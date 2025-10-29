Another Microsoft Azure outage disrupted several airline operators

$42.080.01
In Ukraine, young people aged 18-25 will be able to receive up to UAH 200,000 to start a business
04:51 PM • 16756 views
Court remands ex-head of Ukrenergo Kudrytskyi in custody for two months
Exclusive
October 29, 02:53 PM • 21459 views
In Irpin, a cat died after a probable shooting: police are investigating the incident
Exclusive
October 29, 12:54 PM • 54526 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should check
Exclusive
October 29, 12:21 PM • 35808 views
Illegal gambling activities: since the beginning of this year, as many cases have been sent to court as in the entire year 2024
October 29, 11:54 AM • 57399 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increase
October 29, 09:51 AM • 29848 views
The enemy is not in Myrnohrad - "East" troop grouping
Exclusive
October 29, 07:00 AM • 81128 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
October 29, 06:50 AM • 48950 views
"This is not about negligence, but about criminal negligence": Prosecutor General Kravchenko confirmed suspicion against Trukhanov
October 28, 08:10 PM • 47731 views
Truhanov served with notice of suspicion - source
Budget-friendly and delicious: five lunch recipes under UAH 100 for thrifty housewives
Japan does not plan to stop importing Russian oil and gas, despite Trump's calls
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into acting
Putin's envoy said the war in Ukraine would end within a year after contacts with Trump's team – Reuters
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California went
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should check
Exclusive
October 29, 12:54 PM • 54544 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increase
Budget-friendly and delicious: five lunch recipes under UAH 100 for thrifty housewives
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
Exclusive
October 29, 07:00 AM • 81133 views
Blood Business: How "Ukrainian Helicopters" Profited from Helicopters the Front Lacked
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California went
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into acting
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los Angeles
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a record
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and Ireland
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
The Guardian
YouTube

Another Microsoft Azure outage disrupted several airline operators

Kyiv • UNN

 • 490 views

A Microsoft Azure outage caused technical problems for Alaska Air Group Inc., affecting the websites of Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines. This is the third third-party system outage this year to impact the airline.

Another Microsoft Azure outage disrupted several airline operators

A global outage in Microsoft Azure's cloud service caused technical problems for Alaska Air Group Inc., less than a week after a massive IT failure led to the cancellation of hundreds of the company's flights. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

As reported by Alaska Air, the technical malfunction affected key systems, including the websites of Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines, making online passenger check-in difficult.

Nvidia becomes the world's first company with a market capitalization of over $5 trillion – AI fueled record growth29.10.25, 16:55 • 2224 views

Passengers who cannot check in online are advised to contact agents at airports and arrive early to make their flight.

– the company noted.

Representatives of Alaska Air declined to comment on the situation in more detail, but according to FlightAware, flights are currently operating on schedule.

This is the third technical failure of third-party systems this year that has affected the operations of Alaska Air Group – the parent company of Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines. Last week, the airline was forced to cancel more than 400 flights due to an IT problem, affecting about 49,000 passengers.

Microsoft and OpenAI have reached a new agreement, valuing the ChatGPT developer at $500 billion28.10.25, 17:10 • 2614 views

Stepan Haftko

