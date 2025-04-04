$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15936 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 29151 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64986 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 214102 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122769 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 392008 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310885 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213785 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244250 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255119 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+11°
1m/s
49%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22963 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45542 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132014 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 15011 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14305 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132086 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 214102 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 392008 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254418 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310885 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3192 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14351 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45617 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72133 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57219 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

Vinnytsia

News by theme

"Did not react to comments": In Vinnytsia, a teacher scolded and beat a student in class, a case has been opened

In a Vinnytsia lyceum, a teacher hit a 10th grade student because he did not react to comments. The police have opened criminal proceedings and are conducting investigations.

Society • April 4, 02:46 PM • 8326 views

Support centers for families of prisoners and missing persons opened in Ukraine: where and how they work

Support centers for families of prisoners of war and missing persons have started operating in Ukraine. Assistance will be provided by regional representatives and other specialists.

Society • April 3, 07:18 AM • 5854 views

A fatal accident involving Tesla occurred in Vinnytsia region: police reported details

An accident occurred on April 2 in Vinnytsia region: Tesla and Honda collided. As a result of the accident, a 51-year-old Honda passenger died, and the drivers were hospitalized with injuries.

Crimes and emergencies • April 2, 03:27 PM • 15297 views

MMC conclusions from April 1 are issued in electronic form - Umerov

From April 1, VLK conclusions will be created online and automatically entered into the "Oberig" register. You will no longer need to personally take them to the TCC.

Society • April 2, 10:39 AM • 17871 views

Woman from Vinnytsia received a suspicion for theft from the grave of the youngest defender of "Azovstal" "Hryinka"

A 39-year-old woman is suspected of stealing items from the grave of Nazariy Hryntsevych, the youngest defender of "Azovstal". She faces up to three years of imprisonment.

Society • April 2, 08:19 AM • 12304 views

Vinnytsia TCR official and accomplice arrested for beating a man with a reservation

The court sent the Vinnytsia TCR official and her accomplice into custody without the right to bail. They are suspected of beating a conscript who had a reservation.

War • April 1, 07:42 AM • 27866 views

In Vinnytsia, things were stolen again from the grave of the youngest defender of Azovstal, "Hrynka": a case has been opened

In Vinnytsia, the police are investigating the theft of ritual items from the grave of Nazariy Hryntsevych. A wooden mace from Zakarpattia and three valuable candles have disappeared.

Society • March 31, 10:23 AM • 24376 views

Ceiling collapsed in a shopping center in Vinnytsia: there is a victim, proceedings have been opened

A metal structure of the ceiling collapsed in a shopping center in Vinnytsia, as a result of which a visitor was injured. The police have launched an investigation into the violation of fire safety requirements.

Society • March 27, 11:10 AM • 20853 views

Ukrzaliznytsia will compensate for inconveniences due to the cyberattack: keep paper tickets

Ukrzaliznytsia will partially compensate for inconveniences due to the cyberattack. Passengers with paper tickets can expect free waiting rooms and tea.

Society • March 26, 11:58 AM • 26798 views

Minister for Veterans Affairs Kalmykova declared over 567 thousand UAH of income

Natalia Kalmykova declared 567,322 UAH of income for the past year. She owns land, a house in Vinnytsia region, two apartments in Vinnytsia and a CITROEN C3 car.

Society • March 26, 08:38 AM • 19705 views

Run4Victory: a large-scale race in support of soldiers will be held in Cherkasy

On April 6, the Run4Victory Half Marathon charity race will take place in Cherkasy. The collected funds will go to support the 118th Separate Brigade of the TRO and local military units.

Society • March 12, 05:04 PM • 22843 views

Skating and falling into icy water: a 24-year-old man was rescued in Vinnytsia

A 24-year-old man from Vinnytsia fell through the ice while ice skating. The man was rescued by passers-by who pulled him out of the water before the rescuers arrived.

Society • February 19, 04:50 PM • 30930 views

Zhadan, Tregubova, Tata Kepler: Famous Ukrainians recite little-known poems Executed revival

Serhiy Zhadan, Akhtem Seitablaev, and other cultural figures joined the #unread_poems project. The initiative aims to revive the work of little-known poets who were killed in the 1920s and 30s.

Society • February 18, 03:48 PM • 46387 views

Kindergarten caught fire in Vinnytsia region due to faulty stove heating

A fire broke out in a kindergarten in Vinnytsia region due to a malfunction of the stove heating in the attic. Rescuers promptly extinguished the fire, and there were no injuries.

Crimes and emergencies • February 11, 05:37 PM • 30728 views

Official and two doctors detained in Vinnytsia: suspected of helping fugitives

The SBU detained the head of a municipal institution and two doctors who issued fictitious medical reports for evaders for $6500. The detainees face up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Crimes and emergencies • February 7, 01:56 PM • 30231 views

Hit two 19-year-old girls on a pedestrian crossing in Vinnytsia: Mercedes driver is suspected

A 22-year-old Mercedes-Benz driver hit two 19-year-old pedestrians at a crosswalk in the center of Vinnytsia. The suspect faces up to 8 years in prison and a 3-year license suspension.

Crimes and emergencies • January 17, 01:05 PM • 32965 views

Mercedes hits two 19-year-old girls on a pedestrian crossing in Vinnytsia

A 22-year-old Mercedes driver hit two 19-year-old girls on an unregulated pedestrian crossing in Vinnytsia. The victims were hospitalized, and the driver faces up to 8 years in prison.

Crimes and emergencies • January 16, 08:14 PM • 47125 views

In Vinnytsia, a man on a bicycle tried to cross the river and fell through the ice

In Vinnytsia, a man fell through the ice on the Southern Bug River while trying to cross it on a bicycle. Rescuers pulled the victim out of the water and handed him over to paramedics.

Crimes and emergencies • January 16, 02:05 PM • 28970 views

Conflict in Vinnytsia involving a police officer, TCC and civilians: law enforcement responds

In Vinnytsia, there was a conflict between the police, the TCC and passers-by during the detention of a 40-year-old man who had escaped from the military commissariat. During the confrontation, a police officer dropped his service weapon because of a passerby's pushing.

Society • January 13, 03:23 PM • 33616 views

Dangerous road situation expected in Ukraine tomorrow: which regions are at risk

On January 13, icy conditions are expected in the western, northern and Vinnytsia regions of Ukraine. Hazard level I (yellow) has been declared, which may hamper traffic.

Society • January 12, 02:39 PM • 37216 views

Explosion in the office of the head of an enterprise in Vinnytsia region: three dead

In Kryzhopol, an explosion occurred in the office of the head of the company when a former employee entered. The incident killed three people and injured another.

Society • December 31, 03:20 PM • 29794 views

Power outage schedules canceled in a number of regions of Ukraine: what is known

Volyn, Poltava, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Vinnytsia, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions have canceled their blackout schedules. The decision will remain in effect until a separate order of Ukrenergo.

Society • December 30, 08:36 AM • 30770 views

Tragic accident in Vinnytsia region: four lives ended on Christmas Day

A Geely and a Subaru collided on the road between the villages of Tarasivka and Chechelivka. Four people died in the accident and two others were injured.

Society • December 25, 09:57 AM • 17794 views

Damage in Vinnytsia region caused by Russian attack on energy infrastructure - RMA

Russian troops attacked the energy infrastructure of Vinnytsia region at night. Thanks to the prompt work of power engineers, electricity supply was restored to all consumers.

Society • December 25, 06:57 AM • 16862 views

Explosions in Kyiv: air defense is working

Enemy drones have been spotted in the sky over Kyiv region. Air defense forces are working to neutralize the threat.

War • December 24, 10:16 PM • 27464 views

A car crashes into an oncoming truck in Vinnytsia region: three dead, four injured

In the Vinnytsia region, the driver of an Opel Zafira drove into the oncoming lane while making a U-turn and collided with a Volvo truck. The accident killed three passengers and hospitalized four people.

Crimes and emergencies • December 21, 10:53 AM • 20291 views

7 missiles and 5 drones shot down in Vinnytsia region during massive Russian attack - RMA

Air defense forces in Vinnytsia region successfully shot down 7 missiles and 5 drones during a massive attack. This was reported by the first deputy head of the Vinnytsia RMA, Natalia Zabolotna.

War • December 13, 09:49 AM • 15596 views

Fire and carbon monoxide poisoning in Vinnytsia region: children suffered

A woman and her 11-year-old granddaughter were injured in a fire in Tulchyn. In Vinnytsia, three people, including two children, were poisoned by carbon monoxide.

Society • December 11, 11:56 AM • 17703 views

Russian missile attack in Vinnytsia region: there is injured and damage

As a result of an enemy missile strike in the Vinnytsia region, residential buildings and an outbuilding were damaged, and a car caught fire. The injured woman is receiving medical assistance.

War • November 28, 06:49 AM • 17539 views

Massive attack: the enemy attacks the west of the country

Rockets were recorded in the direction of Ternopil, Lviv, Lutsk, Vinnytsia, Khmelnitsky.

War • November 28, 06:36 AM • 21415 views