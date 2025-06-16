$41.450.04
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
A Week of Transition from Tension to Balance: A Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs for June 16–22
Trump to meet with Zelenskyy at G7 summit - Axios
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian military liberated Andriivka in Sumy region
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka

Kyiv • UNN

The euro is getting more expensive faster than the dollar: why the hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka.

Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka

By the end of 2025, the US dollar exchange rate in Ukraine may reach 44 hryvnias, and the euro - about 49-50 hryvnias. This forecast was voiced by the co-founder of the first fintech ecosystem in Ukraine, Concord Fintech Solutions, financial expert Olena Sosiedka in an exclusive commentary for UNN.

Details

According to Olena Sosiedka, the hryvnia continues to be under moderate but constant devaluation pressure, although the situation remains controlled. The main factors are the gradual curtailment of валютних обмежень, import pressure, activity of speculators, and external financial support, which keeps the exchange rate within stability.

Financial market analytics show that the dollar is currently at the level of about 41.5 UAH, but in the coming months a gradual increase of 6-7% is expected. According to forecasts Dragon Capital, by the end of 2025 the exchange rate may be 44 UAH/$. In the first quarter, the national currency even slightly strengthened - ≈41.5 UAH/$, but the regulator is already forming a "flexibility corridor" to prevent sudden jumps.

By the end of the year, the dollar exchange rate is likely to rise to 43-44 hryvnias. This is a projected and non-critical weakening of the hryvnia, which occurs in a relatively stable wartime economy

- said Olena Sosiedka.

At the same time, the euro shows somewhat higher volatility. As of June 16, the euro at the exchange rate of the National Bank of Ukraine costs 47.6, on the cash market it is traded within 47.3-48.3 UAH, and this dynamics, according to the financial expert, has several key explanations. 

"The euro is becoming more expensive faster than the dollar, primarily due to high demand from importers - this includes fuel, seasonal products, and goods from the EU. But we also have a significant impact of speculative activity. The euro is often used in "short" arbitrage strategies against the background of fluctuations in the dollar exchange rate against the euro in world markets," - explained Sosiedka.

In particular, in June the EUR/USD exchange rate reached the level of 1.12-1.13, which pushes fluctuations in Ukrainian exchange offices as well. In addition, the euro exchange rate in Ukraine is also affected by the smaller volume of NBU's foreign exchange interventions in this particular currency, in contrast to the dollar. As a result - a wider spread between buying and selling rates (up to 1 hryvnia) and higher unpredictability for consumers.

By December, the euro may well approach the mark of 49-50 UAH. And here the main recommendation is to carefully monitor the market and avoid panic decisions. If you work with this currency, it is important to choose proven channels - banking platforms with a minimum spread

- added the expert.

Among the main reasons for the rise in the euro, she also highlights the global instability of the валютний ринок, an increase in import demand in preparation for the heating season, as well as attempts by individual players to take advantage of the difference in exchange rates in the cash and interbank markets.

"Unlike the dollar, the euro is less protected from local speculation. Often it is this currency that is "played" on when there is even minimal demand. This creates the impression of artificial growth, but from the point of view of the market - this is a classic effect of limited supply," - said Sosiedka.

In general, according to Olena Sosiedka, the national currency should remain relatively stable, although under pressure. The global валютний ринок is significantly influenced by the policies of the United States, in particular Donald Trump. His decisions and statements are often unpredictable and do not lend themselves to classical analysis. Currently, the gap between the dollar and the euro has already become quite noticeable - in fact, a record in recent years. This trend will either continue or even intensify.

In the first quarter of 2025, Ukrainians оформ и л и  more than 2.17 million microloans for a total amount of 12.72 billion UAH, which is 8% more compared to the same period last year. The total debt to microfinance organizations reached 24.28 billion UAH. The average amount of one loan decreased to 5,858 UAH. 

Earlier, the National Bank of Ukraine noted positive trends in the banking sector, in particular, an increase in lending to business and the population. At the same time, experts emphasize that the expansion of the "fast" loan segment indicates a deepening of the problem of solvency and limited access of Ukrainians to classical bank financing.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

