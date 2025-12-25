Attack on Zaporizhzhia: Russian KABs injure four people
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia district with four KABs on December 25, injuring three women aged 80, 65, 57, and a 71-year-old man. All victims are receiving medical care, and private homes have been damaged.
On Thursday evening, December 25, Russians attacked the Zaporizhzhia district. This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.
Details
According to him, four people were injured as a result of the enemy attack.
The Russians launched four KAB strikes. Private houses were damaged. Three women, aged 80, 65, and 57, and a 71-year-old man were injured.
He added that all victims are receiving medical assistance.
Recall
On the night of Wednesday, December 24, the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia and the region: a residential building was hit, garages and cars caught fire.
