Tesla, Inc.

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 5172 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 12935 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 54947 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 196869 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 113821 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 375940 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 300725 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212331 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243435 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254731 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

The biggest rich people lost 208 billion dollars in a day due to Trump's tariffs

The fortunes of the world's 500 richest people fell by $208 billion due to market crashes caused by Trump's tariffs. Zuckerberg, Bezos and Musk were the most affected.

Economy • 01:47 PM • 9514 views

Tragic road accident in Kharkiv: driver killed, child seriously injured

On April 3, a traffic accident occurred in Kharkiv: a JEEP Cherokee and a Renault collided. The 72-year-old Renault driver died, and a boy of 12-14 years old is in serious condition in the hospital.

Crimes and emergencies • April 3, 05:30 PM • 12697 views

Trump plans to fire Elon Musk from his White House position - Politico

Donald Trump has announced that Elon Musk will soon be leaving his position as head of the Department of Government Performance. The reason is disappointment in his unpredictability.

Politics • April 2, 05:00 PM • 109230 views

A fatal accident involving Tesla occurred in Vinnytsia region: police reported details

An accident occurred on April 2 in Vinnytsia region: Tesla and Honda collided. As a result of the accident, a 51-year-old Honda passenger died, and the drivers were hospitalized with injuries.

Crimes and emergencies • April 2, 03:27 PM • 15296 views

Forbes announced the ranking of the richest people in the world in 2025: Elon Musk topped the list, surpassing Mark Zuckerberg

Forbes published the ranking of billionaires for 2025. Elon Musk topped the list with $342 billion, ahead of Zuckerberg and Bezos, becoming the richest person in the world.

Economy • April 1, 04:16 PM • 32374 views

The occupiers launched dozens of attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region: a 14-year-old boy is among the victims

Russian troops shelled the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region about 30 times, wounding three people, including a 14-year-old boy. Houses, cars and power lines were damaged.

War • April 1, 04:13 PM • 40351 views

Elon Musk visited the CIA: what was discussed

Elon Musk, curator of the US Department of Government Efficiency, visited CIA headquarters for negotiations. It was discussed how the CIA can become more efficient without compromising national security.

News of the World • April 1, 07:24 AM • 17403 views

Trump announced the end of the work of the Ministry of Government Efficiency due to limited cooperation with Musk

Donald Trump announced the termination of the Ministry of Government Efficiency due to the end of cooperation with Elon Musk, who was involved for 130 days. Trump praised Musk's contribution, but acknowledged that the agency would soon cease to exist.

News of the World • April 1, 04:55 AM • 20655 views

Fire in Rome: 17 Tesla electric vehicles burned

17 cars burned down at a Tesla dealership in Rome. Elon Musk called the incident terrorism, and police are investigating a possible arson and connection with anarchist groups.

News of the World • March 31, 09:07 PM • 7984 views

More than 3680 shellings were carried out in Donetsk region per day: destruction of residential buildings and transport in cities, a person was wounded

The occupiers shelled the cities of Donetsk region 12 times a day, more than 3680 shellings were recorded. Houses were damaged in Pokrovsk, Lyman, Druzhkivka, and one person was injured.

Society • March 30, 08:40 AM • 200211 views

Pass this photo to Musk: the mayor of Dnipro showed the Tesla car destroyed after the Russian attack

The mayor of Dnipro called for a photo of the destroyed Tesla car to be sent to Elon Musk, hinting at his support for Russia. In Dnipro, there are already 25 victims of the attack, 9 in the hospital.

War • March 29, 07:57 PM • 27678 views

Elon Musk will not be affected by the 25% car duty: Tesla is less dependent on imports

Tesla can easily adapt to the new 25% car duties, as the company is less dependent on foreign components. Tesla shares rose as other automakers' shares fell.

News of the World • March 28, 10:01 AM • 31409 views

Turns thoughts into computer commands: how a man with a Neuralink chip in his brain lives

American Noland Arbaugh, paralyzed below the neck, became the first to receive a Neuralink chip implant. The device turns his thoughts into commands for the computer, detecting electrical impulses in the brain.

News of the World • March 27, 10:19 AM • 151824 views

The US will introduce a 25% duty on imported cars from April 2

Donald Trump announced the introduction of a 25% duty on all imported cars to the US from April 2. The decision caused concern in the EU, which is assessing the consequences.

News of the World • March 26, 10:45 PM • 17492 views

BMW integrates Alibaba-backed AI into cars for the Chinese market

BMW is collaborating with Alibaba to integrate Banma AI into cars. This will create an intelligent assistant for drivers in China.

Economy • March 26, 02:41 PM • 24181 views

Elon Musk launched his AI "Grok" in Telegram: how to connect

Elon Musk integrated Grok AI into Telegram, which has 1 billion users. The bot is free for Premium accounts, but after launch it temporarily became unavailable due to a large number of requests.

Technologies • March 26, 12:18 PM • 25763 views

Tesla is experiencing a collapse in sales in Europe for the second month in a row: details of the fall

In February, Tesla's sales in Europe fell by 40%, while the electric car market grew by 26%. Tesla's market share decreased to 1.8% due to the aging model range and political scandals.

Economy • March 25, 01:38 PM • 16602 views

China leads in the development of 6G, the US and Europe are lagging behind - media

China is actively implementing 6G, setting technological standards. The US and Europe are in no hurry to develop 6G due to the slow deployment of 5G.

Technologies • March 24, 07:46 AM • 21608 views

For the first time in a decade, no CEO in the US received $100 million in a year - WSJ

In 2024, no CEO in the US received a salary of $100 million. Executive compensation has increased, but no one has reached the $100 million mark.

Economy • March 24, 06:54 AM • 22717 views

White House seeks sponsors to pay for Easter feast: contributions up to $200,000

The White House is seeking corporate sponsors to pay for Easter, with contributions ranging from $75,000 to $200,000. Attracting sponsors is an unprecedented proposal from the White House.

News of the World • March 24, 12:49 AM • 35216 views

Vandalism against Tesla has erupted in Canada

After Elon Musk's comments about Canada, more than 80 Tesla cars in Ontario were damaged. Activists in Montreal poured paint on a Tesla dealership.

News of the World • March 22, 12:51 PM • 93713 views

Tesla owners in the US are massively selling their electric cars: details

According to Edmunds, March was a record month for trading in Teslas for cars of other brands. Falling stocks, protests and increasing competition are influencing owners' decisions.

News of the World • March 22, 11:32 AM • 55145 views

Social security in the USA is under threat: the Trump administration threatens to shut down the system due to the DOGE blockade

The court blocked Musk's access to US social security data. The Trump administration threatens to stop payments if DOGE does not get access to confidential information.

News of the World • March 21, 12:35 PM • 19236 views

Trump threatened 20 years in prison for anyone involved in attacks on Tesla

Donald Trump has promised up to 20 years in prison for those involved in Tesla vandalism. The US Attorney General called the Tesla arson domestic terrorism.

News of the World • March 21, 08:55 AM • 26832 views

Tesla shares fell after the US Secretary of Commerce urged them to buy

Lutnick Cantor Fitzgerald recommended buying Tesla shares, despite a 5% drop in five days. After the statement, the shares fell by another 1.7% to $231.75.

Economy • March 20, 03:10 PM • 27213 views

Tesla has new problems: tens of thousands of Cybertrucks recalled in the USA due to body defects

Elon Musk's company is recalling over 46,000 Cybertruck electric vehicles manufactured in the last 15 months. The reason is body parts that may come loose, increasing the risk of accidents.

News of the World • March 20, 02:28 PM • 15168 views

US Attorney General calls Tesla vandalism "domestic terrorism"

Pam Bondi said that a series of attacks on Tesla dealerships are acts of terrorism directed against Elon Musk. Vandals damaged the company's cars and buildings in several cities.

News of the World • March 19, 11:55 AM • 13982 views

Tesla Receives First Permit to Launch Robotaxi in California

Tesla received its first permit from California to launch a robotaxi. The company will be able to control the fleet of cars and transport employees on pre-planned trips.

News of the World • March 19, 09:25 AM • 112483 views

BYD Announces Ultra-Fast Electric Vehicle Charging Platform Up to 470 km in Minutes

Chinese automaker BYD has unveiled the Super Charging Platform for electric vehicles with a peak power of 1000 kW. In 5 minutes, you can charge the battery for 470 kilometers.

Technologies • March 18, 02:47 PM • 10483 views

Poland strengthens cybersecurity ahead of elections

Poland is negotiating with social networks to protect against cyberattacks during elections. The government is cooperating with Meta, Alphabet and Microsoft to stop disinformation attempts.

News of the World • March 18, 12:19 PM • 7729 views