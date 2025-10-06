Ukrainians owe the state almost UAH 400 million in taxes from OnlyFans income
Kyiv • UNN
As of September 2025, Ukrainian citizens have a tax debt of UAH 384.7 million for income from OnlyFans in 2020–2022. The State Tax Service confirmed this information.
Ukrainian citizens who received income from content placement on the OnlyFans platform between 2020 and 2022 have a tax debt of UAH 384.7 million as of September 2025. This information was confirmed to a UNN journalist by the State Tax Service.
When asked whether Ukrainian citizens who received income from content placement on the OnlyFans platform in 2020–2022 indeed have a tax debt of UAH 384.7 million as of September 1, 2025, the Tax Service replied: "That's correct."
OnlyFans paid its owner a record $701 million in dividends and is preparing for sale22.08.25, 11:23 • 3790 views
Recall
The owner of OnlyFans is negotiating with Forest Road Company to sell the platform. The company wants to move away from pornographic content.