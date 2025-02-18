Zhadan, Tregubova, Tata Kepler: Famous Ukrainians recite little-known poems Executed revival

Serhiy Zhadan, Akhtem Seitablaev, Dasha Tregubova, Andriy Kulikov, Tata Kepler, and other well-known Ukrainian artists and opinion leaders supported the cultural project #unread_poems. All this to give voices to little-known poets of the Executed Renaissance, whose work has been undeservedly forgotten, reports UNN.

Details

The project page, which can be viewed at link, contains poems by Mike Johansen, Natalia Zabila, Lady Mohylianska, Oleksa Vlyzka, Vasyl Bobynsky, Nick Bazhan, Amdi Giraibai, Leonid Chernov, Mykhailo Dry-Khmara, and Julian Shpola. The MHP for the Community Foundation, together with the Ukrainska Pravda publication, researched the works of these authors and selected poetry voiced by Ukrainian cultural figures. Such literary critics, scholars and publishers as Yevhen Stasinevych, Rostyslav Semkiv, Mykhailo Nazarenko, Bohdana Romantsova, and Mustafa Ametov helped with their expertise, experience and previous research on the topic.

After the start of the full-scale invasion, we gained a new understanding of culture as a factor of national security and a factor of social transformation. It was culture that helped Ukrainians realize their strength and unity. You can destroy buildings and physical objects, but you cannot take away values, traditions and identity. This is what defines who we are. The cultural revival that we are witnessing now cannot be postponed for later. Therefore, projects such as Unread Poems by Executed Poets are about new meanings, about our maturity and responsibility to future generations, - says Oleksandr Pakholyuk, director of the MHP for Community Foundation.

Theater and film actor Andriy Isayenko also noted the importance of the initiative.

I think it is extremely important to introduce people to forgotten Ukrainian poets and writers who were deliberately pushed out of public memory by the Soviet government or the culture of a neighboring aggressor state. They disappeared from libraries, school and university curricula, but we must know and remember them, because they are truly outstanding artists. This is our history, these are poets whom Ukrainians should know and love, - he comments.

You can support the flash mob in any way. To do this, you need to:

- follow the link to the project page and choose the poem you like the most;

- creativity is encouraged: you need to choose a poem, edit a video or create an image to which you can add a quote from the poem, choose a photo of the poet, or come up with your own format. The main thing is not to forget to add the hashtag #unread_poems to your social media posts;

A subscription to the complete works of Vasyl Stus, as well as valuable gifts from MHP and project partners, will be raffled off among the participants of the flash mob. The project will run until May 2025.

The Unread Poems of Executed Poets project emerged as a quintessential support for other cultural initiatives of the MHP for Community team. These include the national tour “Cinema for Victory!”, which organizes screenings of Ukrainian films in military units and remote communities, and “Preservation of Cultural Heritage”, which restores unique museums in different regions of Ukraine. In particular, we are talking about replenishing the exposition of the Vasyl Stus Museum in Vinnytsia region, restoring a 100-year-old windmill from Kherson region in the Open Air Museum, rebuilding Taras Shevchenko's parental home in Cherkasy region, and many other projects already implemented. Support for important documentaries and projects that promote national identity abroad.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, the MHP for Community Foundation has allocated more than UAH 80 million to support cultural projects. After all, national culture, which the enemy is so persistently trying to destroy, is a key element of our resistance. Therefore, its preservation and support is not only a matter of development, but also of Ukraine's sustainability.