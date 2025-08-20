920 soldiers and 50 artillery systems per day: Russian troops suffered significant losses per day - General Staff

On August 19, Russian troops lost 920 soldiers and 50 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 20.08.25 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 1,072,700 (+920) liquidated

tanks ‒ 11,119 (+1)

armored combat vehicles ‒ 23,152 (+4)

artillery systems ‒ 31,748 (+50)

MLRS ‒ 1,470 (0)

air defense systems ‒ 1,208 (0)

aircraft ‒ 422 (0)

helicopters ‒ 340 (0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 52,154 (+260)

cruise missiles ‒ 3,565 (+7)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

vehicles and fuel tanks ‒ 59,202 (+142)

special equipment ‒ 3,943 (0)

Data is being updated.

