06:16 AM • 1700 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
05:30 AM • 6578 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM • 38224 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 112577 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 09:46 AM • 56602 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 96915 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
August 20, 08:14 AM • 264675 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Exclusive
August 20, 06:54 AM • 84754 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
August 20, 06:49 AM • 78261 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM • 70987 views
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Russian attack on Lutsk: only 12 drones and missiles, no casualties, there is destruction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 220 views

Volyn region and Lutsk survived a night attack of 12 enemy UAVs and missiles. There are no dead or injured, minor damage to buildings has been recorded.

Russian attack on Lutsk: only 12 drones and missiles, no casualties, there is destruction

Lutsk and the Volyn region were attacked by Russian troops with drones and missiles overnight and in the morning, with a total of 12 enemy targets; there is no information about casualties, but there is destruction, and the consequences are being clarified, Ivan Rudnytskyi, head of the Volyn Regional Military Administration, reported on Thursday in Telegram, according to UNN.

Throughout the night and morning, the region and Lutsk in particular suffered from an attack by enemy UAVs and missiles. There were a total of 12 enemy targets. The consequences are being clarified, and fortunately, there is no information about deaths or injuries. There is minor damage to buildings.

- Rudnytskyi wrote.

546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles21.08.25, 09:16 • 1716 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Anti-aircraft warfare
Volyn Oblast
Lutsk
Unmanned aerial vehicle