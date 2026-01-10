Killing of Renee Good by US immigration officer: Media releases new video

$42.990.00
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
08:49 AM • 9120 views
UN Security Council to convene on January 12 over Russia's use of the Oreshnik missile against Ukraine
08:27 AM • 8558 views
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
January 9, 11:09 PM • 12960 views
Oil prices rose by 2% due to unrest in Iran and escalation in Ukraine
January 9, 08:32 PM • 21828 views
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM • 41536 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM • 35731 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
January 9, 02:44 PM • 35149 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
January 9, 01:30 PM • 28908 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
Exclusive
January 9, 01:30 PM • 22719 views
Profiting from death: could data of deceased Odrex patients become a commodity?
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Popular news
US manufacturing sector loses jobs despite Trump's promises of a manufacturing boomJanuary 10, 02:11 AM • 4810 views
Trafigura to load first vessel with Venezuelan oil next weekJanuary 10, 03:01 AM • 6896 views
Superman comic stolen from Nicolas Cage sells for record $15 millionJanuary 10, 04:40 AM • 13094 views
Mexican oil arrived in Cuba despite Washington's pressureJanuary 10, 05:29 AM • 27867 views
Another attack against Ukraine: the Speaker of the Czech Parliament made another harsh statement against Kyiv07:48 AM • 9790 views
Publications
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 71611 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 99177 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 71818 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 93418 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 108243 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Musician
Yulia Svyrydenko
Keir Starmer
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Venezuela
Iran
France
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 64257 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 66359 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 87359 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 105557 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 145966 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Film
The Diplomat

Killing of Renee Good by US immigration officer: Media releases new video

Kyiv • UNN

 • 256 views

A video from an ICE agent's cell phone has been released, showing the moments before Renee Good's death in Minneapolis. The video shows Good and her friend in a conflict with an ICE officer before Good drove off and was shot three times.

Killing of Renee Good by US immigration officer: Media releases new video

Media published a video, filmed on a mobile phone by a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent, who opened fire and killed Renee Good. The video, less than a minute long, shows the moment preceding the shooting. Sky News reports this, according to UNN.

Details

As the publication writes, a new mobile phone video shows the moments surrounding the death of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis, filmed by the ICE agent who shot her.

The video, which was shared by US Vice President J.D. Vance on X, shows Good and her friend seemingly getting into a conflict with an ICE officer.

In the video, the officer walks around the car after Good tells him: "It's okay, buddy, I'm not mad at you."

Her friend then taunts the officer, asking him twice if he wants to "jump on us."

Then she says, "I'm telling you, go have lunch, big boy."

Another ICE agent approaches Good, who is in the driver's seat, and says, "Get out of this damn car."

Good first backed up, then moved forward and approached the officer. It is unclear whether the car hit the officer or narrowly missed him.

"This video is only 47 seconds long, filmed from close range, but it has raised even more questions about how and why Renee Nicole Good died. It is tragic in the sense that it shows the face and behavior of the 37-year-old woman in the last minutes before her death, filmed by the person who shot her. But I don't think this video provides any certainty about those crucial last seconds during which Good starts her car, turns the wheel, accelerates, and then is shot three times by the officer," the correspondent writes.

She adds that the sound from the phone camera is distorted at a key moment. A sound can be heard that may indicate a collision of the car with the officer, but, again, this is not certain.

He definitely remains on his feet and at the end, seems to say "damn bitch."

Recall

On Thursday, January 8, in the American city of Portland (Oregon), two people were injured as a result of a shooting involving a federal agent.

On Saturday, large-scale protests against the actions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) are planned in dozens of US cities. The wave of outrage was caused by two incidents: the fatal wounding of 37-year-old Renee Good in Minneapolis and the shooting in Portland, where a federal officer wounded two people.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Road traffic accident
Social network
Skirmishes
J. D. Vance
Portland, Oregon
United States