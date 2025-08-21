Woman injured in Lutsk during morning enemy attack: consequences shown

In Lutsk, one person was injured during the enemy attack, reported the State Emergency Service in Volyn region, showing the consequences, writes UNN.

In Lutsk, during the morning enemy attack, a 48-year-old woman was injured by glass fragments. She was in a store in one of the suburban villages. It is known that the victim is the mother of a rescuer who was on duty in the regional center that day. - reported the State Emergency Service.

As noted, the victim sustained injuries to her arm, leg, and back and was hospitalized. The building suffered minor damage.

