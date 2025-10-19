$41.640.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

OnlyFans overtakes Apple and NVIDIA: becomes the world's most profitable company by revenue per employee

Kyiv • UNN

 • 990 views

The OnlyFans platform has topped the global ranking in terms of profitability per employee, reaching $37.6 million in revenue per employee. This figure significantly exceeds the results of technology giants such as NVIDIA ($3.6 million) and Apple ($2.4 million).

OnlyFans overtakes Apple and NVIDIA: becomes the world's most profitable company by revenue per employee

Analysts at the financial and marketing company Barchart reported that the OnlyFans platform topped the global ranking in terms of profitability per employee. According to their calculations, the average revenue per employee of the company is $37.6 million – a figure that surpasses the results of even technology giants, UNN writes.

Details

For comparison, NVIDIA shows $3.6 million in revenue per employee, Apple – $2.4 million, Meta – $2.2 million, Google – $1.9 million, and OpenAI and Microsoft – about $1.1 million per employee.

The number of criminal proceedings for pornography in Ukraine increased by 13% in a year - report17.10.25, 11:50 • 3003 views

This gap is explained by the unique business model of the OnlyFans platform, which allows content creators to directly monetize their audience, while the company itself receives a share of their profits. Experts note that despite a modest staff, OnlyFans generates gigantic amounts of cash flow due to the popularity of 18+ content.

Against this background, even leading players in the IT market look more "modest," which once again emphasizes the shift in focus in the digital economy – from technological innovation to monetizing human attention.

Ukrainians owe the state almost UAH 400 million in taxes from OnlyFans income06.10.25, 15:29 • 2653 views

Stepan Haftko

