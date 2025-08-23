86 years since the signing of the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact: Ukraine calls on the world not to repeat the mistakes of the past

$41.220.00
August 23, 07:20 AM
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 23, 03:30 AM
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23
August 22, 06:18 PM
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
August 22, 02:30 PM
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must follow" - Major General Grange on Armed Forces transformation, defence and security challenges and the future of aviationPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 01:07 PM
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 12:16 PM
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Developments on the architecture of security guarantees will be ready in the coming days - Zelenskyy
August 23, 11:35 AM
In Kharkiv, men who attacked the mother of a Ukrainian soldier were notified of suspicion
August 23, 12:23 PM
Ministry of Social Policy on the solidarity pension system: special pensions should not be paid from these contributions
The Presidential Office stated that the development of security guarantees is currently underway on two tracks.
Over 200,000 people need to be evacuated from two regions of Ukraine
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive Heart
August 23, 06:00 AM
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23
August 23, 03:30 AM
Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipes
August 22, 03:31 PM
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpay
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Friedrich Merz
Bashar al-Assad
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Germany
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekend
August 22, 02:39 PM
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin Baldoni
August 22, 01:10 PM
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a child
August 22, 11:46 AM
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican town
August 22, 10:17 AM
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - Politico
August 22, 02:18 AM
Unmanned aerial vehicle
KAB-500
United States dollar
KAB-250
Falcon 9

86 years since the signing of the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact: Ukraine calls on the world not to repeat the mistakes of the past

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

86 years ago, the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact, which provided for the division of Europe, was signed in Moscow. This agreement became a prerequisite for the Second World War and led to the invasion of Poland.

86 years since the signing of the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact: Ukraine calls on the world not to repeat the mistakes of the past

86 years ago, on August 23, 1939, the so-called Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact and its secret protocols were signed in Moscow, which provided for the division of Europe between Hitler's Germany and the USSR. This agreement became a prerequisite for the Second World War. This is reported by UNN with reference to the post of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This event became the trigger for the Second World War, which began with the joint attack on Poland by two totalitarian regimes - the Nazi Third Reich from the west and the communist USSR from the east. These military operations became the embodiment of the secret protocols signed in Moscow and ended with a joint military parade of Wehrmacht and Red Army units in Brest on the territory of occupied Poland.

- recalled the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The pact led to the joint invasion of Poland by Germany and the Soviet Union and the subsequent military parade in Brest. It was this that became the impetus for a global catastrophe that claimed the lives of 70 to 85 million people.

In light of the lessons of the past, we emphasize that to achieve a just peace, it is necessary to increase pressure on the aggressor state of Russia and strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities and resilience. A just end to Russian aggression will be the best evidence that the international community has learned from the mistakes of the 20th century, and the slogan "Never again!" truly has practical significance for modern generations.

- emphasized in the post.

Today, historical lessons are extremely relevant. Moscow, as 86 years ago, is trying to redraw the borders of Europe by force and promotes a distorted interpretation of the events of 1939, justifying aggression.

Veronika Marchenko

Politics
World War II
Europe
Germany
Arctic
Ukraine
Poland