Apple's new iPhone surpasses previous model in sales by 14% in the US and China

$41.730.10
48.760.24
ukenru
Exclusive
07:13 AM • 1726 views
Every orphan will receive housing after 18 years: how the new law will work
04:24 AM • 8542 views
Trump is still deciding whether to give Ukraine Tomahawk missiles – Vance
02:26 AM • 16718 views
US President denies calling on Zelenskyy to surrender DonbasVideo
October 19, 06:24 PM • 56633 views
Trump urged Zelenskyy to accept Moscow's terms, otherwise Putin would "destroy" Ukraine - FT
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 87990 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
October 19, 02:19 PM • 51455 views
End of peace in the Middle East? Israel launched powerful airstrikes on Gaza after militant attacks - mediaVideo
October 19, 09:24 AM • 46225 views
Russians launched over 3270 attack drones and 1370 aerial bombs at Ukraine in a week - ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
October 19, 08:44 AM • 42663 views
In Vinnytsia region, a man set himself and his son on fire
October 18, 09:14 PM • 47312 views
Putin is ready to cede Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions in exchange for full control over Donetsk
October 18, 08:45 PM • 54996 views
Suspect arrested in Ireland in murder of 17-year-old Ukrainian Vadym Davydenko
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
0m/s
94%
749mm
Popular news
Forbade the OCU from performing his funeral service and called for the creation of a single independent UOC: Filaret published his spiritual willPhotoOctober 19, 09:58 PM • 20696 views
"I'll break his legs": Romanian MP publicly threatened ZelenskyyOctober 20, 12:21 AM • 22277 views
Giving away for free: Berlin wants to increase fines for items left on the streetOctober 20, 12:48 AM • 5122 views
4,400-year-old pink door found in Egypt that cannot be opened: details01:54 AM • 16377 views
Railway damaged in Sumy region due to Russian shelling: trains delayed04:49 AM • 12531 views
Publications
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 87975 views
Ukrainian Youth Slang: A Dictionary of Modern Words and TermsPhotoOctober 19, 08:35 AM • 58550 views
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 137868 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's includedOctober 16, 12:39 PM • 158664 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 181819 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Elon Musk
Gavin Newsom
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Chernihiv Oblast
Egypt
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 47712 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 51540 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 70481 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 69763 views
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 96176 views
Actual
Social network
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Brent Crude

Apple's new iPhone surpasses previous model in sales by 14% in the US and China

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

Sales of Apple's latest iPhone 17 model increased by 14% in the first 10 days in the US and China compared to the iPhone 16. Demand for the base iPhone 17 significantly exceeds last year's model due to an improved display, larger storage, and an updated A19 chip.

Apple's new iPhone surpasses previous model in sales by 14% in the US and China

According to Counterpoint Research, Apple's latest iPhone 17 model has already surpassed last year's iPhone 16: sales increased by 14% in the first 10 days of sales in the US and China. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

These data are the first quantitative indicator of consumer reaction to the new product in Apple's two main markets. In particular, demand for the standard iPhone 17 significantly exceeds demand for last year's $799 model. Counterpoint analysts attribute this to an improved display, larger memory, and an updated A19 chip.

Consumers are attracted to the base iPhone 17 model due to improved features and updates. In China, sales are almost twice as high as for the base iPhone 16 model during the same period — and this trend continues in October

- said senior analyst Ivan Lam.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is also in high demand, especially in the US. According to Counterpoint, this model attracts users who last bought a phone during the pandemic. Apple's new flagship has the best camera of all previous models, an improved cooling system, and the most significant physical changes in recent years.

Addition

Apple, based in Cupertino, California, still derives approximately half of its revenue from iPhone sales. The company manages to maintain high sales of the device despite some missteps in the development of artificial intelligence features. Chinese consumers are still awaiting the launch of Apple Intelligence in the country.

Recall

Apple unveiled the iPhone 17 with an A19 processor, a 6.3-inch ProMotion display, and improved ceramic shield. The model features a 48-megapixel Fusion camera and is available in five colors.

Olga Rozgon

News of the WorldTechnologies
Trend
Brand
Bloomberg L.P.
China
United States
Apple Inc.