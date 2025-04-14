In the US, a teenager is suspected of killing his parents and preparing an assassination attempt on Trump: the young man planned to escape to Ukraine

$41.180.14
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 16370 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 14424 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 19681 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 29086 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 61861 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 58203 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 33693 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59528 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106651 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 166059 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

+15°
5.1m/s
56%
Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 52998 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 43620 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 45922 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 49496 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 21947 views
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 16370 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 49803 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 61861 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 58203 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 166059 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Ukraine

United States

China

Kyiv

Europe

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 22170 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 20780 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 22444 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24391 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 27023 views
Financial Times

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

ChatGPT

In the US, a teenager is suspected of killing his parents and preparing an assassination attempt on Trump: the young man planned to escape to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3403 views

17-year-old Nikita Kasapa is accused of killing his mother and stepfather in order to get money for an assassination attempt on Trump. He planned to escape to Ukraine and had neo-Nazi views.

In the US, a teenager is suspected of killing his parents and preparing an assassination attempt on Trump: the young man planned to escape to Ukraine

In the US, a 17-year-old teenager is accused of killing his parents and preparing an assassination attempt on Trump. This is reported by CNN, reports UNN.

Details

In Wisconsin, 17-year-old Nikita Kasap is accused of intentionally killing his mother and stepfather.

According to American law enforcement, the teenager committed the crime in order to obtain financial autonomy to implement a political plan - the assassination of Donald Trump and the destabilization of the American government.

Both bodies: the mother of Ukrainian origin and her husband, were found in their home only two weeks after the alleged murder. At that time, Kasap himself was already in another state, where he left in his stepfather's car with cash, jewelry and a weapon registered in his name.

During the arrest, more than 14 thousand dollars, a revolver, as well as evidence indicating the preparation of a terrorist act were found in the car. Investigators seized the suspect's phone, where they found instructions for making explosives, discussions of attack plans using a drone, as well as images related to neo-Nazi ideology.

According to the FBI, the young man was going to organize a political assassination to provoke chaos in the country. His electronic devices contained documents calling for violence, as well as correspondence discussing an attempt to travel abroad after the plan was implemented.

According to the case file, Kasap intended to flee to Ukraine, where, he assumed, he could avoid responsibility. In one of the messages, he wondered if he could "live a normal life" in Ukraine even after the crime was solved.

Currently, the suspect has been charged with nine counts at the state level, including first-degree murder and concealment of bodies. A separate federal proceeding has also been initiated - for conspiracy, preparation of a political assassination and plans to use weapons of mass destruction. A court hearing is scheduled for May.

In southern Austria, a 23-year-old asylum seeker stabbed passers-by and killed a teenager16.02.25, 15:21 • 31980 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
Wisconsin
Donald Trump
Ukraine
