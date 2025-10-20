Apple's new iPhone surpasses previous model in sales by 14% in the US and China

According to Counterpoint Research, Apple's latest iPhone 17 model has already surpassed last year's iPhone 16: sales increased by 14% in the first 10 days of sales in the US and China. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

These data are the first quantitative indicator of consumer reaction to the new product in Apple's two main markets. In particular, demand for the standard iPhone 17 significantly exceeds demand for last year's $799 model. Counterpoint analysts attribute this to an improved display, larger memory, and an updated A19 chip.

Consumers are attracted to the base iPhone 17 model due to improved features and updates. In China, sales are almost twice as high as for the base iPhone 16 model during the same period — and this trend continues in October - said senior analyst Ivan Lam.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is also in high demand, especially in the US. According to Counterpoint, this model attracts users who last bought a phone during the pandemic. Apple's new flagship has the best camera of all previous models, an improved cooling system, and the most significant physical changes in recent years.

Apple, based in Cupertino, California, still derives approximately half of its revenue from iPhone sales. The company manages to maintain high sales of the device despite some missteps in the development of artificial intelligence features. Chinese consumers are still awaiting the launch of Apple Intelligence in the country.

Apple unveiled the iPhone 17 with an A19 processor, a 6.3-inch ProMotion display, and improved ceramic shield. The model features a 48-megapixel Fusion camera and is available in five colors.