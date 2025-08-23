86 years ago, on August 23, 1939, the so-called Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact and its secret protocols were signed in Moscow, which provided for the division of Europe between Hitler's Germany and the USSR. This agreement became a prerequisite for the Second World War. This is reported by UNN with reference to the post of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This event became the trigger for the Second World War, which began with the joint attack on Poland by two totalitarian regimes - the Nazi Third Reich from the west and the communist USSR from the east. These military operations became the embodiment of the secret protocols signed in Moscow and ended with a joint military parade of Wehrmacht and Red Army units in Brest on the territory of occupied Poland. - recalled the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The pact led to the joint invasion of Poland by Germany and the Soviet Union and the subsequent military parade in Brest. It was this that became the impetus for a global catastrophe that claimed the lives of 70 to 85 million people.

In light of the lessons of the past, we emphasize that to achieve a just peace, it is necessary to increase pressure on the aggressor state of Russia and strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities and resilience. A just end to Russian aggression will be the best evidence that the international community has learned from the mistakes of the 20th century, and the slogan "Never again!" truly has practical significance for modern generations. - emphasized in the post.

Today, historical lessons are extremely relevant. Moscow, as 86 years ago, is trying to redraw the borders of Europe by force and promotes a distorted interpretation of the events of 1939, justifying aggression.