Pilots of the "Chervona Kalyna" Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, together with allied units, eliminated an enemy "Grad" multiple rocket launcher (MRLS) in the Pokrovsk direction. The corresponding video was published on the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the combat operation took place in the Pokrovsk direction.

Recently, operators of the 427th separate "Rarog" regiment of the UAV Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed enemy personnel and vehicles. This led to the disruption of the occupiers' logistical chains.