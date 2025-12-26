Enemy attacked critical infrastructure facility in Volyn: what is known

On Thursday evening, December 25, the enemy attacked a critical infrastructure facility in Volyn. This was reported by the head of the Volyn OVA, Ivan Rudnytskyi, informs UNN.

According to him, the attack occurred during an air raid alert.

Russia continues to terrorize Ukrainians. During an air raid alert, the enemy attacked a critical infrastructure facility in our region - said Rudnytskyi.

He clarified that there were no casualties or deaths as a result of the strike.

As a result of a massive Russian attack on Lutsk on the night of December 6, large-scale fires broke out in warehouses with food and medicines.

