General Staff: the hottest spot on the front today is the Lyman direction

The largest number of attacks today was recorded in the Lyman direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 4 p.m. on August 20, after reports from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi about the intensification of enemy pressure in this direction in the north of Donetsk region, writes UNN.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are holding back the offensive of the Russian occupiers. At this time, the total number of combat engagements is 71. - reported the General Staff.

Today, as indicated, the communities of the settlements of Stara Huta, Havrylova Sloboda, Seredyna-Buda, Tovstodubove, Bobylivka, Ulanove, Bila Bereza, Boyaro-Lezhachi of Sumy region suffered from enemy artillery and mortar fire. Enemy aircraft launched an airstrike on the area of the settlement of Stara Huta, Sumy region.

Situation by directions

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, one enemy attack took place today. The invaders' aviation launched 8 strikes, dropping 19 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy carried out 124 artillery shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, 11 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Pivdenno-Slobozhanskyi direction, five combat engagements took place in the area of Vovchansk, Ambarnyi, Fyholivka, and in the direction of Katerynivka. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked the positions of Ukrainian units once in the direction of Kupiansk.

In the Lyman direction, today the invading army carried out 24 attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of the settlements of Karpivka, Ridkodub, Kolodiazi, Myrny, Torske and towards the settlements of Olhivka, Shandryholove, Yampil, Dronivka, Hryhorivka. Currently, six combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked three times near Hryhorivka, Pereyizne and towards Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy unsuccessfully carried out an attack in the direction of the settlement of Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, our defenders repelled two enemy attempts to break into our defense in the areas of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 20 attempts to push our soldiers out of their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Fedorivka, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Rodynske, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Horikhove, Dachne and towards Myrnograd. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 16 attacks.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped eight assaults by enemy troops in the areas of the settlements of Tolstoy, Shevchenko, Voskresenka, Zelene Pole and towards Filiia, Komyshuvakha, Sichneve and Novohryhorivka, five more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct assault operations.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled one enemy attack in the direction of Prymorske. Enemy aircraft launched an airstrike on the area of the settlement of Bilohirya.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy launched airstrikes on the settlements of Burhunka, Mykolaivka, Lviv, and made one unsuccessful attempt to approach the positions of Ukrainian units.

920 soldiers and 50 artillery systems per day: Russian troops suffered significant losses per day - General Staff