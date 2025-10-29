Nvidia becomes the world's first company with a market capitalization of over $5 trillion – AI fueled record growth

American company Nvidia has made history by becoming the first corporation whose market value has exceeded $5 trillion. This was a result of a rapid rise on the wave of the global artificial intelligence boom, which transformed the graphics processor manufacturer from a niche player into a leader of the entire AI industry. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Since the emergence of ChatGPT in 2022, Nvidia's shares have grown 12-fold, and its H100 and Blackwell chips have become the foundation for the largest language models and projects, including ChatGPT and Elon Musk's xAI.

Nvidia's achievement of a $5 trillion market capitalization is more than just a milestone; it's a statement, as Nvidia has gone from a chip manufacturer to an industry creator. – emphasized Matt Britzman, Senior Analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

Nvidia's market surge just three months after crossing the $4 trillion mark made the company more valuable than the entire cryptocurrency market and equated it to half of the European Stoxx 600 index.

Following a series of high-profile announcements, the company's shares rose by 4.6%. CEO Jensen Huang announced $500 billion in AI chip orders and stated plans to build seven supercomputers for the US government.

Jensen Huang

According to Reuters, Huang's stake in the company is currently estimated at $179.2 billion, making him the eighth richest person in the world according to Forbes.

At the same time, analysts warn that the rapid growth in valuations may indicate the emergence of a new technological "bubble."

The current expansion of artificial intelligence depends on a few dominant players who finance each other's capabilities. If investors start demanding real returns instead of promises of growth, the flywheel could stop. – warned Matthew Tuttle, head of Tuttle Capital Management.

After Nvidia, Apple and Microsoft have already surpassed the $4 trillion mark, which underscores the growing weight of technology giants in the global S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 stock indexes.

