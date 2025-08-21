Woman injured in Lutsk during morning enemy attack: consequences shown
Kyiv • UNN
A 48-year-old woman was injured in Lutsk by glass fragments during an enemy attack. She was hospitalized with injuries to her arm, leg, and back.
In Lutsk, one person was injured during the enemy attack, reported the State Emergency Service in Volyn region, showing the consequences, writes UNN.
In Lutsk, during the morning enemy attack, a 48-year-old woman was injured by glass fragments. She was in a store in one of the suburban villages. It is known that the victim is the mother of a rescuer who was on duty in the regional center that day.
As noted, the victim sustained injuries to her arm, leg, and back and was hospitalized. The building suffered minor damage.
Russian attack on Lutsk: only 12 drones and missiles, no casualties, there is destruction21.08.25, 09:32 • 2726 views