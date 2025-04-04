Tesla, Inc.

The fortunes of the world's 500 richest people fell by $208 billion due to market crashes caused by Trump's tariffs. Zuckerberg, Bezos and Musk were the most affected.
On April 3, a traffic accident occurred in Kharkiv: a JEEP Cherokee and a Renault collided. The 72-year-old Renault driver died, and a boy of 12-14 years old is in serious condition in the hospital.
Donald Trump has announced that Elon Musk will soon be leaving his position as head of the Department of Government Performance. The reason is disappointment in his unpredictability.
An accident occurred on April 2 in Vinnytsia region: Tesla and Honda collided. As a result of the accident, a 51-year-old Honda passenger died, and the drivers were hospitalized with injuries.
Forbes published the ranking of billionaires for 2025. Elon Musk topped the list with $342 billion, ahead of Zuckerberg and Bezos, becoming the richest person in the world.
Russian troops shelled the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region about 30 times, wounding three people, including a 14-year-old boy. Houses, cars and power lines were damaged.
Elon Musk, curator of the US Department of Government Efficiency, visited CIA headquarters for negotiations. It was discussed how the CIA can become more efficient without compromising national security.
Donald Trump announced the termination of the Ministry of Government Efficiency due to the end of cooperation with Elon Musk, who was involved for 130 days. Trump praised Musk's contribution, but acknowledged that the agency would soon cease to exist.
17 cars burned down at a Tesla dealership in Rome. Elon Musk called the incident terrorism, and police are investigating a possible arson and connection with anarchist groups.
The occupiers shelled the cities of Donetsk region 12 times a day, more than 3680 shellings were recorded. Houses were damaged in Pokrovsk, Lyman, Druzhkivka, and one person was injured.
The mayor of Dnipro called for a photo of the destroyed Tesla car to be sent to Elon Musk, hinting at his support for Russia. In Dnipro, there are already 25 victims of the attack, 9 in the hospital.
Tesla can easily adapt to the new 25% car duties, as the company is less dependent on foreign components. Tesla shares rose as other automakers' shares fell.
American Noland Arbaugh, paralyzed below the neck, became the first to receive a Neuralink chip implant. The device turns his thoughts into commands for the computer, detecting electrical impulses in the brain.
Donald Trump announced the introduction of a 25% duty on all imported cars to the US from April 2. The decision caused concern in the EU, which is assessing the consequences.
BMW is collaborating with Alibaba to integrate Banma AI into cars. This will create an intelligent assistant for drivers in China.
Elon Musk integrated Grok AI into Telegram, which has 1 billion users. The bot is free for Premium accounts, but after launch it temporarily became unavailable due to a large number of requests.
In February, Tesla's sales in Europe fell by 40%, while the electric car market grew by 26%. Tesla's market share decreased to 1.8% due to the aging model range and political scandals.
China is actively implementing 6G, setting technological standards. The US and Europe are in no hurry to develop 6G due to the slow deployment of 5G.
In 2024, no CEO in the US received a salary of $100 million. Executive compensation has increased, but no one has reached the $100 million mark.
The White House is seeking corporate sponsors to pay for Easter, with contributions ranging from $75,000 to $200,000. Attracting sponsors is an unprecedented proposal from the White House.
After Elon Musk's comments about Canada, more than 80 Tesla cars in Ontario were damaged. Activists in Montreal poured paint on a Tesla dealership.
According to Edmunds, March was a record month for trading in Teslas for cars of other brands. Falling stocks, protests and increasing competition are influencing owners' decisions.
The court blocked Musk's access to US social security data. The Trump administration threatens to stop payments if DOGE does not get access to confidential information.
Donald Trump has promised up to 20 years in prison for those involved in Tesla vandalism. The US Attorney General called the Tesla arson domestic terrorism.
Lutnick Cantor Fitzgerald recommended buying Tesla shares, despite a 5% drop in five days. After the statement, the shares fell by another 1.7% to $231.75.
Elon Musk's company is recalling over 46,000 Cybertruck electric vehicles manufactured in the last 15 months. The reason is body parts that may come loose, increasing the risk of accidents.
Pam Bondi said that a series of attacks on Tesla dealerships are acts of terrorism directed against Elon Musk. Vandals damaged the company's cars and buildings in several cities.
Tesla received its first permit from California to launch a robotaxi. The company will be able to control the fleet of cars and transport employees on pre-planned trips.
Chinese automaker BYD has unveiled the Super Charging Platform for electric vehicles with a peak power of 1000 kW. In 5 minutes, you can charge the battery for 470 kilometers.
Poland is negotiating with social networks to protect against cyberattacks during elections. The government is cooperating with Meta, Alphabet and Microsoft to stop disinformation attempts.