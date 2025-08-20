920 soldiers and 50 artillery systems per day: Russian troops suffered significant losses per day - General Staff

$41.260.08
August 19, 12:26 PM • 55835 views
Trump: several European countries will send troops to Ukraine, but the US will not
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 97166 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 87935 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM • 85348 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
August 19, 10:33 AM • 53947 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 09:27 AM • 35028 views
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
August 19, 07:29 AM • 99104 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
August 19, 05:19 AM • 74027 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 86985 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 104093 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
After meeting with Zelenskyy and European leaders, Trump called Orban to find out why he is blocking Ukraine's movement towards the EU - MediaAugust 19, 08:26 PM • 3674 views
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to UkraineAugust 19, 09:51 PM • 3424 views
Zelenskyy changed his style for the meeting with Trump: the black suit became a "talisman of happiness" and "hope for peace"August 19, 10:02 PM • 5116 views
Occupiers intensified filtration in Crimea under the guise of migration checks - CNS12:13 AM • 3728 views
Appeasement Policy Will Not Bring Trump a Nobel Peace Prize - Senator Blumenthal02:28 AM • 6096 views
Publications
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 97161 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 87930 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM • 85343 views
Sweet Beekeeper's Day: top honey recipesPhotoAugust 19, 11:20 AM • 69109 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on UkraineAugust 19, 10:33 AM • 53945 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Karoline Leavitt
Emmanuel Macron
Alexander Van der Bellen
Ukraine
United States
White House
Germany
United Kingdom
UNN Lite
92-year-old "Dynasty" star Joan Collins showed herself in a swimsuit and intrigued with new plansPhotoAugust 19, 05:03 PM • 18303 views
Ukrainian woman from Lviv became a wine princess in GermanyAugust 19, 10:46 AM • 54296 views
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf clubAugust 19, 05:54 AM • 117420 views
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raisedVideoAugust 18, 05:45 PM • 69107 views
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 124949 views
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Elections
Cruise missile
World War II
TikTok

920 soldiers and 50 artillery systems per day: Russian troops suffered significant losses per day - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 416 views

On August 19, Russian troops lost 920 soldiers and 50 artillery systems. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 20.08.25 amount to over one million personnel.

On August 19, Russian troops lost 920 soldiers and 50 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 20.08.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1,072,700 (+920) liquidated 
    • tanks ‒ 11,119 (+1) 
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 23,152 (+4) 
        • artillery systems ‒ 31,748 (+50) 
          • MLRS ‒ 1,470 (0) 
            • air defense systems ‒ 1,208 (0) 
              • aircraft ‒ 422 (0) 
                • helicopters ‒ 340 (0) 
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 52,154 (+260) 
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3,565 (+7) 
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0) 
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0) 
                          • vehicles and fuel tanks ‒ 59,202 (+142) 
                            • special equipment ‒ 3,943 (0)

                              Data is being updated.

                              AFU holds back Russian pressure: occupiers made over 40 attempts to break through in Donetsk region, but most failed - General Staff18.08.25, 17:13 • 2786 views

                              Veronika Marchenko

                              War
                              Vladimir Putin
                              Cruise missile
                              Multiple rocket launcher
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine
                              Unmanned aerial vehicle