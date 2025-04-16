$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 13426 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 53021 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 31870 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 36920 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 44913 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 83752 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 76901 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35023 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60268 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 108712 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
1m/s
73%
Popular news

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 60695 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 78028 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 43165 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 22631 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 16787 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

11:16 AM • 53021 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 78821 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 83752 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 76901 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 178803 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 43696 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 26656 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 27864 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 29392 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 31795 views
Actual

R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

Places

Wisconsin

U.S. state
News by theme

A powerful solar storm caused the Northern Lights in unexpected places: what is known

People witnessed a rare phenomenon of the Northern Lights in unexpected places due to a solar storm. Experts predict that there will be many more auroras this year.

News of the World • April 16, 07:22 AM • 2716 views

In the US, a teenager is suspected of killing his parents and preparing an assassination attempt on Trump: the young man planned to escape to Ukraine

17-year-old Nikita Kasapa is accused of killing his mother and stepfather in order to get money for an assassination attempt on Trump. He planned to escape to Ukraine and had neo-Nazi views.

News of the World • April 13, 10:52 PM • 3417 views

Despite Ilon Musk's million-dollar spending spree: Democrat-backed judge wins Wisconsin Supreme Court election

Liberal candidate Susan Crawford won against the conservative, despite $25 million invested by Elon Musk. This will preserve the liberal majority in the state Supreme Court.

News of the World • April 2, 10:00 AM • 16681 views