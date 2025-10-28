Apple market value reaches $4 trillion - Bloomberg

Apple Inc. shares rose by as much as 0.4%, reaching a market value of $4 trillion, making the iPhone maker only the third public company in history to achieve this milestone, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Shares of the Cupertino, California-based company have surged more than 56% from an April low, adding about $1.4 trillion in market value, as optimism about a refreshed iPhone lineup and easing tariff pressures have buoyed the stock price in recent months. The stock closed at its first record high of the year earlier this month, surpassing a level held since December.

"While Apple has yet to make a splash in AI, reaching the $4 trillion market cap club is a watershed moment for Cupertino and Big Tech," said Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities. "It speaks to the best consumer franchise in the world."

The publication notes that the growth comes amid stronger-than-expected demand for its latest iPhone lineup, which analysts say could indicate that a long-awaited upgrade cycle has finally begun. According to Counterpoint Research, the iPhone 17 series outperformed the iPhone 16 lineup by 14% in the first 10 days of sales in the US and China.

"We are now at the forefront of a long-awaited Apple adoption cycle," Loop analyst Ananda Barua wrote in a note last week, upgrading her rating on the stock to "buy" from "hold."

The company also released new versions of the iPad Pro, Vision Pro, and an entry-level MacBook Pro with the new M5 chip, helping to replenish its product lineup ahead of the crucial holiday season.

Apple's market capitalization surge to $4 trillion comes just months after Nvidia Corp. became the first company in history to reach that milestone. Fellow "Magnificent Seven" giant Microsoft Corp. briefly crossed the mark in July after reporting strong quarterly earnings but failed to close above that level. It crossed the threshold again on Tuesday after announcing a new deal with OpenAI, Bloomberg adds.

While Apple remains one of the three largest companies in the world, analysts are largely divided on the stock. According to data compiled by Bloomberg, among the "Magnificent Seven" companies, Apple has the lowest percentage of analyst buy recommendations, excluding Tesla Inc. Meanwhile, its average 12-month price target is more than 6% below the current stock price.