On Pokrovsk and Lyman directions - half of the battles: General Staff map

More than half of the battles on the front line yesterday took place in two directions - Pokrovsk and Lyman, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 167 combat engagements took place over the past day. - reported the General Staff.

The enemy launched two missile strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using five missiles, 61 air strikes, dropping 127 guided bombs. In addition, they carried out 5407 shellings, 123 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 5939 kamikaze drones for destruction.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit seven areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, four artillery systems, one air defense system, and a command post of the Russian invaders.

Situation by directions

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, four combat engagements took place yesterday. In addition, the enemy launched 16 air strikes, dropping 40 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 207 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements, including 16 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces repelled nine enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Ambarne, Fyholivka, and in the directions of Khatnie, Katerynivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, there were two attacks by the occupiers. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions in the areas of Holubivka and towards Kupyansk.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 33 times, trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Karpivka, Ridkodub, Kolodiazi, Myrny, Torske, and towards the settlements of Olhivka, Shandryholove, Yampil, Dronivka, Hryhorivka.

In the Siversk direction, our defenders repelled five assaults by the occupation forces near Hryhorivka, Pereizne, and towards Vyyimka, Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, one combat engagement was recorded in the area of the settlement of Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 11 attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Yablunivka, Shcherbynivka, and in the direction of Stepanivka, Poltavka, Popove Yar.

In the Pokrovsk direction, 53 combat engagements took place in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Fedorivka, Kucheriv Yar, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Horikhove, Novoukrainka, Dachne, and towards Pokrovsk, Bilytske, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Novopavlivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces stopped 28 enemy attempts to break through the defensive lines in the areas of the settlements of Tolstoy, Shevchenko, Vilne Pole, Voskresenka, Zelene Pole, and towards Filiia, Iskry, Kamyshivakha, Sichneve, and Novohryhorivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct assault operations.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled one enemy attack in the direction of Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, enemy units tried to advance three times and were repelled.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

