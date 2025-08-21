Russian attack on Lutsk: only 12 drones and missiles, no casualties, there is destruction

Lutsk and the Volyn region were attacked by Russian troops with drones and missiles overnight and in the morning, with a total of 12 enemy targets; there is no information about casualties, but there is destruction, and the consequences are being clarified, Ivan Rudnytskyi, head of the Volyn Regional Military Administration, reported on Thursday in Telegram, according to UNN.

