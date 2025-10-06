Ukrainian citizens who received income from content placement on the OnlyFans platform between 2020 and 2022 have a tax debt of UAH 384.7 million as of September 2025. This information was confirmed to a UNN journalist by the State Tax Service.

When asked whether Ukrainian citizens who received income from content placement on the OnlyFans platform in 2020–2022 indeed have a tax debt of UAH 384.7 million as of September 1, 2025, the Tax Service replied: "That's correct."

Recall

The owner of OnlyFans is negotiating with Forest Road Company to sell the platform. The company wants to move away from pornographic content.