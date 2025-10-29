$42.080.01
Nvidia becomes the world's first company with a market capitalization of over $5 trillion – AI fueled record growth

Kyiv • UNN

 • 998 views

Nvidia has reached a market value of over $5 trillion, a result of the artificial intelligence boom. Its shares have grown 12-fold since 2022, and its H100 and Blackwell chips have become the foundation for the largest language models.

Nvidia becomes the world's first company with a market capitalization of over $5 trillion – AI fueled record growth

American company Nvidia has made history by becoming the first corporation whose market value has exceeded $5 trillion. This was a result of a rapid rise on the wave of the global artificial intelligence boom, which transformed the graphics processor manufacturer from a niche player into a leader of the entire AI industry. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Since the emergence of ChatGPT in 2022, Nvidia's shares have grown 12-fold, and its H100 and Blackwell chips have become the foundation for the largest language models and projects, including ChatGPT and Elon Musk's xAI.

Nvidia's achievement of a $5 trillion market capitalization is more than just a milestone; it's a statement, as Nvidia has gone from a chip manufacturer to an industry creator.

– emphasized Matt Britzman, Senior Analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

Nvidia's market surge just three months after crossing the $4 trillion mark made the company more valuable than the entire cryptocurrency market and equated it to half of the European Stoxx 600 index.

Following a series of high-profile announcements, the company's shares rose by 4.6%. CEO Jensen Huang announced $500 billion in AI chip orders and stated plans to build seven supercomputers for the US government.

Jensen Huang
Jensen Huang

Microsoft and OpenAI have reached a new agreement, valuing the ChatGPT developer at $500 billion28.10.25, 17:10 • 2552 views

According to Reuters, Huang's stake in the company is currently estimated at $179.2 billion, making him the eighth richest person in the world according to Forbes.

At the same time, analysts warn that the rapid growth in valuations may indicate the emergence of a new technological "bubble."

The current expansion of artificial intelligence depends on a few dominant players who finance each other's capabilities. If investors start demanding real returns instead of promises of growth, the flywheel could stop.

– warned Matthew Tuttle, head of Tuttle Capital Management.

After Nvidia, Apple and Microsoft have already surpassed the $4 trillion mark, which underscores the growing weight of technology giants in the global S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 stock indexes.

Apple market value reaches $4 trillion - Bloomberg28.10.25, 16:13 • 2046 views

Stepan Haftko

