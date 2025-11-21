$42.150.06
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Tesla faces new lawsuit over fatal crash: door handles blocked access

Kyiv • UNN

 • 702 views

A lawsuit has been filed against Tesla in the US after a fatal accident where the design of the Model 3's door handles blocked rescuers' access. As a result, a woman died and her husband was seriously injured.

Tesla faces new lawsuit over fatal crash: door handles blocked access

A new lawsuit has been filed against Tesla in the US after a fatal accident in Washington. The plaintiffs claim that the design of the Model 3's electric door handles prevented rescuers from accessing the cabin, leading to the death of a woman and serious injuries to her husband. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Another lawsuit has been filed against Tesla Inc. in the Federal Court of Washington State – the company is accused of a technical malfunction of the electric car's doors, which, according to the plaintiffs, proved fatal during a fire accident in January 2023.

Jeffrey and Wendy Dennis were returning home in their Tesla Model 3 when the car "suddenly and rapidly went out of control," crashed into an electrical pole, and caught fire. According to the lawsuit, the "unique and defective design of the door handle" made the doors inaccessible from the outside, complicating rescue efforts. Wendy Dennis died at the scene, and her husband suffered severe burns.

In the USA, Tesla was ordered to pay $329 million for a fatal accident involving an autopilot04.08.25, 05:53 • 79274 views

Several passers-by ran to the car and tried to help Jeff and Wendy Dennis, but the Model 3's door handles did not work... Several people even tried to use a baseball bat to break the car's windows to help 

– the lawyers said.

Similar cases have been the subject of previous lawsuits: in Wisconsin – after the death of five Model S passengers, in California – after a fatal incident with a Cybertruck, and after an accident in Murrieta, where only one of four teenagers survived.

Lawsuit against Tesla: Families accuse Cybertruck door handles of causing the death of three students04.10.25, 15:54 • 11442 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldAuto
Technology
Road traffic accident
Brand
Wisconsin
Tesla Cybertruck
Tesla, Inc.
Bloomberg L.P.
California
United States