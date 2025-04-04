Lyman, Ukraine

The occupiers shelled the cities of Donetsk region 12 times a day, more than 3680 shellings were recorded. Houses were damaged in Pokrovsk, Lyman, Druzhkivka, and one person was injured.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are repelling attempts by the enemy to advance. The Russians launched 76 air strikes, involved 794 kamikaze drones and carried out 4,749 shellings.
During the day, 118 combat clashes took place on the front, 50 of them in the Pokrovsk direction. Russians launched 59 air strikes and used more than 1,000 kamikaze drones.
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian defenders are holding back the pressure of the occupiers. The Pokrovsk direction was the most active, where 53 battles took place.
During the day of March 20, 156 combat clashes took place. The greatest activity of the occupiers is in the Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy carried out 51 offensive actions.
Russian troops are trying to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in several directions, including near Vovchansk, Chasovoy Yar and Kostyantynopil. Ukrainian soldiers are holding the defense.
25 battles took place in the Pokrovsky direction, 17 in the Lyman direction. The enemy carried out the most air strikes in the Kursk direction, dropping 25 guided bombs.
The defense forces are repelling numerous enemy attacks, especially active fighting continues in the Pokrovsky and Toretsky directions. Russian aviation is carrying out strikes with KABs.
Russian troops are using the fog to approach Ukrainian positions in small groups near Lyman. The enemy became more active near Terny, Yampolivka and Dibrova, conducting up to 30 attacks per day.
Russian troops try to strengthen the offensive in the Liman area by deploying additional assault units. Due to significant losses and demoralization, the command is forcing lightly wounded soldiers into combat.
Russian troops fired 12 times at localities in Donetsk region over the last day. Institutional buildings, private houses and a gas pipeline were damaged, and at least 3 people were wounded.
Over the last day, 148 combat engagements were registered. The enemy carried out 89 air strikes, fired over 4,000 rounds of fire and engaged over 1,500 kamikaze drones. Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers.
Over the last day, 132 combat engagements took place, with the most difficult situation in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors. The enemy launched 73 air strikes, carried out more than 610 drone attacks and about 3,000 shelling incidents.
Russia struck 13 settlements in Donetsk region. Three civilians were killed, seven were wounded, and 64 objects, including 35 residential buildings, were damaged. In Lyman, a five-story building was damaged, and one person was injured.
There were 122 combat engagements in the frontline. The situation is the most tense in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors, where the enemy is concentrating its main offensive efforts.
There were 73 combat engagements in the early hours of the day, the most active in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors. The enemy attacked the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, launched air strikes, and shelled the border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions.
Over the last day, 134 combat engagements took place in the frontline, 46 of them in the Pokrovsk sector. The enemy launched 2 missile and 82 air strikes, firing over 4000 times. The operation in the Kursk region continues.
There were 107 combat engagements in the frontline, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector. The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled numerous enemy attacks in various sectors, including Kupyansk, Lyman, Kramatorsk and others.
The Russian army carried out 67 attacks in various frontline areas. Most of the fighting took place in the Pokrovsk sector. The enemy tried to break into the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense in the area of Toretsk.
There were 197 combat engagements in the frontline, the most intense in the Kurakhove sector. The enemy launched 3 missile attacks, 78 air strikes and over 4,000 attacks using multiple launch rocket systems and kamikaze drones.
There were 167 combat engagements in the frontline, 53 of them in the Kurakhove sector. The enemy remains highly active, trying to advance in the vicinity of several settlements.
The enemy conducted 7 air strikes on the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, using 17 combat aircraft.
There were 138 combat engagements at the front, including 50 in the Kurakhove sector. The enemy attacked in different directions, including Kharkiv, Kupyansk, Lyman and other areas, but failed in many attempts.
Over the last day, 202 combat engagements were registered in the frontline. The enemy launched 2 missile and 64 air strikes, made over 3,500 attacks, and used 1,400 kamikaze drones.
There were 195 combat engagements in the frontline. The enemy attacked most actively in the Kurakhove (55 attempts) and Pokrovske (34 attacks) sectors, where Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled the offensive.
Over the past day, the occupants struck over 2600 times in Donetsk region, damaging 10 civilian objects. Kurakhove, Lyman, Siversk, Toretsk, Chasiv Yar, Kurakhivka and Zvirove were attacked.
Over the last day, 210 combat engagements took place, most of them in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors. The enemy carried out 62 air strikes and over 4060 attacks, losing 1530 people.
The General Staff reports 191 combat engagements along the frontline over the last day. The most intense fighting took place in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors, where the enemy launched 90 attacks.
Over 120 combat engagements took place in the frontline. The most active fighting is taking place in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors, with the occupants continuing to use aviation and anti-aircraft guns.
There were 112 combat engagements in the frontline, 46 of them in the Kurakhove sector. The enemy launched missile and air strikes, used kamikaze drones and fired at Ukrainian troops' positions.