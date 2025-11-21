OpenAI officially launches group chats in ChatGPT for all users

OpenAI announced the start of the global rollout of a new group chat feature in ChatGPT, which the company recently announced, UNN reports.

After a week of testing in Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, and Taiwan, the company stated that within the next few days, this option will become available to all platform users – regardless of their subscription plan (Free, Go, Plus, or Pro).

Group chats in ChatGPT are now available worldwide. Following a successful pilot project with initial testers, group chats will be available to all registered users of ChatGPT Free, Go, Plus, and Pro plans. - the post says.

The function allows you to create shared chats to which you can invite other people using a link. Up to 20 people can participate in the conversation. You can join either through an existing ChatGPT account or after registering a new one. Participants can jointly formulate requests to ChatGPT and react to other people's messages.

OpenAI clarified that the content of group chats is not stored in ChatGPT's memory. Any participant can remove another from the conversation, except for its author.

