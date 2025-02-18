Zhadan, Tregubova, Tata Kepler: Famous Ukrainians recite little-known poems Executed revival

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 43675 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 68820 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 104615 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 72277 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 116572 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100887 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113033 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116696 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152765 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115167 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109548 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 83649 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 50381 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 77860 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 36176 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 104615 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 116572 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152765 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143465 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 175840 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 36176 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 77860 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134058 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135957 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164245 views
Actual
Zhadan, Tregubova, Tata Kepler: Famous Ukrainians recite little-known poems Executed revival

Zhadan, Tregubova, Tata Kepler: Famous Ukrainians recite little-known poems Executed revival

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 44531 views

Serhiy Zhadan, Akhtem Seitablaev, and other cultural figures joined the #unread_poems project. The initiative aims to revive the work of little-known poets who were killed in the 1920s and 30s.

Serhiy Zhadan, Akhtem Seitablaev, Dasha Tregubova, Andriy Kulikov, Tata Kepler, and other well-known Ukrainian artists and opinion leaders supported the cultural project #unread_poems. All this to give voices to little-known poets of the Executed Renaissance, whose work has been undeservedly forgotten, reports UNN.

Details

The project page, which can be viewed at link, contains poems by Mike Johansen, Natalia Zabila, Lady Mohylianska, Oleksa Vlyzka, Vasyl Bobynsky, Nick Bazhan, Amdi Giraibai, Leonid Chernov, Mykhailo Dry-Khmara, and Julian Shpola. The MHP for the Community Foundation, together with the Ukrainska Pravda publication, researched the works of these authors and selected poetry voiced by Ukrainian cultural figures. Such literary critics, scholars and publishers as Yevhen Stasinevych, Rostyslav Semkiv, Mykhailo Nazarenko, Bohdana Romantsova, and Mustafa Ametov helped with their expertise, experience and previous research on the topic.

After the start of the full-scale invasion, we gained a new understanding of culture as a factor of national security and a factor of social transformation. It was culture that helped Ukrainians realize their strength and unity. You can destroy buildings and physical objects, but you cannot take away values, traditions and identity. This is what defines who we are. The cultural revival that we are witnessing now cannot be postponed for later. Therefore, projects such as Unread Poems by Executed Poets are about new meanings, about our maturity and responsibility to future generations,

- says Oleksandr Pakholyuk, director of the MHP for Community Foundation.

Theater and film actor Andriy Isayenko also noted the importance of the initiative.

I think it is extremely important to introduce people to forgotten Ukrainian poets and writers who were deliberately pushed out of public memory by the Soviet government or the culture of a neighboring aggressor state. They disappeared from libraries, school and university curricula, but we must know and remember them, because they are truly outstanding artists. This is our history, these are poets whom Ukrainians should know and love,

- he comments.

You can support the flash mob in any way. To do this, you need to:

- follow the link to the project page and choose the poem you like the most;

- creativity is encouraged: you need to choose a poem, edit a video or create an image to which you can add a quote from the poem, choose a photo of the poet, or come up with your own format. The main thing is not to forget to add the hashtag #unread_poems to your social media posts;

A subscription to the complete works of Vasyl Stus, as well as valuable gifts from MHP and project partners, will be raffled off among the participants of the flash mob. The project will run until May 2025.

The Unread Poems of Executed Poets project emerged as a quintessential support for other cultural initiatives of the MHP for Community team. These include the national tour “Cinema for Victory!”, which organizes screenings of Ukrainian films in military units and remote communities, and “Preservation of Cultural Heritage”, which restores unique museums in different regions of Ukraine. In particular, we are talking about replenishing the exposition of the Vasyl Stus Museum in Vinnytsia region, restoring a 100-year-old windmill from Kherson region in the Open Air Museum, rebuilding Taras Shevchenko's parental home in Cherkasy region, and many other projects already implemented. Support for important documentaries and projects that promote national identity abroad.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, the MHP for Community Foundation has allocated more than UAH 80 million to support cultural projects. After all, national culture, which the enemy is so persistently trying to destroy, is a key element of our resistance. Therefore, its preservation and support is not only a matter of development, but also of Ukraine's sustainability.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyCulture
vasyl-stusVasyl Stus
taras-shevchenkoTaras Shevchenko
ukraineUkraine
vinnytsiaVinnytsia
khersonKherson

Contact us about advertising