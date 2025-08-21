546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles

Russia launched 574 drones and 40 missiles, including 4 Kinzhals, at Ukraine overnight; 546 drones and 31 missiles, including one Kinzhal, were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of August 21 (from 18:40 on August 20), the enemy attacked with 614 air attack assets:

574 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the directions of Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Oryol, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Hvardiiske – temporarily occupied territory of Crimea;

4 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from the airspace of Lipetsk and Voronezh regions – Russia;

2 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Voronezh region – Russia;

19 Kh-101 cruise missiles from the airspace of Saratov region – Russia;

14 Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea;

1 missile of an unidentified type from Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 577 air targets: 546 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of imitation drones; 1 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missile; 18 Kh-101 cruise missiles; 12 Kalibr cruise missiles - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social media.

"Hits by missiles and attack UAVs were recorded at 11 locations, and falling debris at 3 locations," the report says.

