Multiple rocket launcher

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 2952 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 11265 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 53948 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 195098 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 112933 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 374306 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 299725 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212184 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243352 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254696 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1m/s
44%
Popular news

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 121059 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 117935 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 47593 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 61490 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 115310 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 115659 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 195098 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 374306 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 246453 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 299725 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 9812 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33825 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 61697 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 47802 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 118155 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Organizations

Multiple rocket launcher

Rocket artillery system capable of launching multiple rockets in quick succession
News by theme

More than half of the fighting is in two areas: map of combat operations from the General Staff

Over the last day, 139 combat engagements took place, most of them in the Pokrovske and Novopavlivka sectors. The enemy carried out 71 air strikes and made about 5,000 artillery attacks.

War • February 18, 06:24 AM • 23542 views

General Staff: 261 combat engagements and record losses of occupants per day

Over the past day, 261 combat engagements took place between the Ukrainian Armed Forces and Russian troops. The enemy lost 1,730 troops, 5 tanks, 84 armored combat vehicles and other equipment.

War • February 16, 07:04 AM • 52072 views

Four people injured in Russian night attacks in Kharkiv region: two teenagers among them

Four people, including two minors, were injured in the shelling of Kharkiv region. At least 15 residential buildings were damaged in Kupyansk, Bohodukhiv and Zamist village.

War • February 14, 08:24 AM • 29262 views

95 battles at the front: map of combat actions from the General Staff

Over the last day, 95 combat engagements took place, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector - 30 attacks. The enemy launched 20 missile and 89 air strikes and used 2,354 kamikaze drones.

War • February 12, 06:32 AM • 29740 views

Enemy shells Zaporizhzhia region: one person killed and five others wounded

Hostile forces made 481 attacks on 11 localities in Zaporizhzhia region. One local resident was killed and five were wounded in the shelling.

Society • February 11, 06:11 AM • 28098 views

Russians carry out an air strike in Sumy region: two dead, more people may be under the rubble

A two-story residential building in the Myropilska community was destroyed by a Russian aircraft with three guided aerial bombs. The bodies of two people were found under the rubble, and search and rescue operations are ongoing.

War • February 7, 07:57 AM • 23499 views

Over a third of the fighting is in two sectors: General Staff updates combat map

Over the last day, 90 combat engagements took place, most of them in the Pokrovske and Lyman sectors. The enemy launched 85 air strikes and fired over 5,800 times at Ukrainian positions.

War • February 6, 06:29 AM • 27933 views

97 combat clashes on the front line: General Staff showed a map of the fighting

Over the course of the day, there were 97 combat clashes, 39 of which were in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy launched 3 missile and 63 air strikes, carried out more than 5,800 shelling attacks, and used 2,725 kamikaze drones.

War • February 3, 06:15 AM • 36342 views

Partisans: Occupants hide military equipment in seized buildings in Kherson region

Agents of the ATES movement discovered that the occupiers are placing armored vehicles and MLRS in the seized houses of residents of Kherson region. Particularly valuable equipment is covered with camouflage nets.

War • January 29, 01:55 PM • 23135 views

Enemy strikes at Kupyansk with MLRS, wounding a man

A 66-year-old man was wounded in Kupyansk as a result of shelling from an MLRS. The occupants also attacked the village of Prystin, damaging three houses and outbuildings.

Society • January 28, 05:04 PM • 29789 views

67 attacks in Sumy region: occupants use kamikaze drones and bombs

Hostile forces fired 67 times at the border communities of Sumy region, causing 99 explosions. Residential buildings and cars were damaged, and one civilian was injured.

War • January 26, 02:54 AM • 34413 views

Zaporizhzhia region under enemy attack: 319 attacks on 11 settlements over 24 hours

Hostile forces conducted 319 attacks in Zaporizhzhia region using UAVs, artillery and MLRS. Infrastructure and residential buildings in 11 settlements were damaged, with no civilian casualties.

War • January 20, 06:11 AM • 30967 views

124 combat engagements in the frontline: almost half of them in the Pokrovsk sector

Over the last day, 124 combat engagements took place, 56 of them in the Pokrovsk sector. The enemy launched 50 air strikes and 1 missile attack, making over 5,000 attacks.

War • January 16, 06:25 AM • 25466 views

Russian troops shell Nikopol with MLRS: one killed and one wounded

Russian troops shelled Nikopol with multiple rocket launchers, killing a 54-year-old woman and wounding a 45-year-old man. Houses were destroyed, and the city's infrastructure and communications were damaged.

Society • January 15, 10:08 PM • 31492 views

Ukrainian Armed Forces hold 118 combat engagements in the frontline, occupants attempted to storm the Pokrovske sector 41 times - General Staff

There were 118 combat engagements in the frontline, including 41 assault attempts in the Pokrovsk sector. The occupants conducted 33 air strikes and used over 900 kamikaze drones.

War • January 15, 09:51 PM • 61375 views

Russians will continue attempts to capture Kurakhove: what is happening on the front line

Russian troops are storming Kurakhove in small groups using UAVs, artillery and MLRS. Ukrainian troops are controlling the situation and successfully repelling the enemy's attempts to advance.

War • January 13, 11:52 AM • 22872 views

161 battles at the front: where the occupiers attacked the most

Over the last day, 161 combat engagements took place, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector - 42 attacks. The enemy launched 55 air strikes and fired over 6,000 times at Ukrainian positions.

War • January 10, 06:19 AM • 27238 views

140 combat engagements at the front: where the occupants attacked the most

Over the last day, 140 combat engagements took place, the most active - in the Pokrovsk sector with 38 attacks. The enemy carried out 49 air strikes and made 4113 attacks.

War • January 2, 06:30 AM • 31156 views

Occupants attacked Zaporizhzhia region 240 times a day: what is known about the attacks

Russian troops carried out 240 attacks on populated areas of Zaporizhzhia region using UAVs, MLRS and artillery. There were no civilian casualties, but the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure was recorded.

War • December 31, 05:07 AM • 24670 views

Terrorist country fired 30 times in Sumy region: which communities were affected

Over the past day, enemy troops shelled 6 communities in Sumy region, 55 explosions were recorded. The attacks were carried out using artillery, MLRS, mortars and various types of drones.

War • December 30, 11:54 PM • 24928 views

Invaders attacked 9 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region more than 330 times during the day

The occupants attacked the settlements of Zaporizhzhia region using 198 UAVs of various types. There were also 5 attacks from multiple rocket launchers and 128 artillery strikes.

War • December 29, 07:47 AM • 25296 views

117 combat engagements in a day: where the occupants are trying to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense

Russian troops carried out large-scale attacks in various frontline areas, with a total of 117 combat engagements. The greatest activity was observed in the Liman and Vremivsk sectors, where the enemy attacked 23 times each.

War • December 22, 03:01 PM • 33328 views

250 combat engagements at the front: where the hottest spots are and what's happening in Kursk region

Over the past day, 250 combat engagements took place on the frontline, with 48 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector. Russia carried out 35 air strikes and over 4,250 attacks, and the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue their operation in the Kursk region.

War • December 19, 06:19 AM • 15496 views

Series of explosions in Kharkiv: what's going on

A series of explosions were reported in Kharkiv. The Air Force warned of an enemy drone in the east of Kharkiv region.

War • December 18, 06:15 PM • 25113 views

North Korea transfers 3.5 million artillery shells to Russia - President

12 thousand North Korean military personnel arrived in Russia for the war against Ukraine. North Korea also handed over 3.5 million artillery shells and other military equipment to Russia.

War • December 2, 08:53 PM • 20810 views

South Korean intelligence reveals the real number of DPRK troops in Russia

About 10,900 North Korean troops are deployed in the Kursk region of Russia as part of the airborne forces and marines. Some of them are already involved in hostilities against Ukraine.

War • November 21, 07:21 AM • 17657 views

139 combat engagements in the frontline in 24 hours: where the occupants attack the most

Over the past day, Russian troops carried out 73 air strikes and launched 1,445 kamikaze drones at Ukrainian positions. Most attacks were recorded in the Pokrovske sector - 38 assault operations.

War • November 20, 06:59 AM • 18281 views

Aggressor made 72 attacks in Sumy region: which communities suffered the most

The occupiers attacked 11 communities in Sumy region with various types of weapons. Damage to non-residential premises, equipment and an educational institution was recorded.

War • November 20, 03:32 AM • 20146 views

In the frontline 144 combat engagements took place in 24 hours: a quarter of them in the Kurakhove sector

Over the last day, 144 combat engagements took place, most of them in the Kurakhove sector - 37 attacks. The enemy carried out 50 air strikes and fired over 4,000 times.

War • November 15, 06:37 AM • 19414 views

160 battles in 24 hours: where the frontline is the hottest and what is happening in the Kursk region

There were 160 combat engagements in the frontline, most of them in the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk sectors. The enemy carried out 70 air strikes and fired 4697 times, and in the Kursk region, Russia attacked its own territory.

War • November 11, 06:33 AM • 19298 views