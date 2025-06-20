BM-21 "Grad"

Russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones, two energy workers were wounded. A 63-year-old man was killed in Nikopol as a result of the shelling, houses and infrastructure were damaged.
Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 1,060 Russians and destroyed a tank, 3 armored combat vehicles, 20 artillery
systems, MLRS, and 79 units of automotive equipment.
Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a Russian MLRS "Grad" in Donetsk region, loaded with chemical shells, which was being prepared for a
salvo.