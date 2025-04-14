In the US, a teenager is suspected of killing his parents and preparing an assassination attempt on Trump: the young man planned to escape to Ukraine

In the US, a 17-year-old teenager is accused of killing his parents and preparing an assassination attempt on Trump. This is reported by CNN, reports UNN.

Details

In Wisconsin, 17-year-old Nikita Kasap is accused of intentionally killing his mother and stepfather.

According to American law enforcement, the teenager committed the crime in order to obtain financial autonomy to implement a political plan - the assassination of Donald Trump and the destabilization of the American government.

Both bodies: the mother of Ukrainian origin and her husband, were found in their home only two weeks after the alleged murder. At that time, Kasap himself was already in another state, where he left in his stepfather's car with cash, jewelry and a weapon registered in his name.

During the arrest, more than 14 thousand dollars, a revolver, as well as evidence indicating the preparation of a terrorist act were found in the car. Investigators seized the suspect's phone, where they found instructions for making explosives, discussions of attack plans using a drone, as well as images related to neo-Nazi ideology.

According to the FBI, the young man was going to organize a political assassination to provoke chaos in the country. His electronic devices contained documents calling for violence, as well as correspondence discussing an attempt to travel abroad after the plan was implemented.

According to the case file, Kasap intended to flee to Ukraine, where, he assumed, he could avoid responsibility. In one of the messages, he wondered if he could "live a normal life" in Ukraine even after the crime was solved.

Currently, the suspect has been charged with nine counts at the state level, including first-degree murder and concealment of bodies. A separate federal proceeding has also been initiated - for conspiracy, preparation of a political assassination and plans to use weapons of mass destruction. A court hearing is scheduled for May.

In southern Austria, a 23-year-old asylum seeker stabbed passers-by and killed a teenager