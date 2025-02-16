In southern Austria, a 23-year-old asylum seeker stabbed passers-by and killed a teenager

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 7638 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 51158 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 75101 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 106320 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 76570 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117771 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101122 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113064 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116708 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153582 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 110325 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28
February 28, 05:35 AM • 89368 views

February 28, 05:35 AM • 89368 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures
February 28, 05:48 AM • 56739 views

February 28, 05:48 AM • 56739 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM • 86169 views

09:03 AM • 86169 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM • 46084 views

09:59 AM • 46084 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 106320 views

09:20 AM • 106320 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117771 views

06:23 AM • 117771 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153582 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 144214 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144214 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176549 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM • 46084 views

09:59 AM • 46084 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM • 86169 views

09:03 AM • 86169 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134367 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details
February 26, 03:18 PM • 136266 views

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136266 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"
February 26, 08:37 AM • 164507 views

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164507 views
In southern Austria, a 23-year-old asylum seeker stabbed passers-by and killed a teenager

In southern Austria, a 23-year-old asylum seeker stabbed passers-by and killed a teenager

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31501 views

A 23-year-old Syrian national attacked people in the city of Villach, Austria. The attack killed a 14-year-old teenager and injured five other people, two of them seriously.

The attacker was allegedly motivated by Islamist sentiments, the attacker is a Syrian citizen with the right to reside in Austria, the police service and the DW media outlet reported, according to UNN .

Details

In the town of Villach in Austria, a 23-year-old Syrian man killed a 14-year-old teenager and wounded 5 people. The suspect is a 23-year-old asylum seeker from Syria. The victim was 14 years old, a police spokesman said. Among the five wounded, two men are seriously injured. Investigators believe the attack, which took place on Saturday in the center of Villach in the province of Carinthia, Austria, was motivated by Islam.

Recall

In Germany, a 37-year-old woman and her 2-year-old daughter died after being hit by a car while participating in a strike in Munich . The incident occurred on February 13, with a total of 36 people injured.

In Kharkiv, a 19-year-old boy threatened to detonate a grenade in an apartment where his brother and sister were staying08.02.25, 20:41 • 40281 view

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
austriaAustria
munichMunich
syriaSyria
germanyGermany
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising