Multiple rocket launcher

Over the last day, 139 combat engagements took place, most of them in the Pokrovske and Novopavlivka sectors. The enemy carried out 71 air strikes and made about 5,000 artillery attacks.
Over the past day, 261 combat engagements took place between the Ukrainian Armed Forces and Russian troops. The enemy lost 1,730 troops, 5 tanks, 84 armored combat vehicles and other equipment.
Four people, including two minors, were injured in the shelling of Kharkiv region. At least 15 residential buildings were damaged in Kupyansk, Bohodukhiv and Zamist village.
Over the last day, 95 combat engagements took place, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector - 30 attacks. The enemy launched 20 missile and 89 air strikes and used 2,354 kamikaze drones.
Hostile forces made 481 attacks on 11 localities in Zaporizhzhia region. One local resident was killed and five were wounded in the shelling.
A two-story residential building in the Myropilska community was destroyed by a Russian aircraft with three guided aerial bombs. The bodies of two people were found under the rubble, and search and rescue operations are ongoing.
Over the last day, 90 combat engagements took place, most of them in the Pokrovske and Lyman sectors. The enemy launched 85 air strikes and fired over 5,800 times at Ukrainian positions.
Over the course of the day, there were 97 combat clashes, 39 of which were in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy launched 3 missile and 63 air strikes, carried out more than 5,800 shelling attacks, and used 2,725 kamikaze drones.
Agents of the ATES movement discovered that the occupiers are placing armored vehicles and MLRS in the seized houses of residents of Kherson region. Particularly valuable equipment is covered with camouflage nets.
A 66-year-old man was wounded in Kupyansk as a result of shelling from an MLRS. The occupants also attacked the village of Prystin, damaging three houses and outbuildings.
Hostile forces fired 67 times at the border communities of Sumy region, causing 99 explosions. Residential buildings and cars were damaged, and one civilian was injured.
Hostile forces conducted 319 attacks in Zaporizhzhia region using UAVs, artillery and MLRS. Infrastructure and residential buildings in 11 settlements were damaged, with no civilian casualties.
Over the last day, 124 combat engagements took place, 56 of them in the Pokrovsk sector. The enemy launched 50 air strikes and 1 missile attack, making over 5,000 attacks.
Russian troops shelled Nikopol with multiple rocket launchers, killing a 54-year-old woman and wounding a 45-year-old man. Houses were destroyed, and the city's infrastructure and communications were damaged.
There were 118 combat engagements in the frontline, including 41 assault attempts in the Pokrovsk sector. The occupants conducted 33 air strikes and used over 900 kamikaze drones.
Russian troops are storming Kurakhove in small groups using UAVs, artillery and MLRS. Ukrainian troops are controlling the situation and successfully repelling the enemy's attempts to advance.
Over the last day, 161 combat engagements took place, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector - 42 attacks. The enemy launched 55 air strikes and fired over 6,000 times at Ukrainian positions.
Over the last day, 140 combat engagements took place, the most active - in the Pokrovsk sector with 38 attacks. The enemy carried out 49 air strikes and made 4113 attacks.
Russian troops carried out 240 attacks on populated areas of Zaporizhzhia region using UAVs, MLRS and artillery. There were no civilian casualties, but the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure was recorded.
Over the past day, enemy troops shelled 6 communities in Sumy region, 55 explosions were recorded. The attacks were carried out using artillery, MLRS, mortars and various types of drones.
The occupants attacked the settlements of Zaporizhzhia region using 198 UAVs of various types. There were also 5 attacks from multiple rocket launchers and 128 artillery strikes.
Russian troops carried out large-scale attacks in various frontline areas, with a total of 117 combat engagements. The greatest activity was observed in the Liman and Vremivsk sectors, where the enemy attacked 23 times each.
Over the past day, 250 combat engagements took place on the frontline, with 48 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector. Russia carried out 35 air strikes and over 4,250 attacks, and the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue their operation in the Kursk region.
A series of explosions were reported in Kharkiv. The Air Force warned of an enemy drone in the east of Kharkiv region.
12 thousand North Korean military personnel arrived in Russia for the war against Ukraine. North Korea also handed over 3.5 million artillery shells and other military equipment to Russia.
About 10,900 North Korean troops are deployed in the Kursk region of Russia as part of the airborne forces and marines. Some of them are already involved in hostilities against Ukraine.
Over the past day, Russian troops carried out 73 air strikes and launched 1,445 kamikaze drones at Ukrainian positions. Most attacks were recorded in the Pokrovske sector - 38 assault operations.
The occupiers attacked 11 communities in Sumy region with various types of weapons. Damage to non-residential premises, equipment and an educational institution was recorded.
Over the last day, 144 combat engagements took place, most of them in the Kurakhove sector - 37 attacks. The enemy carried out 50 air strikes and fired over 4,000 times.
There were 160 combat engagements in the frontline, most of them in the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk sectors. The enemy carried out 70 air strikes and fired 4697 times, and in the Kursk region, Russia attacked its own territory.