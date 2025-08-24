$41.220.00
Ukraine attacks Russian oil facilities – plans to send "Flamingo" to Russia soon

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

Ukraine has developed a new cruise missile "Flamingo" with a range of up to 3000 km, which will allow striking strategic targets deep within the territory of the Russian Federation. This weapon, according to President Zelenskyy, will only be used when there are sufficient reserves to overcome Russian air defense.

Ukraine attacks Russian oil facilities – plans to send "Flamingo" to Russia soon

The leadership in Kyiv does not trust talks about imminent peace. It is presenting new weapons with a range extending beyond the Urals, designed to effectively deter Russia in the future. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Swiss publication Neue Zurcher Zeitung.

Details

In August, Ukrainian drones and missiles repeatedly attacked oil refineries in the Russian Federation. At least five large enterprises in the Kursk, Bryansk, Kaluga, Ryazan, and Rostov regions were hit, leading to fires and production shutdowns. Such attacks are aimed at reducing the Kremlin's oil revenues, which finance the war against Ukraine.

Previously, similar actions by Kyiv caused surprise in Washington due to their potential impact on global energy prices. At the same time, the Ukrainian military leadership emphasizes that strikes are carried out against the most vulnerable targets for the Russian economy, so that the Russian population feels the real price of aggression in everyday life.

Against this background, Ukraine presented a new cruise missile of its own design called "Flamingo". It is capable of covering a distance of up to 3,000 km and carrying a warhead weighing about one ton. Such a weapon will allow striking strategic targets deep within the territory of the Russian Federation much more effectively than drones.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that "Flamingo" would only be used if there were sufficient stockpiles to launch "swarms" to overcome Russian air defense.

Military expert Fabian Hoffmann considers the stated plans to produce over 2,500 such missiles per year very ambitious. According to him, the main problem may be the production of turbofan engines.

Recall

Recently, Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that the Ukrainian cruise missile "Flamingo" is quite powerful and long-range, and details about its characteristics will be revealed "when the key moment comes." It has a range of over 3000 km and is in serial production. Its weight is 6 tons, warhead 1000 kg, and speed up to 900 km/h.

