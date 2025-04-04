Microsoft has announced AI agents Researcher and Analyst for Copilot 365, using OpenAI models, for research and data analysis. The tools are scheduled to be deployed in April.
OpenAI has released updates for Advanced Voice Mode in ChatGPT. Now, the AI assistant interrupts users less often, and the individuality of the voice assistant has been improved for paid subscribers.
Apple plans to add a camera with AI to the Apple Watch for object recognition and text translation. The company aims to integrate this feature into future devices, including AirPods.
The chatbot issued a fake story in which the man allegedly killed two sons and received 21 years in prison. The Norwegian has appealed to the court against OpenAI for false information.
The podcast "Closing the Round" has reached the middle of its fifth season, covering topics from investments to technology. Guests included Mykhailo Fedorov and other influential figures.
OpenAI and Google want free access to copyrighted materials to train AI. More than 400 Hollywood stars are outraged and are asking Trump to reject the proposal in order to protect creativity.
Chinese Baidu introduced two new artificial intelligence models: ERNIE X1, which will compete with DeepSeek R1, and ERNIE 4. 5 with multimodal understanding. New developments demonstrate the growing competition in the field of AI.
Abu Dhabi-based investment group MGX has invested $2 billion in Binance. The deal will strengthen Binance's position in the UAE, where the company has approximately 1,000 employees.
Chinese developers introduced the autonomous AI agent Manus, capable of independently performing complex tasks without human oversight. The system can manage multiple sub-agents and operate asynchronously, carrying out tasks such as housing search or personnel selection.
OpenAI has released a new language model, GPT-4. 5, which is the largest and best for chat at the moment. The model has improved pattern recognition capabilities and is less prone to hallucinations, and will be available to ChatGPT Pro developers and owners first.
Meta plans to launch an autonomous AI application in the second quarter of the year. The company is also considering the possibility of introducing a paid subscription similar to OpenAI.
The Grok chatbot by xAI has stopped responding to requests for disinformation from Musk and Trump. The changes were made by a former employee without the approval of the company's management.
Grok AI chatbot from xAI suggested executing Donald Trump and Elon Musk in response to provocative questions. xAI has already fixed the problem and is investigating the incident.
xAI has presented a new artificial intelligence model Grok-3 with 10 times the computing power of its predecessor. The model includes DeepSearch and outperforms competitors, and will be available for Premium+ subscribers in X.
OpenAI rejected Elon Musk's offer to buy the company for $97. 4 billion. The company's management stated that it has no intention to sell and considers it an attempt to destabilize the company.
Elon Musk and a group of investors made an offer to buy OpenAI for $97. 4 billion. Sam Altman responded to the offer with a sarcastic response about the possibility of acquiring Twitter.
Macron announced large-scale private investments in the AI sector from Brookfield and the UAE. The president demonstrated the technology's capabilities by posting diplomatic videos of himself on social media.
OpenAI has announced the opening of its first office in Germany, which will be located in Munich. The company plans to hire marketing, global affairs and communications staff as it expands its presence in the EU.
Tech giants are planning to increase capital expenditures on AI infrastructure by 55% compared to 2024. Meta, Microsoft, and Alphabet expect the investments to pay off in the long run, despite investor doubts.
OpenAI has launched data residency in Europe to comply with local data sovereignty requirements. The new system allows processing and storing data from European ChatGPT Enterprise and API customers within the region.
Sundar Pichai announced large-scale changes in Google Search with the introduction of new AI technologies. The company plans to integrate Project Astra, Gemini Deep Research, and Project Mariner to transform the user experience.
OpenAI has introduced the “deep research” feature for ChatGPT, which allows performing complex analytical tasks. The feature is available to Pro users with a limit of 100 queries and demonstrates an accuracy of 26.6% in the “Last Exam of Humanity” test.
Sam Altman acknowledged that the Chinese chatbot DeepSeek has weakened OpenAI's leadership in the AI industry. The company plans to revise its policy on open source and disclosure of information about the “thought process” of models.
The US Congressional Administration has restricted the use of DeepSeek due to security threats. Employees are not allowed to install the Chinese chatbot on official devices.
The Italian regulator Garante blocked access to the Chinese AI application DeepSeek due to the threat to personal data. The company refused to provide information on the use of data, claiming that it does not operate in Italy.
Chinese AI application DeepSeek has overtaken ChatGPT in the US App Store and caused a drop in tech stocks. Experts warn of privacy risks due to data storage on servers in China.
Microsoft has detected suspicious activity on the OpenAI API by Chinese startup DeepSeek. The companies are investigating the possible unauthorized use of data to develop a competitive AI model R1.
Chinese AI startup DeepSeek reported large-scale cyberattacks after it overtook ChatGPT in the App Store. The company temporarily restricted the registration of new users due to technical issues.
Elon Musk has publicly criticized Trump's massive $500 billion artificial intelligence initiative. The president's headquarters is outraged by Musk's actions, who uses his influence to criticize the Stargate project.
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Group is planning to set up a 3 gigabyte data center in Jamnagar. The project worth up to $30 billion could become the world's largest data center for AI.