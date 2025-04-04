Lyman, Ukraine

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 12569 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 22047 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 60943 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 207476 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 119189 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 386398 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 306918 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213115 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243896 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254946 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 54959 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 69019 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 19502 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 40845 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 125920 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 126479 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 207432 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 386352 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 251748 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 306894 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 656 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12021 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 41277 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 69422 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 55348 views
More than 3680 shellings were carried out in Donetsk region per day: destruction of residential buildings and transport in cities, a person was wounded

The occupiers shelled the cities of Donetsk region 12 times a day, more than 3680 shellings were recorded. Houses were damaged in Pokrovsk, Lyman, Druzhkivka, and one person was injured.

Society • March 30, 08:40 AM • 200208 views

138 combat clashes at the front: the enemy launched 76 airstrikes and used 794 drones

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are repelling attempts by the enemy to advance. The Russians launched 76 air strikes, involved 794 kamikaze drones and carried out 4,749 shellings.

War • March 24, 08:36 PM • 11215 views

Battles on the front: 118 clashes, Pokrovsk direction is the hottest point

During the day, 118 combat clashes took place on the front, 50 of them in the Pokrovsk direction. Russians launched 59 air strikes and used more than 1,000 kamikaze drones.

War • March 23, 09:16 PM • 37656 views

Almost a third of the battles are on the Pokrovsk direction: the General Staff updated the map of hostilities

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian defenders are holding back the pressure of the occupiers. The Pokrovsk direction was the most active, where 53 battles took place.

War • March 21, 06:12 AM • 11875 views

156 combat clashes in a day: Ukrainian Armed Forces restrain the enemy's offensive in several directions

During the day of March 20, 156 combat clashes took place. The greatest activity of the occupiers is in the Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy carried out 51 offensive actions.

War • March 20, 09:41 PM • 14721 views

Russian troops tried to break through the defense in the area of Kostyantynopil and Privilne - OSУV "Khortytsia"

Russian troops are trying to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in several directions, including near Vovchansk, Chasovoy Yar and Kostyantynopil. Ukrainian soldiers are holding the defense.

War • March 18, 09:24 AM • 54244 views

90 battles on the front: the hottest on the Pokrovsky and Lyman directions

25 battles took place in the Pokrovsky direction, 17 in the Lyman direction. The enemy carried out the most air strikes in the Kursk direction, dropping 25 guided bombs.

War • March 14, 05:43 PM • 20323 views

General Staff: 66 enemy attacks, hottest in the Pokrovsky and Toretsky directions

The defense forces are repelling numerous enemy attacks, especially active fighting continues in the Pokrovsky and Toretsky directions. Russian aviation is carrying out strikes with KABs.

War • March 12, 02:22 PM • 14774 views

Occupants intensified in the Liman sector: approaching in small groups

Russian troops are using the fog to approach Ukrainian positions in small groups near Lyman. The enemy became more active near Terny, Yampolivka and Dibrova, conducting up to 30 attacks per day.

War • December 27, 10:10 AM • 16318 views

Russia sends wounded soldiers to storm Liman due to heavy losses

Russian troops try to strengthen the offensive in the Liman area by deploying additional assault units. Due to significant losses and demoralization, the command is forcing lightly wounded soldiers into combat.

War • October 28, 08:24 AM • 15062 views

More than 10 attacks in Donetsk region in 24 hours, at least 3 people wounded, infrastructure damaged - RMA

Russian troops fired 12 times at localities in Donetsk region over the last day. Institutional buildings, private houses and a gas pipeline were damaged, and at least 3 people were wounded.

Society • October 24, 07:29 AM • 24246 views

General Staff: 148 combat engagements in 24 hours, almost half of them in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors

Over the last day, 148 combat engagements were registered. The enemy carried out 89 air strikes, fired over 4,000 rounds of fire and engaged over 1,500 kamikaze drones. Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers.

War • October 24, 05:43 AM • 27910 views

132 combat engagements took place in the frontline: the most intense in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors - General Staff

Over the last day, 132 combat engagements took place, with the most difficult situation in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors. The enemy launched 73 air strikes, carried out more than 610 drone attacks and about 3,000 shelling incidents.

War • October 23, 07:37 PM • 39508 views

Enemy hits a five-story building in Lyman, Donetsk region, three dead in 24 hours due to Russian strikes in the region

Russia struck 13 settlements in Donetsk region. Three civilians were killed, seven were wounded, and 64 objects, including 35 residential buildings, were damaged. In Lyman, a five-story building was damaged, and one person was injured.

War • October 23, 09:22 AM • 39056 views

There were 122 combat engagements in the frontline, the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector

There were 122 combat engagements in the frontline. The situation is the most tense in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors, where the enemy is concentrating its main offensive efforts.

War • October 22, 07:53 PM • 47071 views

General Staff: more than half of the fighting is in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors, the enemy is firing at Chasove Yar with air strikes

There were 73 combat engagements in the early hours of the day, the most active in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors. The enemy attacked the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, launched air strikes, and shelled the border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

War • October 22, 01:28 PM • 25051 views

General Staff: 134 combat engagements in the frontline in 24 hours, more than a third of them took place in the Pokrovsk sector

Over the last day, 134 combat engagements took place in the frontline, 46 of them in the Pokrovsk sector. The enemy launched 2 missile and 82 air strikes, firing over 4000 times. The operation in the Kursk region continues.

War • October 22, 05:19 AM • 27311 views

107 combat engagements in the frontline: most attacks took place in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

There were 107 combat engagements in the frontline, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector. The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled numerous enemy attacks in various sectors, including Kupyansk, Lyman, Kramatorsk and others.

War • October 21, 08:00 PM • 42159 views

General Staff: Russian army tried to break into our defense near Toretsk

The Russian army carried out 67 attacks in various frontline areas. Most of the fighting took place in the Pokrovsk sector. The enemy tried to break into the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense in the area of Toretsk.

War • October 21, 01:29 PM • 20805 views

General Staff: almost a third of combat engagements took place in the Kurakhove sector, enemy was concentrating in the area of Selydove

There were 197 combat engagements in the frontline, the most intense in the Kurakhove sector. The enemy launched 3 missile attacks, 78 air strikes and over 4,000 attacks using multiple launch rocket systems and kamikaze drones.

War • October 21, 05:26 AM • 21663 views

General Staff: 167 combat engagements took place in the frontline, the most intense in the Kurakhove sector

There were 167 combat engagements in the frontline, 53 of them in the Kurakhove sector. The enemy remains highly active, trying to advance in the vicinity of several settlements.

War • October 21, 02:05 AM • 50659 views

General Staff: number of combat engagements increased to 95 since the beginning of the day, the situation is the most tense in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors

The enemy conducted 7 air strikes on the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, using 17 combat aircraft.

War • October 20, 02:17 PM • 37756 views

General Staff: 138 combat engagements took place in the frontline, the most intense in the Kurakhove sector

There were 138 combat engagements at the front, including 50 in the Kurakhove sector. The enemy attacked in different directions, including Kharkiv, Kupyansk, Lyman and other areas, but failed in many attempts.

War • October 19, 09:05 PM • 31315 views

Ukrainian Defense Ministry: 202 combat engagements registered in the frontline over the last day

Over the last day, 202 combat engagements were registered in the frontline. The enemy launched 2 missile and 64 air strikes, made over 3,500 attacks, and used 1,400 kamikaze drones.

War • October 19, 05:42 AM • 31818 views

Ukrainian troops engage in 195 clashes in the frontline: the most intense in the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk sectors - General Staff

There were 195 combat engagements in the frontline. The enemy attacked most actively in the Kurakhove (55 attempts) and Pokrovske (34 attacks) sectors, where Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled the offensive.

War • October 18, 08:45 PM • 32914 views

Enemy attacked 7 settlements in Donetsk region over the last day: one killed and two wounded

Over the past day, the occupants struck over 2600 times in Donetsk region, damaging 10 civilian objects. Kurakhove, Lyman, Siversk, Toretsk, Chasiv Yar, Kurakhivka and Zvirove were attacked.

War • October 18, 07:59 AM • 21881 views

More than 200 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day, almost half of them in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors

Over the last day, 210 combat engagements took place, most of them in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors. The enemy carried out 62 air strikes and over 4060 attacks, losing 1530 people.

War • October 18, 05:31 AM • 19927 views

The number of combat engagements along the frontline increased to 191, the most intense in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors - General Staff

The General Staff reports 191 combat engagements along the frontline over the last day. The most intense fighting took place in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors, where the enemy launched 90 attacks.

War • October 17, 08:55 PM • 22706 views

Fierce fighting continues in the Pokrovsk sector in the vicinity of five localities - General Staff

Over 120 combat engagements took place in the frontline. The most active fighting is taking place in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors, with the occupants continuing to use aviation and anti-aircraft guns.

War • October 17, 01:23 PM • 14407 views

112 combat engagements took place in the frontline: the enemy is most active in the Kurakhove sector

There were 112 combat engagements in the frontline, 46 of them in the Kurakhove sector. The enemy launched missile and air strikes, used kamikaze drones and fired at Ukrainian troops' positions.

War • October 16, 08:39 PM • 20292 views