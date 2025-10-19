OnlyFans overtakes Apple and NVIDIA: becomes the world's most profitable company by revenue per employee

Analysts at the financial and marketing company Barchart reported that the OnlyFans platform topped the global ranking in terms of profitability per employee. According to their calculations, the average revenue per employee of the company is $37.6 million – a figure that surpasses the results of even technology giants, UNN writes.

For comparison, NVIDIA shows $3.6 million in revenue per employee, Apple – $2.4 million, Meta – $2.2 million, Google – $1.9 million, and OpenAI and Microsoft – about $1.1 million per employee.

This gap is explained by the unique business model of the OnlyFans platform, which allows content creators to directly monetize their audience, while the company itself receives a share of their profits. Experts note that despite a modest staff, OnlyFans generates gigantic amounts of cash flow due to the popularity of 18+ content.

Against this background, even leading players in the IT market look more "modest," which once again emphasizes the shift in focus in the digital economy – from technological innovation to monetizing human attention.

