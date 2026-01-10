Killing of Renee Good by US immigration officer: Media releases new video

Media published a video, filmed on a mobile phone by a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent, who opened fire and killed Renee Good. The video, less than a minute long, shows the moment preceding the shooting. Sky News reports this, according to UNN.

Details

As the publication writes, a new mobile phone video shows the moments surrounding the death of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis, filmed by the ICE agent who shot her.

The video, which was shared by US Vice President J.D. Vance on X, shows Good and her friend seemingly getting into a conflict with an ICE officer.

In the video, the officer walks around the car after Good tells him: "It's okay, buddy, I'm not mad at you."

Her friend then taunts the officer, asking him twice if he wants to "jump on us."

Then she says, "I'm telling you, go have lunch, big boy."

Another ICE agent approaches Good, who is in the driver's seat, and says, "Get out of this damn car."

Good first backed up, then moved forward and approached the officer. It is unclear whether the car hit the officer or narrowly missed him.

"This video is only 47 seconds long, filmed from close range, but it has raised even more questions about how and why Renee Nicole Good died. It is tragic in the sense that it shows the face and behavior of the 37-year-old woman in the last minutes before her death, filmed by the person who shot her. But I don't think this video provides any certainty about those crucial last seconds during which Good starts her car, turns the wheel, accelerates, and then is shot three times by the officer," the correspondent writes.

She adds that the sound from the phone camera is distorted at a key moment. A sound can be heard that may indicate a collision of the car with the officer, but, again, this is not certain.

He definitely remains on his feet and at the end, seems to say "damn bitch."

Recall

On Thursday, January 8, in the American city of Portland (Oregon), two people were injured as a result of a shooting involving a federal agent.

On Saturday, large-scale protests against the actions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) are planned in dozens of US cities. The wave of outrage was caused by two incidents: the fatal wounding of 37-year-old Renee Good in Minneapolis and the shooting in Portland, where a federal officer wounded two people.