We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13343 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 23463 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 61855 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 209071 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120017 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 387950 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307969 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213262 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243982 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254982 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
54%
News by theme

OpenAI announced that it is now more convenient to communicate with its voice AI assistant

OpenAI has released updates for Advanced Voice Mode in ChatGPT. Now, the AI assistant interrupts users less often, and the individuality of the voice assistant has been improved for paid subscribers.

Technologies • March 25, 10:45 AM • 10484 views

Norwegian to sue OpenAI: ChatGPT invented that a man is accused of killing his own children

The chatbot issued a fake story in which the man allegedly killed two sons and received 21 years in prison. The Norwegian has appealed to the court against OpenAI for false information.

News of the World • March 21, 03:03 PM • 21062 views

Chinese company Baidu introduced two new AI models to compete in the market

Chinese Baidu introduced two new artificial intelligence models: ERNIE X1, which will compete with DeepSeek R1, and ERNIE 4. 5 with multimodal understanding. New developments demonstrate the growing competition in the field of AI.

News of the World • March 16, 07:53 AM • 20469 views

Europol conducts large-scale operation against AI materials of child abuse: 25 people detained

Operation Cumberland was conducted in 18 countries to combat the spread of AI child abuse materials. 25 people were detained, 272 suspects were identified, and 173 electronic devices were seized.

News of the World • February 28, 02:07 PM • 17432 views

OpenAI presents new GPT-4.5 model with improved “emotional intelligence”

OpenAI has released a new language model, GPT-4. 5, which is the largest and best for chat at the moment. The model has improved pattern recognition capabilities and is less prone to hallucinations, and will be available to ChatGPT Pro developers and owners first.

News of the World • February 28, 01:57 PM • 21388 views

Meta is reportedly preparing a separate AI application to challenge ChatGPT

Meta plans to launch an autonomous AI application in the second quarter of the year. The company is also considering the possibility of introducing a paid subscription similar to OpenAI.

News of the World • February 28, 08:11 AM • 26600 views

Nvidia sharply increased sales in the fourth quarter due to demand for AI chips

Nvidia reported revenue of $39. 3 billion in the fourth quarter, up 78% year-on-year. The company expects further sales growth to reach $43 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2026.

Economy • February 27, 06:48 AM • 29403 views

Musk's new Grok AI calls Trump and its creator worthy of death penalty: xAI investigates

Grok AI chatbot from xAI suggested executing Donald Trump and Elon Musk in response to provocative questions. xAI has already fixed the problem and is investigating the incident.

News of the World • February 23, 07:38 AM • 35501 views
Exclusive

How to write the perfect resume in a highly competitive environment: HR tips

Work. ua's HR expert spoke about the key rules for writing an effective resume in today's environment. Detailed recommendations on the structure, design, and current trends of resumes in 2025 are provided.

Society • February 12, 01:50 PM • 250654 views

Artificial intelligence may inhibit human cognition and harm critical thinking skills - study

A study by Microsoft and Carnegie Mellon University has shown that overconfidence in AI impairs people's cognitive abilities. A survey of 319 IT professionals revealed a direct correlation between confidence in AI and a decrease in critical thinking.

Technologies • February 12, 07:24 AM • 27888 views

Ukrainian digital documents will be able to work in the EU

The EU is launching a Digital Identity Wallet for the use of electronic documents between countries by the end of 2026. Ukraine is already testing the integration of Diia with this system for SIM card registration and banking services.

Technologies • February 10, 10:19 AM • 26167 views

OpenAI plans to open an office in Germany: what is known

OpenAI has announced the opening of its first office in Germany, which will be located in Munich. The company plans to hire marketing, global affairs and communications staff as it expands its presence in the EU.

News of the World • February 8, 06:56 PM • 34248 views

Apple could unveil new iPhone SE as early as next week - Bloomberg

Apple plans to present an updated iPhone SE with iPhone 14 design, Face ID, and USB-C port. The smartphone will receive a new A18 chip and may be announced next week.

Technologies • February 7, 10:35 AM • 22577 views

OpenAI launches data residency in Europe: what it means

OpenAI has launched data residency in Europe to comply with local data sovereignty requirements. The new system allows processing and storing data from European ChatGPT Enterprise and API customers within the region.

News of the World • February 6, 02:46 PM • 28330 views

Google reveals ambitious plans to revolutionize search with AI

Sundar Pichai announced large-scale changes in Google Search with the introduction of new AI technologies. The company plans to integrate Project Astra, Gemini Deep Research, and Project Mariner to transform the user experience.

Society • February 5, 10:54 AM • 25460 views
Exclusive

Chinese AI DeepSeek has passed the market test, but it is not known what is under the hood - Ministry of Digital Transformation

DeepSeek has been verified by the App Store and Google Play, but its security is still being analyzed. According to Borniakov, the app has been verified by marketplaces and is unlikely to contain spyware.

Politics • February 4, 04:05 PM • 119937 views

ChatGPT has a new feature for conducting in-depth research: what it will change

OpenAI has introduced the “deep research” feature for ChatGPT, which allows performing complex analytical tasks. The feature is available to Pro users with a limit of 100 queries and demonstrates an accuracy of 26.6% in the “Last Exam of Humanity” test.

Society • February 3, 11:12 AM • 31239 views

OpenAI was on the 'wrong side of history' with open source - Altman

Sam Altman acknowledged that the Chinese chatbot DeepSeek has weakened OpenAI's leadership in the AI industry. The company plans to revise its policy on open source and disclosure of information about the “thought process” of models.

News of the World • February 1, 01:08 PM • 33456 views

US Congress bans employees from using DeepSeek chatbot

The US Congressional Administration has restricted the use of DeepSeek due to security threats. Employees are not allowed to install the Chinese chatbot on official devices.

News of the World • January 31, 01:48 AM • 33861 views

Chinese chatbot DeepSeek blocked in Italy

The Italian regulator Garante blocked access to the Chinese AI application DeepSeek due to the threat to personal data. The company refused to provide information on the use of data, claiming that it does not operate in Italy.

News of the World • January 30, 11:54 PM • 29753 views

Mikhail Fedorov on the Closed the Round podcast: How to transfer a ministry to OKR

The Minister of Digital Transformation explained how the agency has changed over the past two years. He also spoke about the implementation of OKR and key challenges on the way to digitalization.

Society • January 29, 11:15 AM • 25845 views

DeepSeek hype: what you should know about the app and whether it is safe

Chinese AI application DeepSeek has overtaken ChatGPT in the US App Store and caused a drop in tech stocks. Experts warn of privacy risks due to data storage on servers in China.

Technologies • January 29, 10:08 AM • 124795 views

The world's richest people lost $108 billion due to a Chinese AI startup

The world's 500 richest people lost $108 billion due to the fall in tech stocks. Larry Ellison ($27.6 billion) and Jensen Huang ($20.8 billion) suffered the largest losses due to the Chinese AI startup DeepSeek.

Economy • January 28, 01:56 PM • 31310 views

ChatGPT's Chinese competitor DeepSeek suffered a large-scale cyberattack

Chinese AI startup DeepSeek reported large-scale cyberattacks after it overtook ChatGPT in the App Store. The company temporarily restricted the registration of new users due to technical issues.

Technologies • January 28, 12:45 PM • 25196 views

Has the race for AI begun? The Ministry of Digital Transformation responds to the new Chinese app DeepSeek

The new Chinese AI DeepSeek, created for $6 million, has beaten ChatGPT in the App Store. Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation considers this an evolution, not a revolution, despite the significant drop in tech giants' shares.

Economy • January 27, 06:07 PM • 45435 views

Chinese AI app DeepSeek outperforms ChatGPT in the US App Store ranking

AI Assistant app by Chinese startup DeepSeek became the #1 free app in the US App Store. The success was achieved despite the US restrictions on the export of advanced chips to China.

Technologies • January 27, 08:53 AM • 25979 views

New ChatGPT model will be free of charge - Altman

Sam Altman announced the launch of a free version of ChatGPT o3-mini. The new model will have improved thinking capabilities, and premium users will receive an unlimited number of requests.

News of the World • January 23, 07:10 PM • 42774 views

Russian hackers claimed involvement in the global ChatGPT failure: what does the Armed Forces have to do with it

The Russian hacker group 22c and the cyber militant group PalachPro claim that they allegedly attacked ChatGPT because it was used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. According to them, the service helped the Ukrainian military analyze satellite images.

War • January 23, 01:56 PM • 28653 views

Copyright markers: Zuckerberg compares use of Meta-protected books to YouTube

Mark Zuckerberg defends the use of the LibGen Meta dataset with copyrighted ebooks. He draws parallels with YouTube, which also fights against pirated content.

Technologies • January 16, 11:08 AM • 24097 views

Tesla Cybertruck explosion near Trump International Hotel: Suspect may have used ChatGPT to plan the bombing

A Tesla Cybertruck driver used ChatGPT to plan an explosion near the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas. Investigators determined that the incident was a suicide attack by a 37-year-old special forces soldier.

News of the World • January 8, 08:37 AM • 21416 views