Another Microsoft Azure outage disrupted several airline operators

A global outage in Microsoft Azure's cloud service caused technical problems for Alaska Air Group Inc., less than a week after a massive IT failure led to the cancellation of hundreds of the company's flights. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

As reported by Alaska Air, the technical malfunction affected key systems, including the websites of Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines, making online passenger check-in difficult.

Nvidia becomes the world's first company with a market capitalization of over $5 trillion – AI fueled record growth

Passengers who cannot check in online are advised to contact agents at airports and arrive early to make their flight. – the company noted.

Representatives of Alaska Air declined to comment on the situation in more detail, but according to FlightAware, flights are currently operating on schedule.

This is the third technical failure of third-party systems this year that has affected the operations of Alaska Air Group – the parent company of Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines. Last week, the airline was forced to cancel more than 400 flights due to an IT problem, affecting about 49,000 passengers.

Microsoft and OpenAI have reached a new agreement, valuing the ChatGPT developer at $500 billion