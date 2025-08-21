Woman injured in Lutsk during morning enemy attack: consequences shown

$41.380.02
07:38 AM • 4432 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
06:16 AM • 14805 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
05:30 AM • 22904 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM • 50655 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 136603 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 09:46 AM • 65221 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 113115 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
August 20, 08:14 AM • 286021 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Exclusive
August 20, 06:54 AM • 87951 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
August 20, 06:49 AM • 81367 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"Foiled enemy plans": Ukrainian soldiers showed devastating strikes on the occupiers in the Kramatorsk directionVideoAugust 20, 11:57 PM • 17343 views
Kremlin rejects bilateral meeting between Putin and Zelensky, proposing "Istanbul format" - ISWAugust 21, 12:59 AM • 38642 views
Ukraine under massive night attack: explosions in Kyiv, Lviv, and LutskAugust 21, 01:48 AM • 43820 views
Strike on Mukachevo: at least 12 injured, locals asked to stay home04:21 AM • 40636 views
Russian missile attack on an enterprise in Zakarpattia: warehouses destroyed - RMA05:21 AM • 23580 views
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justiceAugust 20, 12:11 PM • 61719 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 136603 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 113115 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhotoAugust 20, 08:14 AM • 286021 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 263463 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Andriy Yermak
Andriy Sadovyi
Ukraine
United States
Mukachevo
Lutsk
Europe
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos PhotoAugust 20, 12:51 PM • 37120 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEOAugust 20, 12:45 PM • 33812 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-electionAugust 20, 11:47 AM • 34588 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" NameAugust 20, 09:18 AM • 63298 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global showAugust 20, 08:11 AM • 74859 views
Cruise missile
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Oil
"Kalibr" (missile family)

Woman injured in Lutsk during morning enemy attack: consequences shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1226 views

A 48-year-old woman was injured in Lutsk by glass fragments during an enemy attack. She was hospitalized with injuries to her arm, leg, and back.

Woman injured in Lutsk during morning enemy attack: consequences shown

In Lutsk, one person was injured during the enemy attack, reported the State Emergency Service in Volyn region, showing the consequences, writes UNN.

In Lutsk, during the morning enemy attack, a 48-year-old woman was injured by glass fragments. She was in a store in one of the suburban villages. It is known that the victim is the mother of a rescuer who was on duty in the regional center that day.

- reported the State Emergency Service.

As noted, the victim sustained injuries to her arm, leg, and back and was hospitalized. The building suffered minor damage.

Russian attack on Lutsk: only 12 drones and missiles, no casualties, there is destruction21.08.25, 09:32 • 2726 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Volyn Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Lutsk