Following mass accusations from Mexico regarding "cultural appropriation," German sportswear manufacturer Adidas publicly apologized to the residents of the village of Hidalgo-Yalalag, whose shoe style was borrowed by designer Willy Chavarria.

Adidas officially apologized after mass accusations from Mexico regarding the design used in a new sneaker model.

"We understand that this situation could have caused dissatisfaction, and therefore we publicly apologize for it," said an Adidas representative.

Earlier, Adidas Mexico legal representative Karen Gonzalez confirmed that the German company's footwear was "designed based on an original design" although it "corresponds to the traditions of the people in the village of Hidalgo Yalalag." UNN reported that American designer Willy Chavarria, responsible for the style of sandals developed for Adidas, acknowledged "direct and meaningful cooperation with the residents of the Mexican state of Oaxaca."

The German company also generally confirmed that the "Oaxaca Slip-On" sneakers were created based on a design from Oaxaca, based on the traditions of Villa-Hidalgo-Yalalag.

In Mexico, politicians have repeatedly accused fashion companies of using indigenous art or design without agreement. There have been lawsuits, for example, against the Chinese online store Shein, the Spanish fashion chain Zara, or the fashion house Carolina Herrera.

The latest case with Adidas caused a wave of criticism in Mexico.

Adidas and Chavarria "appropriated the unique design of traditional huaraches (sandals) of the residents of the village of Hidalgo Yalalag - said MP Isaias Carranza.

Also, the Ministry of Culture of the state of Oaxaca announced that the use of cultural elements for commercial purposes without the consent of indigenous peoples is "a violation of our collective rights."

