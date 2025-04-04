In a Vinnytsia lyceum, a teacher hit a 10th grade student because he did not react to comments. The police have opened criminal proceedings and are conducting investigations.
Support centers for families of prisoners of war and missing persons have started operating in Ukraine. Assistance will be provided by regional representatives and other specialists.
An accident occurred on April 2 in Vinnytsia region: Tesla and Honda collided. As a result of the accident, a 51-year-old Honda passenger died, and the drivers were hospitalized with injuries.
From April 1, VLK conclusions will be created online and automatically entered into the "Oberig" register. You will no longer need to personally take them to the TCC.
A 39-year-old woman is suspected of stealing items from the grave of Nazariy Hryntsevych, the youngest defender of "Azovstal". She faces up to three years of imprisonment.
The court sent the Vinnytsia TCR official and her accomplice into custody without the right to bail. They are suspected of beating a conscript who had a reservation.
In Vinnytsia, the police are investigating the theft of ritual items from the grave of Nazariy Hryntsevych. A wooden mace from Zakarpattia and three valuable candles have disappeared.
A metal structure of the ceiling collapsed in a shopping center in Vinnytsia, as a result of which a visitor was injured. The police have launched an investigation into the violation of fire safety requirements.
Ukrzaliznytsia will partially compensate for inconveniences due to the cyberattack. Passengers with paper tickets can expect free waiting rooms and tea.
Natalia Kalmykova declared 567,322 UAH of income for the past year. She owns land, a house in Vinnytsia region, two apartments in Vinnytsia and a CITROEN C3 car.
On April 6, the Run4Victory Half Marathon charity race will take place in Cherkasy. The collected funds will go to support the 118th Separate Brigade of the TRO and local military units.
A 24-year-old man from Vinnytsia fell through the ice while ice skating. The man was rescued by passers-by who pulled him out of the water before the rescuers arrived.
Serhiy Zhadan, Akhtem Seitablaev, and other cultural figures joined the #unread_poems project. The initiative aims to revive the work of little-known poets who were killed in the 1920s and 30s.
A fire broke out in a kindergarten in Vinnytsia region due to a malfunction of the stove heating in the attic. Rescuers promptly extinguished the fire, and there were no injuries.
The SBU detained the head of a municipal institution and two doctors who issued fictitious medical reports for evaders for $6500. The detainees face up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.
A 22-year-old Mercedes-Benz driver hit two 19-year-old pedestrians at a crosswalk in the center of Vinnytsia. The suspect faces up to 8 years in prison and a 3-year license suspension.
A 22-year-old Mercedes driver hit two 19-year-old girls on an unregulated pedestrian crossing in Vinnytsia. The victims were hospitalized, and the driver faces up to 8 years in prison.
In Vinnytsia, a man fell through the ice on the Southern Bug River while trying to cross it on a bicycle. Rescuers pulled the victim out of the water and handed him over to paramedics.
In Vinnytsia, there was a conflict between the police, the TCC and passers-by during the detention of a 40-year-old man who had escaped from the military commissariat. During the confrontation, a police officer dropped his service weapon because of a passerby's pushing.
On January 13, icy conditions are expected in the western, northern and Vinnytsia regions of Ukraine. Hazard level I (yellow) has been declared, which may hamper traffic.
In Kryzhopol, an explosion occurred in the office of the head of the company when a former employee entered. The incident killed three people and injured another.
Volyn, Poltava, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Vinnytsia, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions have canceled their blackout schedules. The decision will remain in effect until a separate order of Ukrenergo.
A Geely and a Subaru collided on the road between the villages of Tarasivka and Chechelivka. Four people died in the accident and two others were injured.
Russian troops attacked the energy infrastructure of Vinnytsia region at night. Thanks to the prompt work of power engineers, electricity supply was restored to all consumers.
Enemy drones have been spotted in the sky over Kyiv region. Air defense forces are working to neutralize the threat.
In the Vinnytsia region, the driver of an Opel Zafira drove into the oncoming lane while making a U-turn and collided with a Volvo truck. The accident killed three passengers and hospitalized four people.
Air defense forces in Vinnytsia region successfully shot down 7 missiles and 5 drones during a massive attack. This was reported by the first deputy head of the Vinnytsia RMA, Natalia Zabolotna.
A woman and her 11-year-old granddaughter were injured in a fire in Tulchyn. In Vinnytsia, three people, including two children, were poisoned by carbon monoxide.
As a result of an enemy missile strike in the Vinnytsia region, residential buildings and an outbuilding were damaged, and a car caught fire. The injured woman is receiving medical assistance.
Rockets were recorded in the direction of Ternopil, Lviv, Lutsk, Vinnytsia, Khmelnitsky.