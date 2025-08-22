$41.380.02
August 21, 02:24 PM • 19091 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
Exclusive
August 21, 12:55 PM • 22138 views
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
August 21, 12:13 PM • 27961 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
August 21, 11:27 AM • 17243 views
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
Exclusive
August 21, 10:22 AM • 29598 views
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
August 21, 07:38 AM • 69632 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
August 21, 06:16 AM • 77721 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
August 21, 05:30 AM • 80425 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM • 102361 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 232357 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
The Guardian

Ukrainian pilots destroyed enemy "Grad" MLRS in Pokrovsk direction - Ministry of Internal Affairs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

Pilots of the "Chervona Kalyna" brigade of the National Guard and allied units eliminated an enemy "Grad" MLRS. The combat operation took place in the Pokrovsk direction.

Ukrainian pilots destroyed enemy "Grad" MLRS in Pokrovsk direction - Ministry of Internal Affairs

Pilots of the "Chervona Kalyna" Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, together with allied units, eliminated an enemy "Grad" multiple rocket launcher (MRLS) in the Pokrovsk direction. The corresponding video was published on the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

Pilots of the "Chervona Kalyna" Brigade of the NGU, together with allied units, shattered an enemy "Grad" MRLS.

- reads the caption to the video.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the combat operation took place in the Pokrovsk direction.

Recall

Recently, operators of the 427th separate "Rarog" regiment of the UAV Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed enemy personnel and vehicles. This led to the disruption of the occupiers' logistical chains.

Veronika Marchenko

War in Ukraine
BM-21 "Grad"
Pokrovsk
Multiple rocket launcher
National Guard of Ukraine
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine