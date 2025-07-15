$41.840.05
Chernihiv strike in March 2022: three Russian army commanders notified of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1180 views

Three commanders of Russian army units have been notified of suspicion in the shelling of a civilian gathering in Chernihiv on March 16, 2022. At that time, 20 people died and 28 more were injured.

Chernihiv strike in March 2022: three Russian army commanders notified of suspicion

Ukrainian law enforcement agencies have notified three commanders of Russian army units of suspicion in the attack on a civilian gathering in Chernihiv – this crime occurred on March 16, 2022. At that time, 20 people died and 28 more were injured, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

The Prosecutor's Office, together with the Security Service of Ukraine, identified the commander of the 35th separate motorized rifle brigade of the 41st combined arms army of the central military district of the armed forces of the Russian Federation and two subordinate commanders of battalion tactical groups of the Russian army.

According to the investigation, on the morning of March 16, 2022, fulfilling a plan developed by the Russian high command to encircle and occupy Chernihiv, the defendants shelled the regional center using "Grad" multiple rocket launchers. At that time, local residents gathered near a store to buy food.

The occupiers knew that they were firing at a civilian quarter where apartment buildings, educational institutions, and other civilian infrastructure are located, according to the publication of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The officers of the aggressor country's army were notified of suspicion of violating the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder, committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanctions of the articles provide for a long prison term, up to life imprisonment.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the SBU detained six FSB agents who planned terrorist attacks against servicemen in Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Dnipro, and Rivne.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

