We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 3736 views

06:32 PM • 11801 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 54286 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 195696 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 113226 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 374836 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 300051 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212227 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243379 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254708 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 121059 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 117935 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 47593 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 61490 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 115310 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 116176 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 246702 views

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 9938 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33890 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 62021 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 48128 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 118478 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

OpenAI

Microsoft adds "deep reasoning" AI to Copilot for research and data analysis

Microsoft has announced AI agents Researcher and Analyst for Copilot 365, using OpenAI models, for research and data analysis. The tools are scheduled to be deployed in April.

Technologies • March 26, 03:34 PM • 21369 views

OpenAI announced that it is now more convenient to communicate with its voice AI assistant

OpenAI has released updates for Advanced Voice Mode in ChatGPT. Now, the AI assistant interrupts users less often, and the individuality of the voice assistant has been improved for paid subscribers.

Technologies • March 25, 10:45 AM • 10484 views

Apple plans to embed a video camera and AI into its watches to analyze the surrounding world

Apple plans to add a camera with AI to the Apple Watch for object recognition and text translation. The company aims to integrate this feature into future devices, including AirPods.

News of the World • March 24, 02:36 AM • 47172 views

Norwegian to sue OpenAI: ChatGPT invented that a man is accused of killing his own children

The chatbot issued a fake story in which the man allegedly killed two sons and received 21 years in prison. The Norwegian has appealed to the court against OpenAI for false information.

News of the World • March 21, 03:03 PM • 21062 views

Recap of the fifth season of "Closing the Round": we recall the most interesting episodes of the main podcast about technology

The podcast "Closing the Round" has reached the middle of its fifth season, covering topics from investments to technology. Guests included Mykhailo Fedorov and other influential figures.

Technologies • March 19, 04:52 PM • 18280 views

More than 400 stars call on Trump to stop OpenAI's attempts to "exploit" Hollywood

OpenAI and Google want free access to copyrighted materials to train AI. More than 400 Hollywood stars are outraged and are asking Trump to reject the proposal in order to protect creativity.

Culture • March 18, 08:55 AM • 20278 views

Chinese company Baidu introduced two new AI models to compete in the market

Chinese Baidu introduced two new artificial intelligence models: ERNIE X1, which will compete with DeepSeek R1, and ERNIE 4. 5 with multimodal understanding. New developments demonstrate the growing competition in the field of AI.

News of the World • March 16, 07:53 AM • 20469 views

Abu Dhabi's MGX Invested $2 Billion in Crypto Investments in Binance

Abu Dhabi-based investment group MGX has invested $2 billion in Binance. The deal will strengthen Binance's position in the UAE, where the company has approximately 1,000 employees.

Economy • March 13, 06:47 AM • 15586 views

The world's first fully autonomous artificial intelligence agent Manus was presented in China

Chinese developers introduced the autonomous AI agent Manus, capable of independently performing complex tasks without human oversight. The system can manage multiple sub-agents and operate asynchronously, carrying out tasks such as housing search or personnel selection.

Technologies • March 10, 11:16 AM • 21403 views

OpenAI presents new GPT-4.5 model with improved “emotional intelligence”

OpenAI has released a new language model, GPT-4. 5, which is the largest and best for chat at the moment. The model has improved pattern recognition capabilities and is less prone to hallucinations, and will be available to ChatGPT Pro developers and owners first.

News of the World • February 28, 01:57 PM • 21388 views

Meta is reportedly preparing a separate AI application to challenge ChatGPT

Meta plans to launch an autonomous AI application in the second quarter of the year. The company is also considering the possibility of introducing a paid subscription similar to OpenAI.

News of the World • February 28, 08:11 AM • 26600 views

Grok artificial intelligence blocked the detection of disinformation in Musk and Trump's statements without management approval

The Grok chatbot by xAI has stopped responding to requests for disinformation from Musk and Trump. The changes were made by a former employee without the approval of the company's management.

News of the World • February 24, 08:17 AM • 31315 views

Musk's new Grok AI calls Trump and its creator worthy of death penalty: xAI investigates

Grok AI chatbot from xAI suggested executing Donald Trump and Elon Musk in response to provocative questions. xAI has already fixed the problem and is investigating the incident.

News of the World • February 23, 07:38 AM • 35501 views

Elon Musk presents new Grok 3 AI model from xAI

xAI has presented a new artificial intelligence model Grok-3 with 10 times the computing power of its predecessor. The model includes DeepSearch and outperforms competitors, and will be available for Premium+ subscribers in X.

News of the World • February 18, 07:22 AM • 29728 views

OpenAI refused to sell the company to Musk for $97 billion

OpenAI rejected Elon Musk's offer to buy the company for $97. 4 billion. The company's management stated that it has no intention to sell and considers it an attempt to destabilize the company.

News of the World • February 15, 03:27 AM • 31824 views

Musk offers to buy OpenAI for a record $97.4 billion: what's going on

Elon Musk and a group of investors made an offer to buy OpenAI for $97. 4 billion. Sam Altman responded to the offer with a sarcastic response about the possibility of acquiring Twitter.

News of the World • February 11, 03:25 AM • 31983 views

Macron announces 109 billion euros of investment in AI

Macron announced large-scale private investments in the AI sector from Brookfield and the UAE. The president demonstrated the technology's capabilities by posting diplomatic videos of himself on social media.

News of the World • February 10, 06:39 AM • 30033 views

OpenAI plans to open an office in Germany: what is known

OpenAI has announced the opening of its first office in Germany, which will be located in Munich. The company plans to hire marketing, global affairs and communications staff as it expands its presence in the EU.

News of the World • February 8, 06:56 PM • 34248 views

Meta, Microsoft, and Alphabet plan to spend $228 billion amid AI investments

Tech giants are planning to increase capital expenditures on AI infrastructure by 55% compared to 2024. Meta, Microsoft, and Alphabet expect the investments to pay off in the long run, despite investor doubts.

Economy • February 7, 07:53 AM • 28580 views

OpenAI launches data residency in Europe: what it means

OpenAI has launched data residency in Europe to comply with local data sovereignty requirements. The new system allows processing and storing data from European ChatGPT Enterprise and API customers within the region.

News of the World • February 6, 02:46 PM • 28330 views

Google reveals ambitious plans to revolutionize search with AI

Sundar Pichai announced large-scale changes in Google Search with the introduction of new AI technologies. The company plans to integrate Project Astra, Gemini Deep Research, and Project Mariner to transform the user experience.

Society • February 5, 10:54 AM • 25460 views

ChatGPT has a new feature for conducting in-depth research: what it will change

OpenAI has introduced the “deep research” feature for ChatGPT, which allows performing complex analytical tasks. The feature is available to Pro users with a limit of 100 queries and demonstrates an accuracy of 26.6% in the “Last Exam of Humanity” test.

Society • February 3, 11:12 AM • 31239 views

OpenAI was on the 'wrong side of history' with open source - Altman

Sam Altman acknowledged that the Chinese chatbot DeepSeek has weakened OpenAI's leadership in the AI industry. The company plans to revise its policy on open source and disclosure of information about the “thought process” of models.

News of the World • February 1, 01:08 PM • 33456 views

US Congress bans employees from using DeepSeek chatbot

The US Congressional Administration has restricted the use of DeepSeek due to security threats. Employees are not allowed to install the Chinese chatbot on official devices.

News of the World • January 31, 01:48 AM • 33861 views

Chinese chatbot DeepSeek blocked in Italy

The Italian regulator Garante blocked access to the Chinese AI application DeepSeek due to the threat to personal data. The company refused to provide information on the use of data, claiming that it does not operate in Italy.

News of the World • January 30, 11:54 PM • 29753 views

DeepSeek hype: what you should know about the app and whether it is safe

Chinese AI application DeepSeek has overtaken ChatGPT in the US App Store and caused a drop in tech stocks. Experts warn of privacy risks due to data storage on servers in China.

Technologies • January 29, 10:08 AM • 124795 views

Microsoft investigates whether DeepSeek-affiliated group illegally obtained OpenAI data

Microsoft has detected suspicious activity on the OpenAI API by Chinese startup DeepSeek. The companies are investigating the possible unauthorized use of data to develop a competitive AI model R1.

Economy • January 29, 10:00 AM • 28478 views

ChatGPT's Chinese competitor DeepSeek suffered a large-scale cyberattack

Chinese AI startup DeepSeek reported large-scale cyberattacks after it overtook ChatGPT in the App Store. The company temporarily restricted the registration of new users due to technical issues.

Technologies • January 28, 12:45 PM • 25196 views

Musk criticizes Trump's $500 billion AI project: President's staff is “furious”

Elon Musk has publicly criticized Trump's massive $500 billion artificial intelligence initiative. The president's headquarters is outraged by Musk's actions, who uses his influence to criticize the Stargate project.

News of the World • January 24, 03:57 PM • 38414 views

Indian billionaire plans to build world's most powerful AI data center - Bloomberg

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Group is planning to set up a 3 gigabyte data center in Jamnagar. The project worth up to $30 billion could become the world's largest data center for AI.

Economy • January 24, 09:54 AM • 31849 views