest losses due to the Chinese AI startup DeepSeek.
Chinese AI startup DeepSeek reported large-scale cyberattacks after it overtook ChatGPT in the App Store. The company temporarily restricted the registration of new users due to technical issues.
The new Chinese AI DeepSeek, created for $6 million, has beaten ChatGPT in the App Store. Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation considers this an evolution, not a revolution, despite the significant drop in tech giants' shares.
AI Assistant app by Chinese startup DeepSeek became the #1 free app in the US App Store. The success was achieved despite the US restrictions on the export of advanced chips to China.
Sam Altman announced the launch of a free version of ChatGPT o3-mini. The new model will have improved thinking capabilities, and premium users will receive an unlimited number of requests.
The Russian hacker group 22c and the cyber militant group PalachPro claim that they allegedly attacked ChatGPT because it was used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. According to them, the service helped the Ukrainian military analyze satellite images.
Mark Zuckerberg defends the use of the LibGen Meta dataset with copyrighted ebooks. He draws parallels with YouTube, which also fights against pirated content.
A Tesla Cybertruck driver used ChatGPT to plan an explosion near the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas. Investigators determined that the incident was a suicide attack by a 37-year-old special forces soldier.