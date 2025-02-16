In southern Austria, a 23-year-old asylum seeker stabbed passers-by and killed a teenager

The attacker was allegedly motivated by Islamist sentiments, the attacker is a Syrian citizen with the right to reside in Austria, the police service and the DW media outlet reported, according to UNN .

Details

In the town of Villach in Austria, a 23-year-old Syrian man killed a 14-year-old teenager and wounded 5 people. The suspect is a 23-year-old asylum seeker from Syria. The victim was 14 years old, a police spokesman said. Among the five wounded, two men are seriously injured. Investigators believe the attack, which took place on Saturday in the center of Villach in the province of Carinthia, Austria, was motivated by Islam.

Recall

In Germany, a 37-year-old woman and her 2-year-old daughter died after being hit by a car while participating in a strike in Munich . The incident occurred on February 13, with a total of 36 people injured.

