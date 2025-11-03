Microsoft to invest $8 billion in UAE by 2029 in cloud technologies and chips development

Microsoft Corporation plans to invest over $7.9 billion in cloud computing infrastructure, data centers, and artificial intelligence development in the United Arab Emirates by 2029. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Microsoft President Brad Smith announced the investment during the Adipec conference in Abu Dhabi. The company will almost triple the number of Nvidia chips it uses in the country, taking advantage of the US government's permission for their export.

This is not money we are raising here. This is money we are investing and spending here – Smith emphasized in a comment to Bloomberg.

Microsoft will spend over $5.5 billion on building data centers and cloud platforms, and another $2.4 billion on operating expenses and local talent development. The company's total investments in the UAE from 2023 to 2029 will reach $15.2 billion.

The corporation already has a close partnership with the Emirati company G42, in which it invested $1.5 billion in early 2024. About 1,000 Microsoft engineers work in the country, an artificial intelligence laboratory operates, and more than 60,000 new Nvidia GB300 chips are expected to be delivered by 2029.

We had to meet very strict cybersecurity and physical protection requirements to ensure control over these chips – Smith noted.

