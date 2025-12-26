Enemy attacked critical infrastructure facility in Volyn: what is known

$42.150.05
December 25, 04:14 PM
Christmas arrangements and greetings for Trump: Zelenskyy discussed good ideas for peace with Witkoff and Kushner
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 09:42 AM
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
December 25, 09:37 AM
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 25, 09:14 AM
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
December 25, 08:33 AM
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
December 25, 07:30 AM
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 45582 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - BloombergDecember 24, 02:30 PM • 78570 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 63778 views
Enemy attacked critical infrastructure facility in Volyn: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

On December 25, during an air raid alert, the enemy attacked a critical infrastructure facility in Volyn. There were no casualties or deaths.

Enemy attacked critical infrastructure facility in Volyn: what is known

On Thursday evening, December 25, the enemy attacked a critical infrastructure facility in Volyn. This was reported by the head of the Volyn OVA, Ivan Rudnytskyi, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, the attack occurred during an air raid alert.

Russia continues to terrorize Ukrainians. During an air raid alert, the enemy attacked a critical infrastructure facility in our region

- said Rudnytskyi.

He clarified that there were no casualties or deaths as a result of the strike.

Recall

As a result of a massive Russian attack on Lutsk on the night of December 6, large-scale fires broke out in warehouses with food and medicines.

Woman injured in Lutsk during morning enemy attack: consequences shown21.08.25, 11:12 • 3917 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Energy
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Volyn Oblast
Ukraine
Lutsk