Microsoft to invest $8 billion in UAE by 2029 in cloud technologies and chips development

02:21 PM • 540 views
What about the EU aid to Ukraine in the coming years and is there a connection with the IMF - the European Commission's response
02:12 PM • 8358 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
01:44 PM • 8440 views
Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation
01:00 PM • 10958 views
Child vaccination rates in Ukraine remain below recommended levels
08:56 AM • 26337 views
Zelenskyy signed a law on booking defense industry workers with military registration problems: what are the new rules
08:49 AM • 31933 views
General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region
November 3, 08:34 AM • 29310 views
“May heighten suspicions and create risks of schemes”: the Rada warns of flaws in the law on land under destroyed houses
November 3, 08:09 AM • 25036 views
The IMF may block financial support for Kyiv without providing Ukraine with a loan secured by "frozen" Russian funds - Politico
November 3, 12:16 AM • 26782 views
Trump made another statement regarding Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine: details
November 2, 02:42 PM • 41434 views
Ukraine received new Patriot air defense system reinforcement thanks to Germany - Zelenskyy
Replacing summer tires with winter tires: what fines are provided for violatorsPhotoNovember 3, 07:42 AM • 37622 views
Power outage schedules canceled, but possible in the evening - Ministry of EnergyNovember 3, 08:31 AM • 29728 views
Bilchuk and "Rostec": how the head of the State Aviation Service opened the way for a company with Russian ties to the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicoptersNovember 3, 08:40 AM • 32501 views
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husband10:05 AM • 13582 views
Where to find the power outage schedule in 2025: useful tips10:27 AM • 22610 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
02:12 PM • 8360 views
Bank hotlines: how to call Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Sense Bank or Monobank12:30 PM • 12743 views
Where to find the power outage schedule in 2025: useful tips10:27 AM • 22777 views
Bilchuk and "Rostec": how the head of the State Aviation Service opened the way for a company with Russian ties to the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicoptersNovember 3, 08:40 AM • 32661 views
Replacing summer tires with winter tires: what fines are provided for violatorsPhotoNovember 3, 07:42 AM • 37784 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
António Costa
Maia Sandu
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Great Britain
State Border of Ukraine
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhoto10:50 AM • 10673 views
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husband10:05 AM • 13714 views
Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, and Kristen Wiig stunned in "naked" looks at the LACMA Art+Film GalaPhotoNovember 2, 03:41 PM • 26431 views
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideoNovember 1, 01:37 PM • 47686 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideoNovember 1, 08:30 AM • 97791 views
Social network
Technology
Gold
The Guardian
S-400 missile system

Microsoft to invest $8 billion in UAE by 2029 in cloud technologies and chips development

Kyiv • UNN

 • 862 views

Microsoft plans to invest over $7.9 billion in the UAE by 2029 to develop cloud computing, data centers, and artificial intelligence. The company's total investment in the UAE from 2023 to 2029 will reach $15.2 billion.

Microsoft to invest $8 billion in UAE by 2029 in cloud technologies and chips development

Microsoft Corporation plans to invest over $7.9 billion in cloud computing infrastructure, data centers, and artificial intelligence development in the United Arab Emirates by 2029. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Microsoft President Brad Smith announced the investment during the Adipec conference in Abu Dhabi. The company will almost triple the number of Nvidia chips it uses in the country, taking advantage of the US government's permission for their export.

This is not money we are raising here. This is money we are investing and spending here 

– Smith emphasized in a comment to Bloomberg.

Microsoft will spend over $5.5 billion on building data centers and cloud platforms, and another $2.4 billion on operating expenses and local talent development. The company's total investments in the UAE from 2023 to 2029 will reach $15.2 billion.

Another Microsoft Azure outage disrupted several airline operators29.10.25, 22:17 • 3286 views

The corporation already has a close partnership with the Emirati company G42, in which it invested $1.5 billion in early 2024. About 1,000 Microsoft engineers work in the country, an artificial intelligence laboratory operates, and more than 60,000 new Nvidia GB300 chips are expected to be delivered by 2029.

We had to meet very strict cybersecurity and physical protection requirements to ensure control over these chips 

– Smith noted.

Microsoft and OpenAI have reached a new agreement, valuing the ChatGPT developer at $500 billion28.10.25, 17:10 • 2792 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Technology
OpenAI
Bloomberg L.P.
United Arab Emirates
United States
Microsoft